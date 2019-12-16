Harvey Weinstein wants credit for being a ‘pioneer’ for female-led films

Harvey Weinstein was in court last week, and he was photographed using a walker as he seemed to hobble into the courthouse. Barely anyone cared. Barely anyone even asked “gee, I wonder what’s wrong with that rapist.” But Harvey Weinstein thought people cared. He thought they were wondering about his health. Which is why he called up the New York Post to interview him at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he’s been recovering from surgery. While the NY Post journalist was there, of course Weinstein used the opportunity to brag about himself and how woke he always was.

His woke achievements have been forgotten: “I feel like the forgotten man. I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it! It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten.’’ What was wrong with his health: Weinstein talked to The Post while recuperating at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on Friday, a day after three-hour spinal surgery to remove a trio of bone plates compressing his vertebrae. He said he sustained the back injury in an Aug. 17 car accident. “This was a major operation. I want this city to recognize who I was instead of what I’ve become,” he added, wearing a pair of loose blue jeans, black T-shirt and a tube draining blood from his bandaged incision into a container hung from his walker. The fallen mogul was in an elite wing of the hospital that features marble bathrooms, Italian linens and original framed artwork, all designed to look like a plush hotel. A private chef and concierge cater to the patients while visitors can sip cucumber-infused water. He name-checked Gwyneth Paltrow: “Gwyneth Paltrow in 2003 got $10 million to make a movie called ‘View from the Top,’ ” Weinstein said, referring to the romantic comedy and his decision to pay the star the hefty sum while he was at the helm of Miramax. “She was the highest-paid female actor in an independent film. Higher paid than all the men,” he crowed.

[From Page Six]

He went on and on about how he was the first producer to this and that, and the first distributor to recognize blahedy whatever. The point, according to Weinstein, is that people should remember all of the good things he did for film and for charity, and that work should mean that will ignore the fact that he’s a serial rapist and sexual assailant. I remember so many people arguing about Weinstein’s legacy as a producer back in 2017, when he was first outed as a serial predator. At this point, are we still arguing about it? We learned through statements of Weinstein’s many victims that he used his power, his authority, his “woke” image to rape and assault women, to destroy their careers and their lives. His work should not be taken separately because it was all one and the same thing: his work gave him a hunting ground.