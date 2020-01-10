Beyonce & Jay-Z sent a case of Ace of Spades champagne to Reese Witherspoon

One of the most bizarrely controversial stories we’ve had this week involved Beyonce and Jay-Z attending the Golden Globes. They arrived late to the event – where Beyonce was nominated – and they avoided all of the photographers on the carpet. They made sure to post full-length photos on social media though, so we still got to see Bey’s great dress and diamonds. Once inside, Bey and Jay were seated near the center of main room, at Ellen DeGeneres’s table. They brought their own booze: Armand de Brignac champagne, aka the Ace of Spades. Also, Bey didn’t stand for Joaquin Phoenix when he won, but that’s 100% understandable because Joker is trash. Why the controversy again?

Anyway, something else happened at the Globes: Reese Witherspoon’s table ran out of water, so she went over to Beyonce’s table and asked if they would share. Jay-Z poured them some glasses of the champagne he brought. Reese and Jennifer Aniston posted about it on Instagram. It seemed funny and sweet. And then this happened:

Reese Witherspoon‘s bar is well stocked thanks to JAY-Z and Beyoncé! The 43-year-old actress revealed on Thursday that the powerhouse couple sent a case of champagne to her home following their Golden Globes run-in, in which Witherspoon asked JAY-Z, 50, and Beyoncé, 38, for some of their bubbly when her table ran out of water. In a series of videos shared on her Instagram Stories, Witherspoon can be seen standing beside a big black box branded with the Armand de Brignac logo. “Y’all! Came home to the best surprise from @beyonce and Jay-Z,” she captioned the clip. The Oscar winner then reads the note attached to the gift, “It says, ‘More water from Jay and B.’” Despite the early time, Witherspoon and her mom, Betty, pops open one of their newly gifted bottles of champagne to celebrate. “It’s 11:30. We’re drinking champagne,” the star says with a laugh. “Who cares? It’s from JAY-Z and Beyoncé. It’s really good,” she says after taking a sip from a champagne glass. “It’s a good way to start the new year.”

[From People]

I’m including the video below. It’s very cute and I don’t get why people are so upset with Beyonce and Jay-Z for, like, existing and going to awards shows and not standing for self-indulgent trash movies. This was also great promotion for Ace of Spades (which Jay owns outright), in addition to being very classy from Bey-Z. Reese was thrilled!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z sent Reese Weatherspoon flowers and a case of Ace of Spades ♠️ champagne. With a note that says, “More Water” pic.twitter.com/rwQcQQ6gcu — 🗞📰 Yoncé Headlines📰🗞 (@YonceHeadlines) January 9, 2020