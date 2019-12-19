Camila Cabello apologized for her long history of racism & ignorance

I’ve always heard from commenters and internet peeps that Camila Cabello was/is quite racist. But trying to pin down the facts always seemed slightly tricky? People would point to comments she made on a defunct Tumblr account, or various old tweets which had been long-since deleted (and which could have been Photoshopped). Whenever I tried to find the root of the racism claims (which often seemed like a whisper campaign), it didn’t seem like anyone could really provide a video or an interview where she said something racist AF. Well… this week, one user provided the receipts for Camila’s old Tumblr (the account was vous-etess-belle) and her teenage racism – go here to see. Those receipts started getting picked up. And so now Camila has offered an apology, saying in part:

When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologized then and I apologize again now. I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart. … Once you know better, you do better, and that’s all I can do.

She goes on to say that she’s 22 years old now and she stands for inclusivity, etc. You can see the apology post below. I mean… it’s bad. The original stuff wasn’t just ONE comment, or ONE mistake. It was like she was f–king obsessed with being racist AF over and over again. So… I don’t know. I think it’s good that she apologized, but I think a lot of people probably will cancel her, if they haven’t already.

Um, do you think this will affect her “relationship” with Shawn Mendes? I do. I actually wonder if they’re even still together at the moment.

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019