Sophie Hutchens on Caitlyn Jenner: ‘We were never romantically involved’

In 2018, we discussed Sophia “Sophie” Hutchins and her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner. Sophie is 23 years old right now, but when she met Caitlyn, she was either 20 or 21, and Caitlyn is now 70 years old. When we first talked about Sophie and Caitlyn’s relationship, they seemed to be dating and living together. Sophie gave a very strange interview last year where she went on and on about how they’re not romantically involved, but that they’re life partners and business partners and yes, they live together but it’s not what we think. It was… strange. And it’s still strange. Well, Sophie has given a new interview to the New York Times and she’s still saying that she and Caitlyn were never romantically involved. Which really just makes everything seem so bizarre between them, but whatever. You can read the interview here. Some highlights:

How she looks like Ivanka Trump. Ms. Hutchins grinned at the comparison to the first daughter. “I’ll take it,” she said, adding that she is not a registered Republican. “I think Ivanka is gorgeous.” Her relationship with Caitlyn: “We were never romantically involved.” So why have the tabloid reports persisted? “Because we weren’t addressing it,” she said. “I don’t feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to.” She was a college student with a glam squad: One member of her glam squad was working with Ms. Jenner and thought the two would hit it off. “We were introduced through my makeup artist at a M.A.C. photo shoot,” Ms. Hutchins said. “Having a similar sense of humor, we spent the entire time laughing and ended up meeting for brunch, and we’ve been great friends ever since.” She became Caitlyn’s business manager: Although Ms. Hutchins had no relevant experience, she was persuasive and ambitious enough to convince Ms. Jenner to hire her. “I saw nobody was managing her, and there were all these people taking massive advantage. And I was saying, ‘Caitlyn, if I don’t step in here and start managing you, you’re going to go broke.’” They quickly developed a level of trust and, during her senior year, Ms. Hutchins became Ms. Jenner’s manager, taking a 10 percent cut. She also moved into Ms. Jenner’s ridge-top home in Malibu. “We made a lot of money together and still do.” She’s shilling her own beauty product: Being associated with the Jenner-Kardashian clan probably doesn’t hurt. “I’m on good terms with all the family, but I’m closest with Kris, Kim, Kylie and Kendall.”

[From The NY Times]

As inappropriate as it was to think that Sophie and Caitlyn were romantically involved, I feel like this is worse? Sophie basically manipulated her way into Caitlyn’s life and business and now she’s parlaying their business relationship to network with investors and various Kardashian-Jenners so she can start her own beauty product business. I mean… what’s going on with Caitlyn? I guess this arrangement makes her happy, but YIKES. It really feels like some kind of long con, right? Or is Sophie merely a world-class hustler?