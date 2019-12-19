Daisy Ridley in Vivienne Westwood at the UK ‘Skywalker’ premiere: fab or fug mullet?

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega poses at European Premier of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Wednesday 18 December 2019

Here are photos from last night’s London premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The stars – Daisy Ridley and John Boyega – stood apart from the rest of the cast to show off their color-coordinated ensembles. They look amazing. John wore an ensemble to reflect his Nigerian ancestry. Daisy wore a dress by one of the great British courtiers, Vivienne Westwood. Sometimes, an actress or a model will wear one of Westwood’s famous corsetted dresses and it just works perfectly. This is one of those times. The shade of blue, the velvet panels, the puffy “mullet” train, and the corset combined for an unforgettable look on Daisy. I love this so hard.

Daisy Ridley poses at European Premier of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Wednesday 18 December 2019

Here’s Kelly Marie Tran, looking super-glamorous yet again in this Phuong My gown. Did she get a new stylist or is this some kind of massive screw-you to all of those toxic bros who ripped her to shreds with The Last Jedi?

Keri Russell is just having some styling problems during this promotional tour. This Stephane Rolland dress is another mess!

Oscar Isaac, looking like a snack.

Oscar Isaac poses at European Premier of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Wednesday 18 December 2019

I love Domhnall Gleeson. That is all.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

13 Responses to “Daisy Ridley in Vivienne Westwood at the UK ‘Skywalker’ premiere: fab or fug mullet?”

  1. Jenns says:
    December 19, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Kelly looks beautiful and I’m glad to see her there. Because JJ Abrams listed to all the Rose Tico whiners and gave them exactly what they wanted in this film.

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    December 19, 2019 at 8:34 am

    Everyone looks AMAZING. Love John’s and Daisy’s matching looks. Her stying is particularly great here, too. Kinda punk rock.

    Reply
  3. BANANIE says:
    December 19, 2019 at 8:43 am

    I would be on board if not for the length of the pants.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    December 19, 2019 at 8:46 am

    WOW, Kelly looks fabulous. Glamorous, gorgeous – just perfect.

    Love John’s look as well, that’s amazing.

    AND, I love Daisy’s look. High fashion and she pulls it off.

    Keri…..oh well. Most look great.

    Reply
  5. SJR says:
    December 19, 2019 at 8:50 am

    Love the blue outfits, the red dress, great colors. The light green flowing dress looks like an oversized bed sheet to me. Btw, do not care one fig about Star Wars movies.

    Reply
  6. A says:
    December 19, 2019 at 9:05 am

    There is so much happening with Daisy’s dress and I love all of it!

    Reply
  7. HK9 says:
    December 19, 2019 at 9:06 am

    I didn’t think I’d like the dress or the proportions but it looks amazing and the fit is impeccable. Brava!

    Reply
  8. Le4Frimaire says:
    December 19, 2019 at 9:14 am

    They all look really good but Daisy and John definitely stand out. Love the blues on them and their outfits are striking. Not big into the new Star Wars franchise ( Empire Strikes Back forever!) but will check this film out.

    Reply
  9. Digital Unicorn says:
    December 19, 2019 at 9:14 am

    Domnhall is looking very dapper – I loved Kelly’s dress and John’s outfit is amazing.

    Not a massive fan of Daisy’s dress and I love Westwood – the colour is great on her thou,

    Reply
  10. Lightpurple says:
    December 19, 2019 at 9:15 am

    Daisy looks stunning in that fabulous dress. As does Kelly Marie. Keri needs to fire her stylist. Domhnall forever.

    Reply
  11. Valiantly Varnished says:
    December 19, 2019 at 9:23 am

    Im really hating how much I am loving everything Daisy has been wearing to these premieres.

    Reply
  12. smcollins says:
    December 19, 2019 at 9:25 am

    Wow, Daisy and Kelly look GORGEOUS! They are killing it so far with their premiere looks. Keri needs to start taking notes, she is too beautiful for these bad dresses she’s been wearing.

    Reply
  13. Other Renee says:
    December 19, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Imagine being Keri arriving to these premieres and seeing how fabulous everyone else looks then catching your own reflection in the ladies room mirror and realizing how absolutely awful you look by comparison. She needs to find out who hates her so much and fire that person.

    Reply

