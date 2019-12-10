Notable Golden Globe snubs: no female directors, no ‘Us’ & no Robert DeNiro

I’ve been saying for months now that the 2020 awards season/Oscar season would feel very funky because of the compressed timeline, and I think we’re seeing that play out now. While there were no HUGE shocks in the Golden Globe film nominations yesterday, there were some notable snubs. Let’s get to it!

Little Women. I wondered if LW is suffering from a late release date, and not enough critics and Academy members have had a chance to screen the film. Saoirse Ronan got nominated for Best Actress (Drama), but there were no Globe nominations for any of the other actors, nor for the film or for Greta Gerwig, who directed it and adapted the screenplay. I don’t know… it feels like perhaps some of my qualms about the look and vibe of the film are being justified though?

No Robert DeNiro. The Irishman has been getting love from all of the critics’ awards and it got a lot of Globe nominations too… but nothing for Bob DeNiro. Is that weird or was the Best Actor field super-strong this year? I mean… Jonathan Pryce and Christian Bale were included, so maybe not? I expect DeNiro to get an Oscar nom though.

Lupita Nyong’o & Us. Jordan Peele’s Get Out was such a success at every level, it makes sense that there would be some kind of “sophomore slump” with Us. I mean, the film made money and Lupita has been included on a lot of acting shortlists, but… nothing for Us at the Globes. No nomination for Lupita or the film. One could argue that the big awards shows don’t know what to do with horror. But… those awards loved Get Out. Maybe it’s just that Us wasn’t the cultural phenomenon that Get Out was.

No female directors. I mean, Greta Gerwig could have been on the list. So could Lorene Scafaria, who did a bang-up job on Hustlers with not that much money. Melina Matsoukas from Queen & Slim and Lulu Wang for The Farewell were also not “good enough.” Queen & Slim was snubbed entirely. Oh, but Noah Baumbach didn’t get a directing nomination either. Hm.

No Hustlers respect. I mean, Jennifer Lopez got nominated in supporting – which was the plan all along – but the film didn’t get nominated in any other category. I thought it was a strong film but I’m fine with them just putting money into J.Lo’s campaign alone.

No CATS. I mean… I think this snub is hilarious!! CATS looks like a f–king nightmare.

There were other “snubs” like… Ford v. Ferrari, but I guess I don’t think of that as an actual snub, because I never thought that film was a major contender anyway. I’d also like to highlight that there were some great nominations too, like Awkwafina in The Farewell, Daniel Craig for his bonkers accent work in Knives Out, love for Korean master Bong Joon Ho, and more. But yeah, as I’m looking through the Best Picture lists for Comedy and Drama… so many male-dominated stories. Ugh.