Madonna, 61, has a new 25-year-old back-up dancer boy-toy, surprise

  • December 17, 2019

Madonna steps out to promote her new album in New York

At some point, I just stopped paying attention to all of Madonna’s “boy toys.” I stopped caring years ago, for many reasons. The main reason? Because these aren’t even real contractual relationships. I honestly just believe Madonna likes some youthful companionship and she likes someone pretty around her to make her look cool and hip. Plus, she loves to order people around, so of course she’s gone through an assortment of 20-something “boy toys” who all happen to be her back-up dancers, basically. They already have a contract to dance, and everything else is just a bonus of vacations and fetching Lady Madonna her soup.

So, Madonna has a new “boy toy.” She just keeps getting older and they stay the same age. This one is named Ahlamalik Williams and he’s 25 years old. She’s 61 years old. He’s a back-up dancer. They were on vacation together this past weekend in Miami with her kids.

Does Madonna have a new man?

The pop superstar, 61, was spotted with backup dancer Ahlamalik Williams — his hands around her waist — on her hotel balcony in Miami Saturday ahead of a run of Florida shows this week. Williams, 25, is currently on the road with Madonna as part of her Madame X Tour, and has been a fixture on her Instagram account since earlier this year, making occasional appearances throughout the summer and fall. In the clips, the two are pictured boarding a helicopter, leaning on each other after a tough tour rehearsal and celebrating Madame X debuting atop the Billboard 200 upon its release in June.

A rep for Madonna has not commented.

I’m including a pic of Madonna with her dude below, along with some photos of Ahlamalik on the balcony solo. She also posted a video of the back of his head as they were heading to her helicopter a week ago. He seems like her “type” – young, with a slim dancer’s body and a certain “cool kid” vibe. He looks like he’s being affectionate to his mom or grandmother though.

Madonna's new boy toy Ahlamalik Williams takes a smoke break on the balcony in Miami!

Madonna's new boy toy Ahlamalik Williams takes a smoke break on the balcony in Miami!

  1. Mrs. Peel says:
    December 17, 2019 at 10:19 am

    Can I grab your walker hon, or would you prefer me to massage your achy joints. In any event, he’s hot as hell.

  2. ariel says:
    December 17, 2019 at 10:22 am

    I’m all for rejecting society’s conventions of age… however, it seems like she is DESPERATE to hold on to her youth. And perhaps it is time to give up the ghost on that.

    • Froggy says:
      December 17, 2019 at 10:48 am

      Agreed. She reeks of desperation. I wish she would embrace her age. Fighting it by dating toddlers and dressing like she’s still 25 is beyond sad.

      • JA Lowcountry Lady says:
        December 17, 2019 at 10:58 am

        😱😂😂😂 Ditto the above comments. It’s one thing to stay relevant as an artist, it’s another thing to delude yourself to the point where you are ridiculous. Madonna is more man than woman anymore with her controlling, selfish behavior. Look at how she keeps her audience waiting for hours. Unfortunately, she reminds me of all the OTHER rich old men and their toys.

  3. Keekee says:
    December 17, 2019 at 10:26 am

    I am surprised he is smoking she is such a control freak I didn’t think she would allow it.

  4. Wellsie says:
    December 17, 2019 at 10:27 am

    The video should have a trigger warning for second hand embarrassment. The way she says, “That’s how we rollllllll.” is cringe. Yikes.

    • Cherry says:
      December 17, 2019 at 10:30 am

      that made me cringe too. along with her non-moving face. And I used to LOVE Madonna.

      • Cindy says:
        December 17, 2019 at 10:44 am

        Madonna’s lost her depth. She’s always been an attention-seeker, but her lyrics in the ’90s were thought-provoking. It wasn’t just about wanting attention, she legit had a message to convey.

        Nowadays she just looks old, desperate and ridiculous. The last Madonna song I remember liking was Hung Up.

      • Some chick says:
        December 17, 2019 at 10:56 am

        Hung Up was brilliant. In large part because of the sample of Abba’s Gimme Gimme Gimme a man after Midnight that they let her use.

    • Mirna says:
      December 17, 2019 at 10:41 am

      100% I couldn’t keep watching.
      I decided not to judge her, if that’s how she decides to live her life, provided that she is not hurting anyone, then be it. But the video was painful to watch, it is so embarrassing.

  5. Laura says:
    December 17, 2019 at 10:28 am

    Can we compare this to Peter Cook now?

    • Jadedone says:
      December 17, 2019 at 10:49 am

      Yes and we can be just as grossed out as we were with Peter

    • MC2 says:
      December 17, 2019 at 11:00 am

      I had the same thought, but no. Peter cheated on his wives & seeks out teenagers, which is very different from being 25 y/o (for the person who is a teen vs 25). It’s still gross as hell to me, personally, but not the same beast. This reminds me more of Leo.

  6. Tate says:
    December 17, 2019 at 10:30 am

    I will give this the same hard eye roll that I give to stories about the older male actors and their 20-something partners.

  7. Peg says:
    December 17, 2019 at 10:33 am

    Next, he will be modelling for Versace.
    If Madonna is happy, more power to her.

    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      December 17, 2019 at 10:45 am

      Would you be saying the same thing if Madonna was a man and this was a 25 year old woman?

      • Peg says:
        December 17, 2019 at 12:04 pm

        Yes.

      • Alice says:
        December 17, 2019 at 1:09 pm

        Yep.

      • Valiantly Varnished says:
        December 17, 2019 at 1:21 pm

        @Peg sorry but I dont buy that. The amount of negative comments (rightfully) stories about men like Peter Cook and Dennis Quaid get for dating 21 and 25 year-olds makes me think otherwise. Personally I think if people feel this way about Madonna dating a man young enough to be her son then you have to keep that same energy when it’s the other way around.

  8. Cindy says:
    December 17, 2019 at 10:38 am

    I think she looks ridiculous and she should start acting her age. And I don’t feel the slightest bit sexist for saying that because I’ve always felt the same way about Mick Jagger and Iggy Pop prancing shirtless across the stage and dating women younger than their children. The problem is not that women get criticized for this, it’s that men don’t.

    • Sam Louise says:
      December 17, 2019 at 12:47 pm

      Bingo! Yes. I’ve always thought Madonna “dated” these twenty-something guys as a political statement. She’s watched how men continue to date gals young enough to be their daughters (or even granddaughters) and no one says anything, so why not reverse it. I think it’s gross whether a man or a woman. But it’s their life so I will just stay out of it.

  9. Valiantly Varnished says:
    December 17, 2019 at 10:43 am

    This is gross. And pathetic. And yes he looks like he is dating his grandmother.

  10. Bebe says:
    December 17, 2019 at 10:43 am

    Her IG captions are so, so bad. Like desperately trying to jump a few generations forward or something.

  11. Normades says:
    December 17, 2019 at 10:52 am

    The eye patch is so ridiculous.

  12. Deanne says:
    December 17, 2019 at 10:56 am

    She’s so cringeworthy now. She seems to have no idea how desperate she looks. I don’t care if it’s an older man or and older woman, “dating” someone almost 40 years your junior is ridiculous.

  13. Starkille says:
    December 17, 2019 at 10:59 am

    She looks like she is falling down drunk and he is trying to keep her upright.

  14. mara says:
    December 17, 2019 at 11:18 am

    Madonna looks desperate in her effort to hold onto her youth. She makes herself look even older by dating her boy toys. I am 60, and the thought of ‘dating’ a kid younger than my kids is just gross to me. My late husband was 10 years younger than me, so it’s not like I am against being in a relationship with a younger man, but a 61 year old with a 25 year old is too much. What can they even have in common? Maybe his grandmother is Madonna’s childood friend, and that was how they met. Just ewww.

  15. Andrea says:
    December 17, 2019 at 11:25 am

    I am 38 and can’t imagine dating a 25 year old unless it was strictly for “services”. The obvious power she has over him is as gross as a 60 year old man with a 25 year old woman.

  16. Jaded says:
    December 17, 2019 at 11:56 am

    Let’s face it, these younguns she finds are famewhores and dating a woman the same age as their grannies gives them money and prestige they wouldn’t otherwise have.

  17. CC says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:03 pm

    She’s gone full Baby Jane.

  18. ME says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:05 pm

    You’re really telling me this guy is genuinely into a woman in Menopause? Really? No other reason? Same as when young women date way older men…mostly older rich men…makes you wonder…

  19. Jas says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:07 pm

    Gross because of the age difference, basic because of course he’s a backup dancer.

    I hope he at least gets something out of it, and isn’t feeling pressured to “please” his boss. Hello, power imbalance!

  20. KL says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:07 pm

    The difference in age is SO steep it comes off as pure flex on her part, and that gives away the game of how desperate she is to impress. And that’s what’s really so sad — that a woman who redefined a cultural industry still feels the need to prove herself. I don’t even like her music that much, but come on — SHE IS MADONNA. Stevie Nicks is ten years older and yet the prevalent attitude toward her is borderline reverent, because she clearly has no fcks to give and stands in her own power. Plus she’s collaborating with popular artists as young as Madonna’s new bf, which, talk about “holding on” to youth — not denying who you are or how long you’ve been around, but proving you have a place in the current zeitgeist regardless.

    Not that I mean to pit these women against each other; there’s no one right way to do it. It’s just sad to me, as someone who grew up with Madonna promoted as a fiercely independent woman with her own unique voice, to see her reduced to making headlines mostly because of the kind of dudes she dates. She should date whoever she likes, but this choice… is a choice. It can’t help but seem like one she’s making in reaction to something else going wrong.

  21. WTF says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:09 pm

    Wow that video was embarrassing….

  22. JanetFerber says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:15 pm

    I hate when people disparage Madonna for her age and her boyfriends. A 61 year old man with a 25 year old woman would barely get a side-eye, while Madonna apparently must be seen as decrepit, inappropriate, pathetic, monstrous, etc. The ageism for women is without a doubt mammoth as compared to men. Her boyfriend is incredibly hot.

    • Tate says:
      December 17, 2019 at 12:23 pm

      I disagree. I think Dennis Quaid looks as equally ridiculous with his 20-something fiancé as Madonna does with this guy.

    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      December 17, 2019 at 1:24 pm

      Uhhhh no. They BOTH look ridiculous. And if you read the stories on CB about Dennis Quaid and Peter Cook then you know a lot of people find it equally gross. Including myself.

  23. MARKWEER says:
    December 17, 2019 at 12:57 pm

    I’ll always have a certain soft spot for Madonna, but I look at people like Tina Turner who eventually settled down with a companion who could be viewed as her equal and I get mad at Madonna who peddles notions that men her age act 100 years old. Stop it with the Back-up dancers at least

    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      December 17, 2019 at 1:28 pm

      I think this is one of the that bugs me the most – besides the age difference. If I was Madonna’s aged has accomplished as much as she had what could I possibly have in common with a 25 year old backup dancer. What could he bring as an equal to the relationship? And Im not speaking about money. I mean actual accomplishments and experience. I don’t get the attraction to dating someone who isn’t your equal. Other than it being a power play. And that’s what I think it’s all about for Madonna. Just like an older man dating a much younger woman. Ans it’s equally as gross.

