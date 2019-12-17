An easy holiday party dress, a multitool that fits in your wallet and gift baskets



My house is finally decorated for the holidays, and I did get presents for everyone. I’m still deciding whether to write Christmas cards this year, which is weird for me. I do them every year. Here are some things I’ve found on Amazon which would make nice gifts! I want to dish on what I’ve bought people for Christmas but my mom reads this so I can’t say much.

Fake noserings and septum piercings for fun party looks



I pierced my own nose 30 years ago, but it’s since closed and I’m not about to do that again.I’ve been seeing so many cute noserings lately and I want one without the pain and commitment. For $10 you can get a complete set of 4 fake noserings and 8 septum piercings. They have 51 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B from Fakespot. People say they’re “small enough to look realistic,” that they stay in although you may have to adjust them, and that they’re “fun” and “good quality” for the price.

A three pack of effective anti-aging serums for under $17!



This set of three serums by Tree of Life comes in Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C in full one ounce sizes for just $16.95. It does not have a great Fakespot rating, but I’ve used the Vitamin C serum and vouch for it. (You have to go easy on it and not use it every day or it can cause breakouts, but it does make my skin feel amazing.) Reviewers call this set “amazing,” say it works well at reducing laugh lines and acne, and that they saw a noticeable difference quite soon after starting this regime. You could give all three to a friend, or just split them up and give them separately as presents.

A long sleeve velvet dress for easy holiday party dressing



I just went to a Christmas party and I’m not going to lie, I tried on about 15 different outfits. I’m a Goodwill shopper, I have too many clothes and a lot of options but not many classic, easy picks. This bestselling long sleeve floor-length velvet dress by Urban Coco comes in black, red, and so many pretty festive jewel tones. It’s only $45, which is a great price for a dress this versatile. This would look great at a semi-formal or cocktail party. You could also just wear it to dinner and not look overdress. This has over 1,400 reviews, 4.3 stars and a B from Fakespot. Reviewers say the price “color has a sheen to it that makes you stand out in the crowd,” that the price is great, that it fits well (although it runs a little big) and that they got compliments on it.

A full size garment steamer will make you feel fancy while saving on dry cleaning



This is one of those products you want once you know it exists. At less than $80 this full size garment steamer will pay for itself in saved dry cleaning fees. It can be used for steaming clothing, furniture, bed linen, drapes and more. The height is adjustable and it has almost an hour of continuous steam time. People call it quick and easy to use, say it heats up fast, quickly gets out wrinkles, and that it’s just a fraction of the cost of other steamers. Some people say you need to be careful while steaming and should wear protective gloves.

A multitool card makes a useful, unexpected gift



We featured these last year and people loved them. The Wallet Ninja fits in your wallet and has so many uses. It has multiple screwdrivers built in and can easily become a cell phone stand when you stick a credit card or piece of cardboard in it. It can even open cans, bottles, and can tighten small screws like in eyeglasses. These come in black too. I got one for my son for Christmas. Don’t tell him!

A gift basket of snacks in case you forget anyone



The holidays are busy, there are people you forget and occasions which come up unexpectedly. This set of snacking gift baskets comes pre-wrapped in a tower with a giant ribbon. It looks fancy but is just $20 and would make a great gift for that person you know absolutely nothing about. Everyone likes snacks! If they don’t there’s something wrong with them. This same company, Broadway Basketeers, also has a gift tower of sweets for under $28 and a chocolate and nut gift tray for under $26.

Animal tea infusers with cute names



If you need a cheap and easy gift and know a little about a person, like whether they’re a tea drinker and what kind of pet they have, you can get them a cute tea infuser. These come in the shape of sloths, cats, dogs and more, with most under $10. They all have cute novelty names so they would make a nice secret santa or dirty santa gift (which I’ve heard is not as racy as I thought). There are tea infusers in the shape of sea creatures too if you want more options.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a percentage.

