Duchess Kate ‘knows the pressure is on her & Meghan to save the royal family’

It feels like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been away for forever! But it’s just been about five weeks. When will they EVER come back?!? I miss them. That being said, I’m happy that they got away to a still-undisclosed location and I’m glad they’re avoiding the Protect Andrew campaign. I also think they were a bit overexposed, which wouldn’t have been a problem except that the British tabloids were ensuring that the exposure was overwhelmingly negative. So, people are already looking ahead to what will happen with the Sussexes and the Cambridges in 2020. Katie Nicholl, the pro-Middleton Vanity Fair reporter, gave an interview where she talked about what she expected for Kate and Meghan:
The pressure is on Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to ‘save the Royal Family,’ royal commentator Katie Nicholl has claimed. Her Majesty will turn 95 in 18 months – the same age at which her husband Philip withdrew from his public duties – and there is talk among courtiers that she may use the milestone to effectively hand over day-to-day control of the monarchy to Charles. And Katie has suggested the Queen’s move towards retirement will ‘force’ the Duchess of Sussex, 38, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, to work closely with each other.
‘I think after a festive break, both Kate and Meghan will know that joint ventures to support the Queen are not only part of their duty, but also good for the public image,’ said Katie, speaking to Closer magazine. ‘[Kate] knows the pressure is on her and Meghan to save the royal family, to an extent.’
With Prince Andrew stripped of his duties, the royal commentator claims his charities may be distributed to other royals which in turn, could result in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, putting on a ‘united front.’ ‘The Queen turns 94 this year and there’s a plan in place to relieve her of her pressures, which is why she’s calling on the four to step up,’ explained Katie. ‘Although the Cambridges and Sussexes have their own charities, I think the Queen’s move towards retirement will force them to work closely with each other.’
This is painful for a lot of reasons. CB and I have talked about this a lot on the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, how the British papers and the royal family have been so short-sighted, parochial and small-minded. Everyone refused to see the bigger picture with Meghan, that she would be great for the family and that the family – gasp! – needed her, and they needed someone who wanted to work, who wanted to be a big part of the royal family’s future. Instead, they treated her like an interloper in their all-white fairytale and spent the past two years smearing the f–k out of her. I guess in the new year, maybe the royals will start treating Meghan like they need her? LOL, of course not.
Also: “Brighton councillors” have created a petition to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles. The reasoning is that the titles are a “symbol of oppression by the wealthy elite.” So… that’s why these peeps only care about Harry and Meghan’s titles? It’s definitely not because these colonizers can’t stand that a black woman has a royal title, right?
If the royal family ceased to exist, Meghan would land on her feet. Her work ethic, “real world” work experience and drive….. The rest of them – I’m not so sure. They have lived in that sheltered environment for so long, it’s all they know.
If it weren’t for the King and Queen Consort titles, I think the Cambridges would be fine with it. They have their own inheritance from Diana and the Queen Mother, and inheritance coming from the Queen and Prince Philip probably (and who knows how much they have stashed away as private gifts and cash and lands). Then there’s everything Charles has done with his title, which they will probably get pieces of. They will be exactly what they want to be – titled, rich, private citizens who answer to no-one with blue blood in their veins.
Ladies, take your kids and run, and let that whole damn royal institution implode.
I’m really worried about Harry/Meghan returning to their Royal Duties. William and Kate couldn’t fill the void. Nothing they did could survive a full News day cycle. The media seems desperate to bring them back resorting to publishing stories from their wedding and the like.
Re: the titles – is Brighton in Sussex? that was kind of how I read it. Its not bc of Meghan and Harry personally, they just don’t want royalty using the name Sussex. But, I doubt they would be doing this if Kate and William had been named Duke/Duchess of Sussex.
Re: saving the royal family, someone else said something along those lines a few weeks ago – maybe actually Omid? Not that they were going to “save it” but that the younger royals were really going to need to step up as the queen starts to step back (and I think there was a lot of shade at Kate in his comments.) I think we talked about it here.
Anyway – of course the younger royals are going to need to step up more, and like you said Kaiser, what a shame the royal family has spent the past two years feeding Meghan to the wolves. She is going to be a huge asset to the family, even with that, so it just makes the royal family look that much worse.
Brighton is progressive and Cambridge stands for history. I think the people of Brighton would have the same issue, regardless of which Royals tried to use its county name. Brighton is a diverse town and home of the UK’s largest Pride celebrations each year. Cambridge by comparison is elitist and has the largest wealth divide in the country.
Thanks! I didn’t know that. That’s interesting. So you think Brighton would have had the same reaction, regardless? (in terms of the title of Sussex)
ETA sorry just saw you answered my question in your post lol
Yeah I still HIGHLY doubt that if it was Kate and William carrying the Sussex name that this petition would exist. I also would LOvE to know how many black people and POCare part of the “Brighton Councillors” . A city or town may be diverse but that doesnt mean that their leadership, bureaucracy or councils are as well.
Yeah this really isn’t a WK vs HM thing. I think this would have happened in Brighton no matter who the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were – based on the demographic of the area. It certainly has nothing to do with a black woman having a title – Brighton is actually much more progressive. Whereas you just wouldn’t get this in somewhere much more conservative like Cambridge.
Yup, I know looking at a map is difficult and all, but implying Brighton would complain about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is… not smart.
I’ve said before: I dont think Kate and Meg ever had problems, I think that was media fodder and the real issue is between the brothers. Will used Meg as a step stool to boost up Kate. I never thought the “Kate is a perfect queen who can do no wrong” stories were coming from Kate herself, I think they came from the palace and Will. Why would she want to draw attention to herself when shes still doing less work than everyone? I think they put that pressure on her when in the beginning, when Meg first arrived, she was happy to have the pressure taken off.
There would be nothing better than to see Meg bring that energy and crush the haters in 2020, but I also can see her laying low, working her charities and building her family (which to me is still crushing the haters.) And letting the royal family continue to dig it’s own grave.
But I will say this, I think that the pressure has always been on Kate and Meg to save the royal family. They are the most interesting part of it. The actual royals themselves are like watching paint dry, they are about as interesting as their spouses. Kate saves William’s image daily. As long as he can keep running back to her to hide behind he can do whatever (or lack thereof) he wants. Meg is an absolute powerhouse and Harry looks like growing grass next to her.
As much as everyone likes to dump on Kate, I think there is a lot of pressure on her, especially from William and I think we have seen these last couple months her fight ling back on some of that pressure. I hope she bats her husband down and her and Meg can both succeed in 2020.
@cidy
I agree with so much of this comment and it’s nice to see something so balanced here. The truth is that the stars of each couple are the wives and everyone can see it. I hope that both Meghan and Kate can go on to be successful in 2020 and beyond (I think both of their husbands are spoilt men-children so couldn’t care less about their success).
As you said, Meg is an absolute powerhouse and there’s no way she doesn’t go on to do amazing things, and with Kate I think if she can keep growing in confidence and do more solo engagements (free from the shackles of Wills) then she can have an impact too.
Meghan and Harry are absolutely glowing with joy, love and happiness. There is your answer to ,”Which prince would you pick if you could?” Harry every damn time and Kate has never looked this loved up.
I just googled Katie Nicholl and realized that she’s the lady that always shows up as the royal expert in German “documentaries” about European royals, and I remember her saying a few months before Meghan came into the picture that Chelsea was the love of Prince Harry’s life and that he will never get over her…. Lol, some expert she is.
She is also in trouble for buying information from hackers that got into Harry’s phone. That is where all of her stories came from and she claimed she was from Harry’s circle. This was over the course of 9 years. She knows nothing.
Meghan doesn’t need to step up or take on more. She STEPPED up. More than enough and got more done in 2 yrs than Kate did in 8/9 years. If I were Meghan, I’d step back and let the bastards continue their downward spiral. I am petty like that.
While I am sure this article is pure speculation, I don’t disagree with the premise. BRF has a big black eye right now and nothing gets more clicks than the ladies.
Now whether or not they can get on the same PR page and use that on the plus side remains to be seen (and there’s zero evidence their PR people are that smart) but from a gossip standpoint I would love joint ventures and babies as headlines.
but should Meghan play along? It’s not her life at risk, not her baby’s future at stake. All she faced from these people is vitriol from the beginning and can you even imagine she has had to face behind closed doors? No, Meghan doesn’t have to be the bigger person and do joint ventures with people who have been involved in violence against her, because racism is a form of violence and being complicit is completely unforgivable. The Sussexes don’t have to be on the same PR Page with these sort of people. It’s their problem, not hers. I swear if I were Meg, I just wouldn’t come back to the UK, just continue her international charity work. Make them sweat.
So Now, Meghan has to save the Royal family after hearing that Meghan is the downfall of the monarchy and that great Queen to be Kate will be the hope for a fruitful, strong British monarchy. No Media, leave Meghan and the Sussexes alone and stop making scenarios in which you can get access. It’s not happening.
Reading the petition regarding the stripping of Harry an Megan’s title screams of racism. The petitioners keep using the phrase “morally wrong”.
They are morally wrong.
Re: the Sussex title, it’s a bit odd that the Queen just randomly creates these titles for her family, isn’t it? I read that Edward is only an Earl because he wanted the title Wessex because of a TV show or book and something about how he couldn’t be a Duke since it was essentially a made up title? But also because he’s going to inherit his Dad’s Edinburg title anyway..? Confusing.
But people pushing back on these titles is nothing new and not limited to Meghan. Charles got a TON of flack for the Wales title when it happened, for a lot of the same reasons.. not part of or invested in the local community, etc.
If Kate is smart she’ll leverage this to get the upper hand in the marriage. Or at least some concessions. From an outsider POV it really seems up to the Cambridges? Charles has got his reign in the bag imo and H&M are only gonna get pushed further down the line (as everyone loves pointing out) as time goes on so W&K need to get it together and show that they’re fit to run the monarchy when it comes time. All the young royals can do more but W&K especially as they’re in line for the throne. Charles won respect by being a workhorse. Chop chop!
P.S. I think it’s unfair to put this pressure on Meghan AND continue to disrespect and abuse her. She’s shown that she’s ready and willing to work with and for the monarchy. Let her do so without harassing her every step of the way.
That petition is ridiculous. It’s sad it got any traction, but with most things, the signatories showed who they are.
As for FFQKate and Duchess Meghan saving the monarchy, not gonna happen. Meghan has worked hard over the last 18 months and it got her nowhere. Her work wasn’t appreciated. Kate is fluff. There’s no substance to her work. If they worked together, Meghan would be push aside and why should she be put in a corner to help an institution that hasn’t helped or supported her.