Nick Cannon dropped an Eminem diss-track & Eminem already responded

Many people will never forgive Eminem for his problematic, racist and sexist lyrics, or for his actions years ago, mostly when he was in throes of addiction. I’m not saying that anyone should forgive and forget, but I do think it’s possible that Em has grown up A LOT and become a much better man overall, and we should all be allowed to grow and evolve and become better people. Now, all that being said… Eminem didn’t “get soft” and no one should try to come for him. Guess what? Nick Cannon tried to come for Eminem. And it didn’t go well. Here’s the tortured backstory:

The war of words between Nick Cannon and Eminem now has another volley. Cannon’s diss track “The Invitation” was released Monday as a response to — deep breath — Eminem’s verse on Fat Joe‘s “Lord Above” that referenced Cannon’s September anecdote about wanting to confront Em over “The Warning,” itself a response to Cannon’s then-wife Mariah Carey‘s song “Obsessed,” a song about Eminem’s claims he had a relationship with Carey, 49.

That ^^ is just because I didn’t have the time or the desire to try to figure out the backstory/back-and-forth. The point is the Nick and Em have been diss-tracking and lowkey beefing for a while. And Nick tried to do it again this week and now Eminem is tweeting at him:

U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f*ck.🤡 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

I demand an apology Nicholas, you've made my gardener so jealous! — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 10, 2019

The gardener thing is bordering on “dad joke” beef-tweeting, to be honest. But I truly love “bougie f–k” as an insult, especially wielded by Eminem TO Nick Cannon. Anyway, just in case anyone was wondering why “RIPNickCannon” was trending on Twitter, this is why. Even before Em tweeted, people were calling out Nick’s clownery.