Justin Hartley may have backdated the separation date on his divorce to save money

We heard last week that Justin Hartley of This is Us, 42, had filed for divorce from his wife of two years, Chrishell Stause, 38, without discussing it with her first. Chrishell learned about her divorce when she was served with papers, and she’s made that clear in sourced stories to People, ET and Us Magazine. She’s since moved out of the home she shared with him and has done a pap stroll without her wedding ring. She was working a little black dress and had her hair perfectly done, which could be her everyday look, judging by the one episode I saw of her on Selling Sunset. Justin was also seen out without his ring during a photoshoot in LA. Plus he attended an industry Christmas party on Saturday, according to People Magazine. There’s no word on whether he wore his ring to that party, but it’s doubtful. Meanwhile TMZ has some obvious news about the difference in Justin and Chrishell’s separation dates on his divorce filing and her legal response. You may remember that Justin listed their separation as July 8, 2019 while Chrishell learned about hers on November 22 when Justin filed. TMZ states that it’s likely that Justin had some kind of windfall happen in July and that he doesn’t want Chrishell to get a piece of it.

Justin Hartley’s estranged wife thinks the almighty dollar destroyed her marriage. Sources connected with Chrishell Stause tell TMZ, the “Selling Sunset” star is privately calling BS on the date of separation Justin listed in his divorce filing. TMZ broke the story … Justin claims in his docs he and Chrishell separated July 8, 2019. By contrast, she says they were together right up until the day he filed … November 22, 2019. We know the 2 were seen out in public together multiple times between July and November, so the early separation date is puzzling. We’re told Chrishell doesn’t think it’s all that puzzling … that the tea leaves point to some sort of deal Justin may have and she believes he just doesn’t want her to get a piece.

A source also tells US that “the divorce filing was a big surprise to everyone around Justin and Chrishell” especially friends. That makes sense, considering that Chrishell didn’t know about it ahead of time. Like TMZ, I found so many photos of Justin and Chrishell at events together in between July and November, dating up until November 14th, a week before he filed. Given how much evidence there is that they were together in public, it will be easy for Chrishell’s lawyers to prove that the separation date was in November. ET Online had more quotes from insiders about how Chrishell was doing in the wake of the divorce. A source told them “Chrishell is still shocked that Justin filed for divorce and is devastated how everything is unraveling,” that she feels like Justin gave up, and that he’s “choosing his career path over their marriage.” She’s handling this well, all things considered, and I hope she gets her cut.

