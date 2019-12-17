VF: Duchess Meghan will probably get pregnant in 2020 & continue to travel

I hope we’ll get to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before the end of the year, but who knows. A month ago, I hoped/suspected that they would be back to do something Christmas-related with the royal family, but at this point, I think they’ll probably avoid the whole thing, especially given that Prince Andrew will be slithering around. Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair did a piece which is supposed to be like “Meghan’s year in review,” but really it’s just an interview with Andrew Morton. Morton was Princess Diana’s biographer and he wrote an unauthorized biography of Meghan this year. Some highlights from this VF piece:
Meghan did what she was supposed to do: “Meghan has done everything that a new royal bride is expected to do,” said Morton, author of Meghan: A Hollywood Princess. “She has given birth to a beautiful baby, she has undertaken numerous engagements abroad and at home. She has made a number of competent speeches and has made the Queen laugh.” But Morton also acknowledges, “It’s been a tough year for Meghan and there has been a lot of criticism. I think she’s been unfairly criticized from the outset just like Diana was and just like Fergie was. Meghan is no different. Royal women tend to be more criticised than royal men. They are scrutinised for what they wear how they look what they say.’
Meghan’s A-list support: “Meghan is smart and she showed her purpose at her wedding by the people she invited,” Morton said. “She invited people she didn’t know well – Oprah, George and Amal Clooney the big Hollywood hitters. It was a clever move, because they are the ones who have stood up for her when she has been attacked.
The outsider: But even with A-list support behind her, as a former actress and an American Meghan in some ways remains an outsider within the royal family, says Morton. ‘I don’t think people have given her latitude for being American,’ says Morton. ‘Plus it’s a difficult family to marry into. The Royal Family is full of traditions and rituals such as who walks into a room first, who curtsies first. Things that are nonsensical to an outsider. The whole etiquette of royalty is hard to get grips with. Just because she seems competent and was a successful actress doesn’t mean it’s been easy for her. Nothing could have prepared her for everything that has happened.’
Her support system: “Her faith is important to her as it is to the Queen and Prince Charles and I think one of the reasons they get along is that there is a spirituality and sense of faith about her that is real and apparent,” Morton said. “I’m sure like the Queen she draws on her religion in times of need.”
Predictions for 2020: Looking to next year Morton predicts another royal baby and a busy itinerary for the hard working couple. “One will hope for baby number two to complete their family, and I think we’ll see them travel and fundraise around the world. There will be an international element to this couple as Commonwealth ambassadors, they’re in a good position to go around the world and I think things look very positive. There are storm clouds ahead though. and court cases are coming up that will be unpleasant. You also wonder, is she ever going to be reconciled with her father?’
“I think she’s been unfairly criticized from the outset just like Diana was and just like Fergie was.” I must have missed all of the racist criticism of Diana and Fergie. It’s unsurprising that royal reporters and royal biographers continue to try to minimize and normalize the attacks against Meghan – it’s like their argument is “this is just the first-year hazing ritual, don’t worry, we do this to EVERY woman.” Like that makes it okay, or like we can’t see that entirely different “hazing” rules are being applied to Meghan. As for what 2020 will bring… I don’t know. Maybe another pregnancy, but not immediately? That’s my guess. I feel like the coming year will bring some big shake-ups all over the place, not just with the Sussexes, but also with the Queen, Charles and the Cambridges.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red and Backgrid.
And the womb watching begins in earnest… I wonder if some of these writers have ever birthed a human being…
I actually think there will be another pregnancy announced very soon. I didn’t think that would be the case, but some people commented on that yesterday and it makes sense to me. I don’t think she’s pregnant now, but I would not be surprised if there was an announcement before Archie’s first birthday.
I am excited to see what she is going to do in 2020. She has proven that she is exciting and fun to follow and can come up with projects/initiatives that spotlight her causes.
“ You also wonder, is she ever going to be reconciled with her father?’”
Are people seriously still wondering about that?!? Gross…
My gossipy prediction for 2020: They are adopting a baby (in the States) and that’s a big reason why they currently take the 6 weeks off. Absolutely not based on facts, of course!
😂😂😂😂😂😂 that will never happen
Agree, sadly.
Imagine if they adopted babies in need from other countries in the Commonwealth and had a beautiful multi-cultural royal family?
wasn’t Katie Nicholl name checked as one of the folks who hacked Prince Harry’s phone?
Any credibility associated with the name “Vanity Fair” is wiped out when I see Katie Nicholl’s name.
So much shade in his comments:
Will she reconcile with her father? The onus is on her father to right the wrong.
she invited people to her wedding that she did not know well?? How would he know. If William could invite the king and queen of Malaysia (who he hardly knew) to his wedding, then Meghan can invite Hollywood royalty to hers.
And the upcoming court case will be unpleasant? For who?
So transparent, snooty and disgusting.
Also, the blurb abut Clooney and Amal was funny, like it was clearly trying to make it sound like it was Meghan who just randomly invited them.
I enjoy George and Amal so I mean this with no shade, but I bet they lobbied hard for an invitation.
Oh my guess is they donated generously to their wedding gift charities which earned them a prime spot at the wedding. But yea. It was such a snarky comment
@royal – I think it was something like that too. Lets not forget they also made a large donation to the Prince’s Trust after the wedding as well. (well I think we assume they did, since there’s a scholarship or something named after Amal now.)
I don’t hate it, this is what rich people do.
William inviting the King and Queen of Malaysia is a diplomatic thing and something the government wanted. I don’t know exactly what Meghan’s relationships were like with Oprah or the Clooneys before the wedding, but it’s really not the same thing at all. I do think that she was thinking about the connections more in terms of furthering their charity work rather than just plain having A-listers there who would stand up for her. Harry is doing a project with Oprah after all.
I do think she’ll announce a pregnancy in 2020 but I don’t think she’s gonna return with a pregnancy announcement in 2020
To paraphrase Beyonce- get off Meghan’s ovaries. It’s especially gross to me when the male royal commentators chime in on womb watch.
More social climber/too Hollywood narratives disguised as positive commentary. And fact he’s still caping for reconciliation with her dad- we all know it’s not out of concern for her or her father’s welfare but for more leaks/drama.
The very people who created racial codes& structures will deny racism until they are blue in the face so no surprise Morton minimises press Meghan has had to mere criticism/ scrutiny similar to what other royal brides had. He took part in that disgusting 60 mins show- where’s similar content for other royal brides especially at early stage in their marriage? And also interesting that press always offer that female royals get more criticism then male royals to almost excuse harsh press for Meghan but cant seem to see how even that is problematic. How is that acceptable?
Anyway hoping karma comes for who it needs to in 2020 including Meghan getting massive damages from the Fail. Big year for the Sussexes with 2020 Invictus, foundation launch, Apple documentary, probably Meghan picking up more patronages and of course the lawsuits. No wonder they may need some TLC before 2020!
I agree with Brexit coming 2020 is going to be an interesting year for the royals.
I think she’s already pregnant, and using the 6 week hiatus to get through the first trimester. That or she’s trying, likely with IVF, which would also explain the desire for privacy. I’d love to see her be like “you all ruined my first pregnancy so I’m going to keep this one to myself and let you all know right before I give birth instead thanks”.
Only IVF pregnancies come with a “desire for privacy?”
No, the first trimester of any pregnancy is stressful and nerve-wracking. The IVF *process* is grueling and it makes sense that with all Meghan has been through with the press, she’d want to endure the shots without worrying about hair and makeup and bitchy RRs.
How do you know she’s using IVF? Or is that an assumption you’re making based on her age alone?
Bingo, its an assumption.
She is not Meghan, Harry or Meghan’s Ob-gyn.
I dislike Morton so much.
I kind of wonder if she’s meeting with her father on this break. Not that he deserves it, but as a part of getting her house in order and trying to put a stop to his side of the leaks and interviews.
I hope we never find out and only suspect it through his hopefully continued silence.
So…in other words Andrew Morton’s book will be another tone-deaf piece blatantly ignoring the REAL reason why Meghan has been given such a hard time. Because she’s BLACK.
So lacking are they in news that they need to make stuff up. Is the not some journalists ethics code that prevent this? He clearly does not know Meghan (now or ever), so how does he know who she knows or how she is thinking?
Also, as a black woman, the royal reporters really need some diversity in their midsts as it is clear they do not know anything about people of color.