Daisy Ridley in Vivienne Westwood at the UK ‘Skywalker’ premiere: fab or fug mullet?

Here are photos from last night’s London premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The stars – Daisy Ridley and John Boyega – stood apart from the rest of the cast to show off their color-coordinated ensembles. They look amazing. John wore an ensemble to reflect his Nigerian ancestry. Daisy wore a dress by one of the great British courtiers, Vivienne Westwood. Sometimes, an actress or a model will wear one of Westwood’s famous corsetted dresses and it just works perfectly. This is one of those times. The shade of blue, the velvet panels, the puffy “mullet” train, and the corset combined for an unforgettable look on Daisy. I love this so hard.

Here’s Kelly Marie Tran, looking super-glamorous yet again in this Phuong My gown. Did she get a new stylist or is this some kind of massive screw-you to all of those toxic bros who ripped her to shreds with The Last Jedi?

Keri Russell is just having some styling problems during this promotional tour. This Stephane Rolland dress is another mess!

Oscar Isaac, looking like a snack.

I love Domhnall Gleeson. That is all.