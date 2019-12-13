Saoirse Ronan in Galvan at the Paris premiere of ‘Little Women’: cute or cheap?

It’s a bold choice for the people involved with Little Women to decide, en masse, to wear some absolutely weird fashion choices during their promotional tour. On one side, it’s fun because we all get to scream “WTF” at them. On the other side, seeing Florence Pugh and Emma Watson and Saoirse Ronan in bad gowns doesn’t make me want to run out and see the movie. The New York premiere of Little Women was last weekend, and lordy, the looks were bizarre. But surely the fashion at the Paris premiere will be better…? OH.

Saoirse and Greta Gerwig both wore looks from Galvan. I find Greta’s gown too bulky, but Greta gave birth to her son Harold in March, and she’s still dealing with some pregnancy weight. Plus, it’s December, which is the right time to wear a green velvet dress anyway, so I’m giving her a pass. What bugs me is that Saoirse and Greta look like they’re going to completely different events. And I’m sorry but Saoirse’s Galvan looks so cheap! That lace, the color combo – it looks like a cheap dress you could find at the mall.

Meanwhile, I don’t have an ID on Florence’s dress, but she looked beachy and summery so… I don’t get it. Timothee Chalamet was the only one who understands FASHION. He wore a beautiful (respect!) Stella McCartney suit. Bless him.