Tiffany Haddish bought a microscope & she’s obsessed with looking at germs

Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek and Rose Byrne cover the January issue of InStyle to promote Like a Boss, their lady-comedy about business and friendship. Rose and Tiffany play best friends who started a makeup company together, and Salma is the makeup conglomerate boss who steals their ideas and tries to break up their friendship (and business). InStyle gave them one cover together, then they each got separate individual covers. This post is devoted to Tiffany’s interview! Tiffany seemed to know that she was getting slightly overexposed, because it felt like she’s been trying to be a bit more low-key in recent months. She’s the same old Tiff though – funny as hell and very interesting. You can see the InStyle cover package here. Some highlights:

She invited Rose on a “first date” to get to know her so they could pretend to be BFFs: “We hung out for four hours. We’re sitting, we’re drinking, we’re eating, we’re laughing. Having so much fun. We just instantly connected. I was like, ‘Girl, I think we should walk down the street and see a psychic to see if we were sisters or cousins in a past life.’”

Her idea of a boss: “Oprah. Jennifer Aniston. Ellen. Melinda Gates. Dave Chappelle. David Letterman … To me, they’re bosses. They have companies going, but they also use their positions to help others.”

Her Netflix special Black Mitzvah: Haddish started studying the Torah after learning as a teen that her father was an Eritrean Jew. As soon as we finish our talk, her rabbi, Susan Silverman (sister of Sarah), is coming to meet her at the hotel for a Hebrew lesson. Haddish was throwing herself a bat mitzvah on her birthday too, so she was feeling the pressure to perfect her delivery. “It’s hard — harder than Japanese!” she says. “But I’m getting it. I’m getting it.”

She always wanted a bat mitzvah: “I wanted that. I wanted to dance with my dad and have my mom light a candle with me.”

When she got out of debt, the first thing she bought was a microscope: Haddish says she’s always been interested in science, in discovering what’s happening on a microbial level. When she first got her microscope, she says, she stayed up for three days straight looking at samples of everything. When she had a date over to her house, she’d offer him something to drink, and the moment he went home, she’d stealthily swab the cup he’d used to check out the bacteria inside his mouth. “I like to look at germs. Put them in the refrigerator and see how they act, put them in the sun … I look at all the juices. I had to move my lab to my bedroom once my grandma and brother moved into my house. And I have a section in the refrigerator with a note that says, ‘Do not touch anything in this drawer!’”