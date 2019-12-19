Camila Cabello apologized for her long history of racism & ignorance

I’ve always heard from commenters and internet peeps that Camila Cabello was/is quite racist. But trying to pin down the facts always seemed slightly tricky? People would point to comments she made on a defunct Tumblr account, or various old tweets which had been long-since deleted (and which could have been Photoshopped). Whenever I tried to find the root of the racism claims (which often seemed like a whisper campaign), it didn’t seem like anyone could really provide a video or an interview where she said something racist AF. Well… this week, one user provided the receipts for Camila’s old Tumblr (the account was vous-etess-belle) and her teenage racism – go here to see. Those receipts started getting picked up. And so now Camila has offered an apology, saying in part:
When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologized then and I apologize again now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. … Once you know better, you do better, and that’s all I can do.
She goes on to say that she’s 22 years old now and she stands for inclusivity, etc. You can see the apology post below. I mean… it’s bad. The original stuff wasn’t just ONE comment, or ONE mistake. It was like she was f–king obsessed with being racist AF over and over again. So… I don’t know. I think it’s good that she apologized, but I think a lot of people probably will cancel her, if they haven’t already.
Um, do you think this will affect her “relationship” with Shawn Mendes? I do. I actually wonder if they’re even still together at the moment.
Lol Shawn had the same issue earlier this year when he got called out by some fans for racist/homophobic tweets when he was younger too. His response, if I recall correctly, was a lot less apologetic.
Exactly. I never saw his response though.
Shawn mendes also engaged in “teenage racism ” as you call it so this won’t be a dealbreaker for him. Im waiting for her to be specific in her apology before even considering it. as in specifically directed to Normani who she called the n word many times.
I thought I read that it was her fans calling Normani the N word? Was it Camilla herself? If so, that’s really, really bad.
This is a shitty, vague apology imo. “horrible and hurtful language” could mean anything. Say RACIST. You were being RACIST. Almost obsessively so. Age is not an excuse. Not for THIS much evidence. Ugh.
I’m a white woman, so I don’t get to choose if she is ‘forgiven’. The frequency is disturbing, though. I had a stupid blog at 15 full of embarrassing stuff, but I never posted something racist once let alone multiple times.
Screen captures of Facebook and Twitter posts have been out there for awhile and her stans always claim they’re fabricated. Some of these included her calling Normani the n-word. The stuff on that Tumblr is horrific and it’s been captured by the Wayback Machine now, so it doesn’t matter that her team has deleted it. They were stupid to leave it up in the first place. A lot of that stuff is not just stupid, ignornant, un-woke comments from a teenager who “didn’t know better”. It’s MAGA level racism. She also made fun of Rihanna for being beaten by Chris Brown and talked shit about her one-time benefactor, Taylor Swift. Her latest album was flopping hard before this so she might be done now.
Is anyone else sick of this? It feels like every 20 something main stream/top 100′s pop star has some really problematic social media content from when they were a tween/teenager. Its always the same pathetic apology too. They act like they’re the only one who was ever a teenager. I’m 31, I remember being a teenager and I never said anything like this. Not ever, because I knew it was wrong and hurtful and inappropriate. Being 15 isn’t an excuse.
I don’t understand how this kind of thing is CONSTANTLY in the news. Like what the hell kind of families are people being raised in that they think this sort of thing is okay?
I knew from a VERY VERY young age that racism is horrifying. I learned that there are words that I would NEVER use. Still have never used them in my life.
There just seems to be SO many parents dropping the ball if they’re supposedly not racist, but I suspect there’s just a lot more openly racist people out there than I realized growing up. You have to wonder though – how hard is it to spend a few minutes explaining to your child that there are words that are off limits that have a long horrifying history.
Anyway, I guess good that she offered SOME sort of apology? I really do hope that she has actually learned why it was so wrong for her to do in the first place, but I’m not holding my breath.
I mean… we want people to learn and grow. I’ll give her SOME room to do that – and it seems like she has, at least somewhat. I hope so anyway. I have no issue with people wanting to cancel her, though.
The same people who don’t put shopping carts back because “someone else is paid to do it”. Entitlement and racism seem to go hand in hand.
She’s a turd and I hope she is permanently cancelled. I don’t believe for one minute she is sorry.
She is only sorry because she got caught…………….js
Woah. While I think cancel culture is generally overrated, this might be the necessary exception. I don’t care how young she was – there is no excuse for this.
I don’t care how “uneducated” you claim to be, there are certain words that everyone knows that they shouldn’t say. She deserves any backlash that comes her way.
I clicked the link, this is way more than just saying the word. This woman obviously HATES multiple races of people. Was she raised by wolves? I cannot fathom how any parents would allow their children to grow up so bigoted. I hope that her career takes a hit, sometimes you need to learn that there are consequences for acting terribly.
I hate when people say “I didn’t know the meaning of the word” GIRL!!!!!! Literally EVERYONE knows the meaning behind the word. That’s why they say it.
She can miss me with this lame ass apology. The bitch is racist. And the only reason she even felt the need to “apologize” is because now there is evidence that her and her stans can’t claim was doctored or photoshopped. And for the record – she DID call Normani the N-word on Twitter. And then promptly deleted it. The screenshots of that are REAL. So yeah… f-ck Camilla Cabello and her mediocre music.
100%
I’m black, so I may have a different perspective- but I knew racism was bad from a very, very young age and what was racist and what wasnt. I was always, always taught respect and inclusivity – I didnt LEARN it when i was 22.
Also this is most definitely going to be the end of her and Shawn Mendes, though she keeps talking about him in Interviews, he is kind off looking a bit checked out of it all. These PR relationships are only as good as the PR on either sides.
There ain’t enough sorry’s in this world or the next to make up for those HORRIFIC…AND RELENTLESS RACIST AF MEMES THAT SHE POSTED ON HER ACCOUNT!!!!
Nope…she can keep her apologies….ALL OF THEM!
The memes she posted were sooooo bad. It was heartbreaking to see so much repeated use of horrible stereotypes.
When i was 6 years old, I knew it was wrong when my neighbor told racist jokes, and I went home to talk to my mom about it. There’s NO WAY as a teenager she didn’t know this was wrong.
For her to now say “ I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness”, is such BS. It is hateful to post what she did.
I didn’t use racist language at 15, or at any age for that matter and I am a hell of a lot older than she is. I knew it was wrong. Saying she was young is no excuse and notice she never addresses what she did as being racist. Horrible and hurtful doesn’t begin to describe the garbage she posted. What in the hell is wrong with these people? She deserves whatever fallout she gets for this.
Camila made those post while in the group with Normani. Just imagine Normani had to deal with being around someone who had these views so strongly.
Behavior learned at home, because all teens don’t do this.
I remember reading comments on this site that would say she has said racist things in the past against Normani but then someone would always counter and say that this was a false rumor and there was never any proof. I could never keep up and since I’m not Camila’s target audience and found her music as bland as her, I just ignored her. It looks like the tumbler account has already been scrubbed. At this point, I’m not even shocked anymore. Being 15 is not an excuse. Full stop. I can’t even with the apologies anymore. It’s just exhausting at this point.
It seems like every other month people find out new/old stuff about her being racist. Honestly, seeing that twitter thread and the things she posted, it was so much stuff, not just “a mistake” or a phase (I can’t believe some people say that) because she was young. And frankly, this excuse doesn’t cut it with me, I’m also a young latina woman and I’ve never done anything like this, when I was a kid I was obsessed with Harry Potter and Percy Jackson, not with reblogging racist things on tumblr and saying the n word.
Oh and another thing, it would be nice if Camila (and any of those famous people caught being racist) actually said the words “black people” in their apologies, because all I see is the same “I love all humans, I stand for equality” without mentioning once the people that were offended .