Cardi B wore a black feathered ensemble for a court appearance: hot or not?

Remember the moment in time when Lindsay Lohan was in and out of court so often, it became major headline news across all media outlets whenever she would turn up to the courthouse in yet another inappropriate outfit? Simpler times, truly. Nowadays, the new courthouse fashion diva is Cardi B. Cardi made an appearance at Queens Criminal Court yesterday for a hearing in her ongoing criminal assault trial, the one where (last year) she went to a strip club to put the beat down on one of the strippers she thought was sleeping with Offset. The hearing itself was just to set the date for some new hearing (which will be in January).
Cardi probably didn’t even need to be there, but she turned up looking like… this. Like black Big Bird? With some Jamiroquai thrown in, because of the hat. Honestly, I wouldn’t mind a cropped version of this coat – as-in, the train makes zero sense, and the paparazzi didn’t even know how to photograph it properly. But I’ll give Cardi credit – without the coat and the hat, this is a totally appropriate court outfit.
Cardi is currently facing a multitude of criminal charges stemming from her attack on those two strippers, Jade and Baddie Gi. The charges include attempted assault in the second degree, felony attempted assault and more. Jade is the one Offset was sending messages to last week and when Jade outed him, he pretended he was hacked.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Nothing says I take this seriously like a head to toe raven feather ensemble.
It’s actually infuriating. This isn’t a game. You assaulted people. Not only that, but just from a common sense stand point you assaulted people that your husband is STILL cheating or attempting to cheat with.
I doubt most people expected her to take it 100% seriously – but I didn’t expect her to wear what looks like a costume to court. ESPECIALLY if she didn’t need to be there.
I mean, it’s pretty clear that she doesn’t think she did anything wrong.
As an attorney… I find this completely disrespectful to the court.
I’m also an attorney. I am very surprised that her counsel would allow her to parade into court in this get up. Back in my law school days, when I was working on criminal trials, we preached to our clients to dress conservatively and be humble in a courtroom. If a bunch of 3L law students can provide this counsel to their clients, I’d imagine her very well paid criminal defense attorneys could do the same.
Same. This isn’t a joke. She set up two women to be assaulted because she wants to stay with a man who doesn’t care to be faithful, and she thinks this is an appropriate response.
No, Cardi. Just no. Maybe she took it off before walking into the courtroom. I sure hope so.
All this for Offset. I hope that she get sick of being gaslighted.
Somebody tell Cardi this lying cheat Offset worth kt
What would Judge Judy say about this outfit?
This!😂😂🤣🤣
I really do not understand why she continues to get admiration here and on other feminist leaning websites. Jezebel posted an article about this a few days ago where the author thought this was just great. Not only is this disrespectful, frankly I am surprised she was allowed into court wearing that, the charges against her are serious. If a man had gone into a strip club and beat up male bouncers that he believed were sleeping with his spouse, no one would find it charming.
^^^ this.
WELL SAID!!!
I’m also surprised she’s allowed to walk into the court looking like cheap muppet. I guess when you’re a famous millionaire, you’re allowed to wear whatever you like sometimes.
One law/rule for the rich & another one for the poor.
I just hope she lets her lawyer do all the talking.
This is the same woman who filmed herself having diarrhea on the toilet talking to fans on 1nstagram live. The ensemble looks demure and classy in comparison.
If her legal counsel did not tell her to take that monstrosity of a feather jacket and that rude hat (That to be clear I would love anywhere else) before she answers court she’s going to get the book thrown at her and I would be side eyeing my lawyer like “who you workin for again?”. Honestly I cannot believe she’s acting like this for that piece of crap guy whatever TF his name is if I were her I woulda been like “BYE UGLY” in the first place damn girl looking weak AF sHe is not acting like she has all the street CRED she claims … sHe needs to listen to some snow the product “say bitch”
Being respectful to the Court System and Judges? In THIS COUNTRY?
All I will say regarding that I have ZERO problem with what Cardi wore…