Harvey Weinstein wants credit for being a ‘pioneer’ for female-led films

Harvey Weinstein posts new bond to ensure he won't flee sexual assault trial

Harvey Weinstein was in court last week, and he was photographed using a walker as he seemed to hobble into the courthouse. Barely anyone cared. Barely anyone even asked “gee, I wonder what’s wrong with that rapist.” But Harvey Weinstein thought people cared. He thought they were wondering about his health. Which is why he called up the New York Post to interview him at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he’s been recovering from surgery. While the NY Post journalist was there, of course Weinstein used the opportunity to brag about himself and how woke he always was.

His woke achievements have been forgotten: “I feel like the forgotten man. I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago. I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it! It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten.’’

What was wrong with his health: Weinstein talked to The Post while recuperating at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on Friday, a day after three-hour spinal surgery to remove a trio of bone plates compressing his vertebrae. He said he sustained the back injury in an Aug. 17 car accident. “This was a major operation. I want this city to recognize who I was instead of what I’ve become,” he added, wearing a pair of loose blue jeans, black T-shirt and a tube draining blood from his bandaged incision into a container hung from his walker. The fallen mogul was in an elite wing of the hospital that features marble bathrooms, Italian linens and original framed artwork, all designed to look like a plush hotel. A private chef and concierge cater to the patients while visitors can sip cucumber-infused water.

He name-checked Gwyneth Paltrow: “Gwyneth Paltrow in 2003 got $10 million to make a movie called ‘View from the Top,’ ” Weinstein said, referring to the romantic comedy and his decision to pay the star the hefty sum while he was at the helm of Miramax. “She was the highest-paid female actor in an independent film. Higher paid than all the men,” he crowed.

[From Page Six]

He went on and on about how he was the first producer to this and that, and the first distributor to recognize blahedy whatever. The point, according to Weinstein, is that people should remember all of the good things he did for film and for charity, and that work should mean that will ignore the fact that he’s a serial rapist and sexual assailant. I remember so many people arguing about Weinstein’s legacy as a producer back in 2017, when he was first outed as a serial predator. At this point, are we still arguing about it? We learned through statements of Weinstein’s many victims that he used his power, his authority, his “woke” image to rape and assault women, to destroy their careers and their lives. His work should not be taken separately because it was all one and the same thing: his work gave him a hunting ground.

Harvey Weinstein posts new bond to ensure he won't flee sexual assault trial

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

16 Responses to “Harvey Weinstein wants credit for being a ‘pioneer’ for female-led films”

  1. Yamayo says:
    December 16, 2019 at 9:45 am

    Entitled prick.
    😡😡😡😡

    Reply
  2. Ponytail says:
    December 16, 2019 at 9:45 am

    Didn’t we all make a collective decision around the time Jimmy Saville’s crimes were uncovered, that charity and good works can’t cover up actual crimes?

    Reply
  3. ccsays says:
    December 16, 2019 at 9:49 am

    “It all got eviscerated because of what happened”

    BECAUSE OF WHAT YOU DID, YOU PSYCHOPATH. He still sees this as something that happened *to* him and something that he rightfully deserves to bounce back from.

    Reply
  4. Eleonor says:
    December 16, 2019 at 9:54 am

    MASSIVE EYEROLL.

    Reply
  5. Why? says:
    December 16, 2019 at 10:00 am

    Where is and what is Georgina Chapman doing?

    Reply
    • Charlie says:
      December 16, 2019 at 10:16 am

      I feel like I’m seeing more Marchesa in stores than ever. Everything in the news today just seems to be making me cranky.

      Reply
  6. otaku fairy.... says:
    December 16, 2019 at 10:03 am

    He’s parroting what’s taught in this patriarchal society and relying on that to save him, basically. The gratitude card is often used to downplay abusive behavior toward women and girls. This man is bloated with entitlement.

    Reply
  7. A says:
    December 16, 2019 at 10:07 am

    He’s truly a waste of oxygen.

    Reply
  8. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    December 16, 2019 at 10:10 am

    I choked on my coffee when I read the title.

    Reply
  9. AnnaKist says:
    December 16, 2019 at 10:11 am

    “A pioneer for women”. Mm-hm. That’s a subjective point, but either way, his victims paid for it, and paid dearly. This thing called Harvey Weinstein can take a long walk off a short pier. The pharquing hide of him. the brazen, pharquing temerity GRRRRR! 😡

    Reply
  10. Giddy says:
    December 16, 2019 at 10:17 am

    OMG! So he’s in a fancy hospital wing with a concierge and private chef? My wish for him is that his next surgery will be performed without anesthesia, and that afterwards he’ll be handcuffed to a gurney that hasn’t been sanitized since 1960.

    Reply
  11. Mia4s says:
    December 16, 2019 at 10:21 am

    Yeah well I want you to die slowly chopped into a million pieces, so we don’t always get what we want do we Harvey?

    Reply
  12. Jodi says:
    December 16, 2019 at 10:26 am

    OMFG…..sit DOWN, Harvey.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment