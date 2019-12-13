‘Queen & Slim’ director Melina Matsoukas slams the Hollywood Foreign Press

I haven’t seen Queen & Slim yet, but I will and I’m looking forward to it. Considering some of the critical reaction to the film, I wasn’t crazy-surprised that Q&S was snubbed entirely for Golden Globe and SAG nominations. I thought it was interesting that Cynthia Erivo – who played Harriet Tubman in Harriet – was shortlisted for both SAG and Globe Best Actress nominations. It’s that old joke/truth in Hollywood, that the only way for a black actor to get nominated for anything is to play a slave or some kind of historical figure. Meanwhile, the Hollywood establishment generally ignores films about the modern black experience, from Spike Lee’s joints to Fruitvale Station, and now Queen & Slim. Turns out, Q&S director Melina Matsoukas has a heads-up that no one from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was even going to screenings of Q&S:

Director Melina Matsoukas didn’t bother to set her alarm for the Golden Globes announcement Monday. When she woke up on Dec. 9 to the news that her movie, “Queen & Slim,” a powerful drama about a young black couple forced to go on the run after a fatal encounter with a racist cop, hadn’t received a single nomination, she wasn’t surprised. She’d already been warned by her team that the membership of Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., comprised of about 90 international journalists who vote on the Golden Globes, had skipped multiple screenings of “Queen & Slim” that had been set for them. “We held three screenings for the HFPA and almost no members attended,” Matsoukas told Variety. “For me, it’s reflective of their voting body. It’s not reflective of the society in which we live in or the industry as it stands today. They don’t value the stories that represent all of us, and those stories are so often disregarded and discredited, as are their filmmakers… It’s extremely discouraging. It’s extremely infuriating. And it just represents an archaic system that is full of people who don’t value us.” A representative for the HPFA disputes the claim that members didn’t watch the film. All voters had been sent screeners and could have seen it at home. “The HFPA maintains that ‘Queen & Slim’ was in the conversation amongst the membership,” the organization told Variety in a statement.

[From Variety]

It’s easy enough to take this on an individual level, a case-by-case level and say “maybe Queen & Slim just wasn’t good enough” or “maybe Greta Gerwig didn’t deserve a Best Director nomination” etc. But the broad strokes are the same as ever – no women in the directing category and no women in the screenplay category, and almost all of the Best Picture nominees are stories about dudes. It’s a culture of misogyny and racism. It’s institutionalized and systemic. And I believe that HFPA members probably didn’t even watch Q&S.