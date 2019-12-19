Ruth Wilson left ‘The Affair’ last year because of an extremely toxic work environment

In the summer of 2018, Ruth Wilson suddenly exited her popular Showtime series The Affair. It was shocking because the story had not really set that up, and because it seemingly came out of nowhere for Wilson, who had received acclaim and awards for her performance. I remember reading stories where Ruth denied the idea that she was leaving the show because of a pay disparity or because of a beef with one of her costars (she reportedly got along very well with Joshua Jackson). It was always a big mystery, and I think we knew last year that Ruth couldn’t talk about it directly because of an NDA. Now, in a lengthy and disturbing Hollywood Reporter piece, we’re finally learning what was behind Ruth’s abrupt exit. And holy sh-t. You can read the full piece here. Here’s just one part:
That bigger story, it turns out, is much like the Rashomon-style narrative of the show itself, which explored different character perspectives on the same events and let the audience decide who might be the unreliable narrator. The Hollywood Reporter interviewed many of those involved in Wilson’s exit and the events that precipitated it. Many say Ruth Wilson, who is restrained by an NDA, had long wanted to leave the show because of ongoing frustrations with the nudity required of her, friction with showrunner Sarah Treem over the direction of her character, and what she ultimately felt was a “hostile work environment,” later the subject of a previously unreported 2017 investigation by Showtime parent company CBS.
While Wilson was said to have understood that signing on to an adult drama at Showtime called The Affair would likely involve some disrobing, she ultimately took issue with the frequency and nature of certain nude scenes. Sources, many of whom declined to speak on the record, say Wilson was often asked to be unclothed in scenes where there seemed to be no clear creative rationale for the nudity other than for it to be “titillating,” as one person involved with the production puts it. Another source overheard Wilson ask on set, referring to a male co-star, “Why do you need to see me and not more of him?” Wilson had, of course, signed a nudity waiver when she tested for the pilot, but a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson notes that performers must still “provide meaningful consent and be treated with respect and dignity during production.” Sources say Wilson expressed her concerns repeatedly only to receive push-back and be labeled “difficult.”
Those insiders add that Wilson felt Treem, in particular, pressured her to perform such scenes. “There was a culture problem at the show from the very beginning and a tone-deafness from Sarah Treem about recognizing the position she was putting actors in,” says one source with firsthand knowledge of the production. “Over and over again, I witnessed Sarah Treem try to cajole actors to get naked even if they were uncomfortable or not contractually obligated to.” According to this individual, that coaxing took the form of pressuring actresses by telling them, “Everyone is waiting for you,” or “You look beautiful,” to ease any insecurities they may have had. “It’s things you would think would be coming out of a man’s mouth from the 1950s,” says the source. “The environment was very toxic.”
Yes, a nudity clause in a contract isn’t a blank check to cajole and manipulate actors into dropping their kits in scene after scene. But this part is only one piece of the larger problems on The Affair set – there was a ton of back-and-forth and Showtime/CBS bureaucracy in investigating Ruth’s complaints and the complaints of other people on the show. When actors were doing nude scenes or sex scenes, producers weren’t closing down the sets or limiting the number of people who could watch the monitors. Then one of the producer-directors had nude photos of one of the actors on his phone and he was showing those photos to other people at a bar. There were endless problems with who got to investigate (the showrunner, Showtime or CBS) and on and on. The whole show sounds like it was utterly dysfunctional and toxic for the past three years. Also, Sarah Treem sounds like an absolute monster to work with.
Between THIS horror…what went down with Frankie Shaw being predatory on “SMILF”…the crap that went down on “Bull”…what happened on “Survivor” this season and everything ELSE that went down at CBS …which is the common thread here…CBS is just a venerable cornucopia of sexual predatory behavior towards women… I can only IMAGINE the crap that’s gone down that we know NOTHING about….
The Survivor thing was so upsetting I couldn’t watch the second half of the season. The fact that a woman was repeatedly harassed ON CAMERA and no-one did anything is so deeply disturbing to me.
As soon as I saw that CBS is the parent company for Showtime I thought “Well, there you go, say no more because I have no doubt it was a toxic work environment.” And now I love that Ruth has turned up on HBO, a kind of F U to Showtime (or at least that’s how I choose to see it).
* I know hbo doesn’t have the best track record but it doesn’t seem to be on this consistent level of toxicity
Don’t forget “The Chi” as well where an actress was so afraid of Jason Mitchell being overly aggressive that she had to bring her fiancé to the set. She left the show but he continued on with his predatory behavior until he was finally fired.
The sad part is that “The Chi”, SMILF, and the affair had female show runners and women STILL didn’t feel safe.
@BlueSky…the horror that went down on the set of “The Chi”…FOREVA…is the reason why Lena Waithe does not even EXIST in my world…PERIOD!
The Chi and Lena Waithe’s complicity in what went down is why I will forever give her and her work the side eye.
oh no, I’d heard from my in laws that this was a good show and I was thinking of watching it but I just would not be able to now, knowing that she felt uncomfortable filming it. It’s so gross that there’s a contractual nudity clause!
Anyway, maybe it freed her up for better things like His Dark Materials, she’s excellent in that
I can see how being nude and having to do love scenes ALL the time would really start to be daunting and humiliating. Like, am I a porn star or an actress? And why
must I be naked six times every episode? Emilia Clark talked about this, but I think they tried to work with her about the gratuitous nudity. It all seems awful.
I thought also about Émilia Clark’s comment.
This is horrifying and abusive and the fact that she’s prevented from speaking about it due to an NDA is terrible. This protects the show runner, who sounds like a complete nightmare. I can’t imagine having to work under those conditions.
The entire article made me sick. The constant pressure to be naked, the way Ruth’s bodydouble was treated, the disgusting director at the bar,the ridiculous email Treem sent to the crew (“we want to keep that sexy,sexy stuff on-screen”)… I found the last paragraph horrific. After Ruth Wilson managed to exit the show,Treem wrote a violent rape scene for her character and had to be talked out of it by Showtime executives. She actually fought them to keep the scene in. It just shows that she learned nothing and just striked me as an incredibly messed up way to punish Wilson (“oh you did not like that rapey scene in season 2? Well look what happens when you complain).
I feel so sorry for Ruth Wilson.
i Just finished reading the article too, Treem sounds malicious and just awful! Poor Ruth, i hate NDAs they’re the worst.
I think she’s such a remarkable actress and I’m quite glad someone’s telling her story here, since she can’t
I binged watched that show a few months ago and she’s amazing in it, Joshua Jackson as well, they have amazing chemistry. I was so disappointed in her leaving and it was definitely abrupt, I wanted more for her character, and Joshua’s, but now it makes sense. Good for her for standing up for herself and leaving that toxic environment.
Ruth is also great in His Dark Materials, worth checking out if you need a new show.
She really is. When I first saw that she’d been cast in His Dark Materials I was quite disappointed because I thought it was a terrible miscast, but I’ve been watching the series and she’s actually pretty much perfect in the part, so I was happy to have been so off-base.
I’ve begun to feel uncomfortable watching nude scenes because other than here, I don’t read any celebrity/movie stuff and I’m just afraid that I’m going watching someone doing something that was against their will and it just makes me sick.
This is how I now feel about nude scenes as well. Ever since reading about how actors can be coerced into performing them and considering how gratuitous they can be, I’m just uncomfortable with watching them because you never know the conditions they were filmed under.
I’m tired of all fake-humping in TV and movies in general. It just looks stupid not sexy at all.
I’ve never seen this show but I remember her from Luther- she was sexy as hell and never naked. I didn’t care if she was the bad guy, I was rooting for her and luther to be a couple.
I’m so glad Ruth’s side of the story came out. My heart goes out to anyone who is forced to suffer in silence. We will only see real change when people are allowed to talk about their mistreatment. NDA be damned!
Another plug for her work so far in His Dark Materials. As a huuuuuuuge fan of the books for a very long time, I hated the awful movie with Nicole Kidman and was very cautiously hopeful about this series. They’re doing a wonderful job, and Wilson is fantastic.
This is even worse than I thought. I only started watching the show this past Fall and then I’d read that Ruth left the show and there was a lot of rumbling around why. And so I stopped. First off – she was the best thing on that show and second – it felt gross to continue to watch it. Im glad Ruth extricated herself from that show and Im glad the truth is now coming out. There were also rumors that Joshua Jackson left the show because Ruth left the show and if that’s true then good for him for standing by her.
Ugh. Hollywood and the entertainment industry as a whole is a cesspool of deviant behavior.
What makes it even more sad is that this was a high-quality show with an engrossing plot and amazing actors and there was absolutely no need for any nudity that I can recall. The last season I watched was the one with the French professor character, and I felt that all of her nude scenes were entirely unnecessary.