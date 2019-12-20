Colin Firth & Livia’s marriage suffered because ‘nothing could erase’ her betrayal

World Premiere of Mercy

We heard almost a week ago that Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli have formally separated. It was not surprising, given the fact that Livia’s affair was made public last year, when she and Colin accused her lover of stalking them. While Colin and Livia claimed that they were low-key separated when she was sleeping with Marco Brancaccia for nearly a year, very few people bought that. What we did believe was that Colin was trying to protect his (cheating) wife and their family. He tried. Maybe Livia tried too. But in the end, they couldn’t repair their marriage. Now People says that after Livia’s affair, nothing was ever the same between them:

While Colin Firth and his wife Livia tried their best to keep their marriage intact, sources say in the end, they realized it was time to move on. Those who knew them best weren’t exactly shocked by the development—especially after the drama that transpired when the ultra-­private couple admitted in 2018 that Livia, 50, had had an extramarital relationship with Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia, while she and Colin, 59, were separated between 2015 and 2016.

Livia accused Brancaccia of stalking her after their 11-month relationship ended and, together with Firth, sued him in an Italian court for carrying out a “campaign of harassment.” (Brancaccia denied the accusations, and the case was settled out of court in July 2018.)

“Things never really came around for them [after that],” a film industry source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “No matter what was decided when they stayed together after her affair, nothing could erase that betrayal. It was time to move on, even though they had a solid family relationship and really wanted to save it.”

[From People]

Their two sons are teenagers, and I imagine that the older boy is about to start his gap year and/or head to university. The younger boy is 16, so while I imagine there could be some “acting out” from the younger one, he’s old enough to understand the basics. For Colin and Livia, it’s not really about “we have to stay together for our family.” The kids get it. And so Colin and Livia just decided to end it. I do wonder about all of this though – we heard last year that Livia had her affair out of what amounted to boredom. Throughout all of those stories – not to mention the separation news – it feels like women have been eager to “find a reason” why it’s Colin’s fault. From what I’ve seen, Colin is thoroughly the wronged party, and he tried like hell to protect Livia (even from herself) and to save their marriage.

World Premiere of 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Colin Firth & Livia’s marriage suffered because ‘nothing could erase’ her betrayal”

  1. Mignionette says:
    December 20, 2019 at 9:52 am

    “…. had had an extramarital relationship with Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia, while she and Colin, 59, were separated between 2015 and 2016″

    How is that an ‘affair’…. THEY WERE ON A BREAK…. (i kid so don’t come for me)

    Reply
  2. Astrid says:
    December 20, 2019 at 9:53 am

    Hard to say what happens in a marriage. If I was cheated on, that would be the “holy hand grenade” of destruction of the marriage. If a significant other can’t explain their unhappiness other than cheating, that would be the end for me.

    Reply
  3. Lisa says:
    December 20, 2019 at 9:54 am

    Not surprised and hopefully they will both be happier.

    Reply
  4. Courtney says:
    December 20, 2019 at 9:55 am

    People love to attempt to find a reason why the person cheated on deserves it. Maybe so they can better pretend it won’t happen to them?

    Reply
  5. (TheOG)@Jan90067 says:
    December 20, 2019 at 9:56 am

    I can totally understand the split. For me, once a person cheats, how could you ever truly trust that person? I know “Dear Abby” and therapists say you can build trust again, marriages can be stronger with therapy… yada yada….but I couldn’t. Regardless of how much you *want* to be able to, (for me) the first time he’d be late and call with a reason/excuse, my *first* thought would go to “Who is he with?/Where is he really going?” Not “right” perhaps, but that’s where I know my thoughts would go.

    I do think in this case, they may’ve thought about ending the marriage sooner, if not for the stalking. That endangered their kids, and that’s a whole ‘nother ball game.

    Reply
  6. AnnaKist says:
    December 20, 2019 at 10:00 am

    Whatever happened between them, he’s not going to be alone for long…

    Reply
  7. Lucy says:
    December 20, 2019 at 10:02 am

    Very sad, but obviously it was for the best. I don’t doubt that they care deeply about each other and always will.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment