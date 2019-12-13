Saoirse Ronan in Galvan at the Paris premiere of ‘Little Women’: cute or cheap?

It’s a bold choice for the people involved with Little Women to decide, en masse, to wear some absolutely weird fashion choices during their promotional tour. On one side, it’s fun because we all get to scream “WTF” at them. On the other side, seeing Florence Pugh and Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan in bad gowns doesn’t make me want to run out and see the movie. The New York premiere of Little Women was last weekend, and lordy, the looks were bizarre. But surely the fashion at the Paris premiere will be better…? OH.

Saoirse and Greta Gerwig both wore looks from Galvan. I find Greta’s gown too bulky, but Greta gave birth to her son Harold in March, and she’s still dealing with some pregnancy weight. Plus, it’s December, which is the right time to wear a green velvet dress anyway, so I’m giving her a pass. What bugs me is that Saoirse and Greta look like they’re going to completely different events. And I’m sorry but Saoirse’s Galvan looks so cheap! That lace, the color combo – it looks like a cheap dress you could find at the mall.

Meanwhile, I don’t have an ID on Florence’s dress, but she looked beachy and summery so… I don’t get it. Timothee Chalamet was the only one who understands FASHION. He wore a beautiful (respect!) Stella McCartney suit. Bless him.

8 Responses to “Saoirse Ronan in Galvan at the Paris premiere of ‘Little Women’: cute or cheap?”

  1. OG Cleo says:
    December 13, 2019 at 11:26 am

    I actually like all three of these dresses!

    Reply
  2. Erinn says:
    December 13, 2019 at 11:33 am

    Honestly can’t decide if I like it or hate it. I’m very much ‘don’t mix purple and red’ except for some specific shades. But I actually think I like the parts with the red overlaying the purple more than just the purple. She’s so pretty that she can pull off things I wouldn’t normally like at all.

    Reply
  3. Lala11_7 says:
    December 13, 2019 at 11:37 am

    I would so throw bows with the BEAUTIFUL Timothee for that GORJUS suit! I’ma give it up to Stella and her suits…THEY ROCK!

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    December 13, 2019 at 11:38 am

    I would like to see Saoirse’s dress in different fabric/colors because the cut is interesting. As it is, though, it looks cheap to me. The peachy dress with the buttons doesn’t look like a red carpet dress, beachy is right. Greta’s is a little boring but fine.

    Reply
  5. shells_bells says:
    December 13, 2019 at 11:40 am

    Oh dear. Nice things… I really like Greta’s dress, I don’t find it “bulky” at all. I also like Saoirse’s bold lip. That’s about all the positives that I can come up with.
    I know that I’m in the minority here, but I just do NOT get Timothee Chalamet.

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    December 13, 2019 at 11:44 am

    TC is wearing the twin to Zendaya’s Siriano pantsuit in the exact same color!! Loved hers, love his.

    Reply
  7. Sequinedheart says:
    December 13, 2019 at 11:56 am

    If Saoirse wore Florences dress in Navy Blue and some kind of cute cape/caplet it would work much better.
    Also, Saoirse’s makeup… girl, fire the artist immediately. She is so beautiful and with skin like milk, heavy colors on eyes AND lips is a bloody disaster. Pick one, nail it & then leave the rest alone.

    Reply

