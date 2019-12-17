Madonna, 61, has a new 25-year-old back-up dancer boy-toy, surprise

At some point, I just stopped paying attention to all of Madonna’s “boy toys.” I stopped caring years ago, for many reasons. The main reason? Because these aren’t even real contractual relationships. I honestly just believe Madonna likes some youthful companionship and she likes someone pretty around her to make her look cool and hip. Plus, she loves to order people around, so of course she’s gone through an assortment of 20-something “boy toys” who all happen to be her back-up dancers, basically. They already have a contract to dance, and everything else is just a bonus of vacations and fetching Lady Madonna her soup.

So, Madonna has a new “boy toy.” She just keeps getting older and they stay the same age. This one is named Ahlamalik Williams and he’s 25 years old. She’s 61 years old. He’s a back-up dancer. They were on vacation together this past weekend in Miami with her kids.

Does Madonna have a new man? The pop superstar, 61, was spotted with backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams — his hands around her waist — on her hotel balcony in Miami Saturday ahead of a run of Florida shows this week. Williams, 25, is currently on the road with Madonna as part of her Madame X Tour, and has been a fixture on her Instagram account since earlier this year, making occasional appearances throughout the summer and fall. In the clips, the two are pictured boarding a helicopter, leaning on each other after a tough tour rehearsal and celebrating Madame X debuting atop the Billboard 200 upon its release in June. A rep for Madonna has not commented.

[From People]

I’m including a pic of Madonna with her dude below, along with some photos of Ahlamalik on the balcony solo. She also posted a video of the back of his head as they were heading to her helicopter a week ago. He seems like her “type” – young, with a slim dancer’s body and a certain “cool kid” vibe. He looks like he’s being affectionate to his mom or grandmother though.

