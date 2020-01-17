Charlize Theron: It hurt my daughter’s feelings when I used the wrong pronouns

One of Charlize Theron’s daughters happens to be transgender. At first, there was simply speculation online about Jackson Theron, because she wore Elsa-from-Frozen wigs and girls’ clothes. Then Charlize began publicly identifying Jackson as her daughter, and then earlier this year, Charlize spoke about it again, saying that Jackson told her “I am not a boy” when she was three years old. I said at the time that I appreciated Charlize’s sort of blase acceptance, but I was concerned that Charlize was telling her daughter’s story and it should really be Jackson’s choice (or whatever name the girl is going by now). Well, in a new interview with PrideSource, Charlize talks more about why she did begin to discuss her transgender daughter publicly, and a lot more – this is a good read. Some highlights:
On Margot Robbie playing a conservative lesbian in ‘Bombshell’: “I wish I could take credit for that, but no. It was something that was written in the script when I got it and I thought it was really interesting and it is so interesting that people kind of go, like, “Wait, I don’t understand.” I was like, “You can’t understand that a conservative Jesus-loving girl could also love other women?” I’m like, isn’t that so strange?
On experimentation: “I experimented and I did what I think every young person should do: feel brave enough and free enough in order to figure it out. It’s not like the stuff is laid out on a piece of paper for us; we have to kind of go through a life, and until you have certain experiences you don’t really know who you are. I was just lucky that I grew up in a house where my mom was never scared of those things. My mom always said, “Figure it out. I don’t want you to be me. Go figure out what it is for you.” And I think it was because of that I got to share those things with her; when I did go on those explorations I had this person that I could share it with, that I felt safe with, who wasn’t going to judge me or label me. But it turns out – ahh! – that I am straight. It’s a little bit of a bummer.
Conversations about queerness with her kids: “They’re a little too young, but we definitely have these conversations whenever they say, “I’m gonna get married” and I’m always like, “What is it gonna be? A boy or a girl? What is it gonna be?” I love that my kids just know that that’s a normal question to ask. One of my daughters (4-year-old August) is convinced that she’s gonna be married five times and it’s gonna be three boys and two girls, and I just love that she has the freedom to think that way. God knows what it’s going to be, but I love that she feels safe enough to explore in her little-girl brain that anything is possible and that she’s gonna go and discover that for herself.
On her daughter who happens to be transgender: “Well, this is all pretty new for us… My daughter’s story is really her story, and one day, if she chooses, she’ll tell her story. I feel like as her mother, for me, it was important to let the world know that I would appreciate it if they would use the right pronouns for her. I think it became harder for us the older she got that people were still writing about her in the wrong pronouns, and also I was still talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun. It really hurt her feelings. I don’t want to be that mom, and that was really why I said what I said a while back… I haven’t really talked about it ever since, again, because outside of just asking that respectfully of the press – and the world, hopefully – the rest is really private and it’s her story, and it’s really up to her to decide if she wants to share that.
That’s one of the best answers to why she said something and why she won’t be talking more about her daughter. Jackson got to the age where she was aware of what Charlize said about her and how Charlize publicly identified her and that mattered. Charlize is such a good mom. I really mean that – she’s a single mother with a lot of help from HER mother, and she’s figuring it out as she goes along. She’s doing a good job.
Thank you for posting this. It was refreshing and uplifting. I’m not commenting on my adult life, now, just a general thought: I can’t help but ponder how things would have been different if I’d been raised with such a considerate, non-judgmental attitude.
Beautiful. That’s all I have.
Those are the best things I’ve ever heard her say. And I’m envious she was raised that way. My youngest recently told me how thankful he is I’m his mother. He said when at school, he hears others discuss families and home life and it astounds him how opposite we live. From identity to spirituality, I have no demands…only respect for the journey ahead. And then we laugh when we discuss how I became his ‘best’ mother….my mother. I knew at a very young age, probably pre-teen, I would be the polar opposite of mom lol. Southern Protestants be damned. Come on, the entire establishment was formed as a direct rebuttal of northern’s anti-slavery stance. What does anyone in our solar system expect lol?
My baby is nannied by a trans couple. My best friend started dating her boyfriend, who is trans, when I was pregnant and whenever he is misgendered it sends him into a depressive state. I wish people would be more considerate of that, and I’m glad she spoke up to put an end to it if was affecting her daughter.
This is how to be an ally.
That was such a thoughtful and respectful answer. And I love that the only reason she talked about was because her daughter’s feelings had been hurt and she wanted to publicly make sure that she didn’t misgender to the press. I think Charlize is probably a great Mom. I get the same vibes from her that I get from Angelina. They are really tender and connected to their children.
I agree. I’ve had some concerns, with her history of talking over Black actresses, about her being a single white mother of unambiguously Black children (where are her checks and balances- who are the Black folks around them and in their lives?), but she does come across as extremely sensitive and caring in this regard.
This is so important to be aware of. I teach college and it’s a challenge to get correct pronouns from transgender students because often, the dead names are the legal names on the roster. So it’s hard for these students to shed the dead pronouns.
A year ago, I had a deaf transgender man who was listed under a distinctly female name. This student had an ASL interpreter who kept referring to him as “her” and I had to continually correct the interpreter as this transgender man had clearly indicated a desire for a he/him pronoun (I have my students fill out bios and indicate their preferred pronouns). It was frustrating. The interpreter didn’t do it intentionally and always apologized, but continued to get the pronoun wrong because the man was listed under a woman’s name on the paperwork, so the interpreter kept wanting to ascribe a female pronoun.
Transgender folks really need to be able to change names/gender markers more easily in order to facilitate smoother transitioning.
ETA: this deaf transgender man was hurt by the interpreter’s continual pronoun errors, and eventually dropped my class because of it. I filed a complaint against the interpreter, but it wasn’t intentional so nothing happened. This pronoun stuff makes a world of difference.
Wow, that’s so sad. I hope he was able to continue with his education in a way that made him feel more comfortable. Talk about a load of obstacles!
Very sad, Tealily. I have a transgender woman this semester who is listed under a male name. This male name could be female if you add an -a. But she goes by a really feminine that is drastically different.
Day one, I called the dead name on the roster, because obviously, I don’t know the situation. I was thinking this pretty girl didn’t respond when I called role, so she must want to add. I tell students to see me after class to add, but she didn’t, but a writing assignment turned in had a female name that I didn’t have on my list, so I figure that’s her and she just forgot to stop and add after class.
Then, I get an email from the dead male name, which I’d marked absent, explaining her other name. She was too embarrassed/scared to speak up in class. I can’t imagine the fear.
The children today are sooooo different and evolved on this issue. There are two trans students at my child’s school and none of the kids think a thing about it. It’s only when adults come marching in that there’s suddenly an issue.
This interview makes me respect her so much. She sounds like a great mom.
I’ve long suspected that she kicked Sean Penn to the curb because he wasn’t supportive.