“Apparently, ‘Cats’ is absolutely terrible, who would have thought?” links

I CANNOT WAIT FOR CATS. It looks terrible.
Star Wars fans literally spent twenty years wailing about the prequels. Lucas is probably relieved somebody faffed it worse than him so he can retire in peace lol.
I just finished Sarah’s review over at LaineyGossip. Good Lord, I can’t stop laughing.
Just read it 🤣😂
I can’t understand how anyone thought this movie was a good idea
Also, that review is gold
When I saw the musical as a kid, I thought it was the worst thing I had ever seen. Not sure why people thought a movie version would be better, because the stupid story and songs stay the same.
That being said, some people love it because it is so cheesy terrible. I think this movie was probably made for them, not me.
Poor Judi Dench. Sometimes the boat you missed is one that shouldn’t have taken…
Cats stands currently at 17% with rotten tomatoes. I have no idea what the movie is even about or what the point is so I have no desire to watch it
I can’t even handle the photos of Cats, much less the actual live action.
Seeing it live was enough torture. I have no intention of seeing this ridiculous movie. Just looking at all that cat hair on humans gives me the total creeps.