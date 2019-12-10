Nick Cannon dropped an Eminem diss-track & Eminem already responded

EMINEM (MARSHALL MATHERS) during Bonnaroo Music Festival 2018 in Manchester, Tennessee (Credit Image: © Daniel DeSlover via ZUMA Wire)

Many people will never forgive Eminem for his problematic, racist and sexist lyrics, or for his actions years ago, mostly when he was in throes of addiction. I’m not saying that anyone should forgive and forget, but I do think it’s possible that Em has grown up A LOT and become a much better man overall, and we should all be allowed to grow and evolve and become better people. Now, all that being said… Eminem didn’t “get soft” and no one should try to come for him. Guess what? Nick Cannon tried to come for Eminem. And it didn’t go well. Here’s the tortured backstory:

The war of words between Nick Cannon and Eminem now has another volley. Cannon’s diss track “The Invitation” was released Monday as a response to — deep breath — Eminem’s verse on Fat Joe‘s “Lord Above” that referenced Cannon’s September anecdote about wanting to confront Em over “The Warning,” itself a response to Cannon’s then-wife Mariah Carey‘s song “Obsessed,” a song about Eminem’s claims he had a relationship with Carey, 49.

[From Page Six]

That ^^ is just because I didn’t have the time or the desire to try to figure out the backstory/back-and-forth. The point is the Nick and Em have been diss-tracking and lowkey beefing for a while. And Nick tried to do it again this week and now Eminem is tweeting at him:

The gardener thing is bordering on “dad joke” beef-tweeting, to be honest. But I truly love “bougie f–k” as an insult, especially wielded by Eminem TO Nick Cannon. Anyway, just in case anyone was wondering why “RIPNickCannon” was trending on Twitter, this is why. Even before Em tweeted, people were calling out Nick’s clownery.

Nick Cannon at arrivals for Third Annual...

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

4 Responses to “Nick Cannon dropped an Eminem diss-track & Eminem already responded”

  1. Sarah says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:45 am

    Ugh, I thought that was Timberlake in the header pic and was wondering how he slithered his way into this ridiculous beef.

    Reply
  2. ME says:
    December 10, 2019 at 10:50 am

    What year is it? Anyways, Nick better stop if he wants to keep on his career path of taking over Steve Harvey’s job(s) one day lol !

    Reply

