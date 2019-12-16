Kristen Stewart chosen as ‘actress of the decade’ by the Hollywood Critics Assoc.

Kristen Stewart poses at the Charile's Angels UK Premiere on Wednesday 20 November 2019

Kristen Stewart was known, as an actress, ever since Panic Room, when she was just a kid. She didn’t really “grow up before our eyes” like Lindsay Lohan, but Kristen worked throughout the 00s. Everything changed for her in 2008, when she played Bella in Twilight. She continued to work constantly throughout the 2010s, of course. But… is she really “actress of the decade”? For real?

This was done by the Hollywood Critics Association, which used to be the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society. Which… isn’t some major organization, you know? It’s not like the New York Times named Kristen the actress of the decade. So, while this is a very WTF choice, keep in mind that it’s not some huge deal, and the HCA likely gave this honor to Kristen for attention, you know?

Meanwhile, Kristen has spoken about how the Charlie’s Angels reboot bombed at the box office. Immediately following the film’s poor performance, Elizabeth Banks was really the only one who said anything. But now Kristen is speaking out:

“I think if I had made a movie that wasn’t good and one that I wasn’t proud of and a lot of people saw it, I would be devastated,” Stewart told The Playlist. “Luckily I’m not feeling gutted because I really am proud of the movie.”

She also said that she felt the tone of the movie clashed with what she and her cast members were expected to talk about during interviews.

“I think that the kind of climate that we’re living in right now is polarising and it’s weird and it’s kind of hard to promote a movie like that,” she suggested. “I think trying to have a really complicated, overly politicised feminist conversation in a five minute TV interview about Charlie’s Angels… I’m like, ‘Dude, we just wanted to have a good time.’”

Stewart continued: “I’m bummed that we probably won’t make another one, but at the same time I’m really proud of the movie and I’m so happy that it exists and can live in the world. Because I think for a lot of people it’s still kind of important even in a very non-serious way.”

“I think that the kind of climate that we’re living in right now is polarising and it’s weird… I think trying to have a really complicated, overly politicised feminist conversation in a five minute TV interview…” That’s interesting. She’s right in that it’s become such a political act to for a female director to make a film with a female ensemble, and for that film to be about sexy ladies kicking ass. That being said… Elizabeth Banks definitely leaned into the feminist/political side of MAKING the film. But I get what Kristen is saying – from her perspective, she was just making a fun movie.

Kristen Stewart poses at the Charile's Angels UK Premiere on Wednesday 20 November 2019

25 Responses to “Kristen Stewart chosen as ‘actress of the decade’ by the Hollywood Critics Assoc.”

  1. L84Tea says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:19 am

    Seriously?? There were NO other options??

    • Ctgirl says:
      December 16, 2019 at 11:22 am

      This.

    • Ali says:
      December 16, 2019 at 11:23 am

      Lol! +1

    • Snowslow says:
      December 16, 2019 at 11:57 am

      While I understand that there is a tradition of disliking Stewart on this website, I do admire her film choices. Not unlike Scarlett Johanson, Steward could have gone down the ingenue route after Twillight and she didn’t. I think that for her choice of films only, she should be recognised (and she did get a far better accolade with the César she won in France). In Seberg, she does not do the twitching and pouting she can be guilty of for sure and in other films I saw her in.
      I am not sure she is the actress of the decade but she merits some attention and praise for sure.
      She seems to have been the best part of Charlie’s Angels as per the reviews and the trailer – the other two actresses did not seem very charismatic and that must have had some weight regarding box office. Definitely not Banks, a girl movie or Stewart I imagine.

  2. Rogue says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:21 am

    Ridiculous. Is this like Peoples sexiest man alive where it’s an award to help
    Promote a project? She’s had a good post Twilight career but can think of many others who were more deserving

  3. Kebbie says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:22 am

    Lol what

  4. LeaTheFrench says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:23 am

    Pff.

  5. Originaltessa says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:28 am

    Literally my least favorite actress of the decade… I cannot stand her mumbling and twitching. Potato potato

  6. Buckley says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:31 am

    Was Saoirse Ronan not available?

  7. Div says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:31 am

    Feel a bit bad for Kristen. It’s obviously not a “well known” organization and it obviously picked her to get a) attention and b) generate rage clicks. So she’s getting dragged, because even tho people who like her think it’s ridiculous, instead of the organization which is pretty much using her as flame bait.

  8. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:32 am

    This is insane. Truly.

    I believe the ‘WTFery’ is the reason she was chosen. She’s right. We live in polarising times. And suits sitting around a Dalbergia conference table are asking what will cause a stir. I’d be embarrassed if I were her in these polarising times lol.

    • Div says:
      December 16, 2019 at 11:42 am

      Yeah, if KStew is even aware of this “honor” I bet she’s annoyed as h*ll because her name is clearly being used for attention and not for a real reason. And this is coming from someone who likes her…

  9. Carmen says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:35 am

    Surely they jest.

  10. Meg says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:38 am

    “I think if I had made a movie that wasn’t good and one that I wasn’t proud of and a lot of people saw it, I would be devastated”
    Sooooo… Twilight?

  11. Jules says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:39 am

    Lmaoo ok

  12. D. says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:39 am

    Hahahahahah. Not even close. I can name 30 actresses that would make more sense.

    Also i will never understand the critics love for her. Her acting hasn’t changed at all. In every film you watch you see the same tics as always. Blinking, biting her lip, stuttering and twitching. These things might work in weird french films but it’s noticeable and simply bad acting in other films. She is not a good actress. If she wasn’t white she wouldn’t be getting all these chances to act despite being the same in almost every movie.

  13. Mrs. Peel says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:42 am

    She ‘acts’ like herself in every single role – awkward as hell, and her voice doesn’t carry well. Extremely poor choice IMO.

  14. Jesys says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:48 am

    I mean I have nothing against her but really… What about Jessica Chastain? Lupita? JLaw? If it’s mostly for attention why not one of the Marvel ladies like ScarJo or Brie? This makes no sense lmao

  15. naomipaige99 says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:50 am

    I demand a recount!!!!!

  16. MellyMel says:
    December 16, 2019 at 11:53 am

    ….this can’t be real.

  17. Sequinedheart says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm

    Sorry but no.
    Winona Ryder’s comeback is more impressive.

  18. Tricia says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:01 pm

    ZERO range, imo. She has only one facial expression… it’s like she smells something awful and can’t quite tell where it’s coming from.

  19. Miriam says:
    December 16, 2019 at 12:06 pm

    This is really messed up!

