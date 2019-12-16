Ashley Graham has gained 50 lbs during pregnancy: ‘I’ve never felt better’

Embed from Getty Images

We know that Ashley Graham is due to give birth to her child in January. Back in November, she had a baby shower complete with tattoos and piercings for her guests. With her husband, Justin Ervin, at her side, she joyfully told their guests, “‘This is bigger than our wedding. This is like Christmas!’” Ashley has also been open about the “struggle” to accept her changing body. On a recent episode of her podcast, she talked with Taylor Hoit, a mom of four children, whom Ashley first saw on Instagram when Hoit posted a picture of herself 10 weeks after giving birth to twins. Ashley talked to Taylor about her initial hesitation to share the photo of her own stretch marks that ended up garnering a tremendous amount of support and gratitude. She told Taylor, “‘the reason why I had posted that original photo, I had just announced that I was pregnant and I thought then I was going to feel good and I didn’t. I just felt terrible.’” She told Taylor that in the end, she decided to share the photo so that she could “have a dialogue” with others who were having a similar experience.

On Saturday, Ashley shared another post celebrating her body:

This is so cool! I am so happy for Ashley that she’s so comfortable and happy in her body and is sharing that with the world. Even though it might be bit by bit, she’s changing the conversation around what strong, beautiful bodies look like. Ashley also posted this funny video in her dressing room at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, proclaiming that “this thing [her bump] looks fake today.” She then proceeds to move her belly up and down and makes growling noises.

Ashley talked to Jimmy about being on the cover of the January 2020 issue of Vogue, and she shared on Instagram a video of as she arrived at the Vogue offices to get a first glimpse of the issue. She is, as she should be, beyond thrilled, and seeing her her happiness and silliness just made me more relaxed and happy, too.

