Cardi B wore a black feathered ensemble for a court appearance: hot or not?

Remember the moment in time when Lindsay Lohan was in and out of court so often, it became major headline news across all media outlets whenever she would turn up to the courthouse in yet another inappropriate outfit? Simpler times, truly. Nowadays, the new courthouse fashion diva is Cardi B. Cardi made an appearance at Queens Criminal Court yesterday for a hearing in her ongoing criminal assault trial, the one where (last year) she went to a strip club to put the beat down on one of the strippers she thought was sleeping with Offset. The hearing itself was just to set the date for some new hearing (which will be in January).

Cardi probably didn’t even need to be there, but she turned up looking like… this. Like black Big Bird? With some Jamiroquai thrown in, because of the hat. Honestly, I wouldn’t mind a cropped version of this coat – as-in, the train makes zero sense, and the paparazzi didn’t even know how to photograph it properly. But I’ll give Cardi credit – without the coat and the hat, this is a totally appropriate court outfit.

Cardi is currently facing a multitude of criminal charges stemming from her attack on those two strippers, Jade and Baddie Gi. The charges include attempted assault in the second degree, felony attempted assault and more. Jade is the one Offset was sending messages to last week and when Jade outed him, he pretended he was hacked.