Harry Connick Jr. calls wife Jill of 25 years: ‘My best friend who I look up to’

Here’s a nice holiday feel-good story for you. It involves Harry Connick, Jr. living up to the fantasies most of us have always had about him and speaking glowingly of his wife, Jill Goodacre Connick. We rarely talk about Jill and Harry on here because they aren’t controversial in the least. They’ve just gone about their lives and raised their three daughters. Two years ago, Jill and Harry went public with Jill’s battle with breast cancer and how they had handled all those challenges as a family. It was very relatable for anyone who’s been in that position and, fortunately, had a good ending. Harry’s syndicated talk show only lasted two-seasons but he still records and does plenty of stage work. As a matter of fact, it was at the opening of his latest show, Harry Connick Jr.: A Celebration of Cole Porter, that we got this headline and the header photo of Harry, Jill and their daughters, Georgia, Sarah and Charlotte. Harry was asked what the secret to their relationship’s success was and Harry said he’d simply married his best friend.

Forever love. Harry Connick Jr. opened up about his 25-year marriage to Jill Goodacre and revealed their secret for success. “I married my best friend and I married a woman who I look up to infinitely,” Connick, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, December 12, on opening night of the Harry Connick Jr.: A Celebration of Cole Porter in New York City. He added, “We have the same values so it’s easy for us to try and impart those on our children.” The New Orleans native frequently posts photos of himself and his wife on social media, including a snap in August that he captioned, “’…for you and I have a guardian angel on high with nothing to do’ #truelove.” His love and support, that has continued throughout their two-decade romance, was put to the test in October 2012 when Goodacre was diagnosed with breast cancer. The mom of three had two surgeries and underwent radiation before entering remission. Through it all, the Will & Grace alum admitted he was “in awe” of his wife, especially since her cancer battle brought up sad memories for him — his mother died of ovarian cancer when he was 13. “You were probably stronger than I was, I think. You set the tone for how we were going to deal with it,” he said on the show. “I am so in awe of your bravery.”

[From Us]

See? Come on, now – that made you “aw” just a little, didn’t it? I actually think my heart melted slightly more when he said he looked up to Jill than when he called her his best friend, but they were both good answers. The part I like best is how much they defied my expectations. I’m close to Harry and Jill in age. I remember when they came on the scene, he in the music world and she as a Victoria Secret model. They were both white hot in their respective fields and, in case you hadn’t noticed, very attractive. Harry was out there making us swoon and Jill was pinned on teenagers’ walls throughout the country. They were such the Hot It couple, I thought they’d just burn too bright and fizzle out. But here they are, 27 years after their first date, happier and stronger than ever. Virtually scandal-free, adult kids who faced a moment of crisis and came out the other side. I don’t think there’s a secret here, I think it’s just good old-fashioned love, like Harry’s been singing about for thirty years.

Speaking of Harry’s singing, did anyone read this story from Harry’s This Morning Interview? Last month, Harry told a story about singing poorly in front of his idol, Frank Sinatra, back in the 90s. He felt so bad about botching one of Sinatra’s signature tunes that when Harry saw him at an elevator, he went up to apologize. Sinatra didn’t even acknowledge Harry but instead grabbed Jill, told her she was beautiful and kissed her on her lips without permission. And that, my little elves, is why you never want to meet your heroes. Except Harry and Jill, I think we might be safe there.