“Apparently, ‘Cats’ is absolutely terrible, who would have thought?” links

CATS: The Movie is apparently quite horrendous. [Jezebel]
Throwback to that time Grace Jones sang “Little Drummer Boy.” [OMG Blog]
Brie Larson looked hot on Jimmy Kimmel Live. [The Blemish]
Emily Maitlis shares more about her interview with Prince Andrew. [LaineyGossip]
Katy Perry dropped off gifts at a Boys and Girls Club. [JustJared]
People are not “over” complaining about The Last Jedi. [Pajiba]
The Dlisted Podcast – Farewell to the 2010s. [Dlisted]
Does Charlize Theron get the best Dior looks or not? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Queen Mathilde of Belgium wore Dries Van Noten. [RCFA]

  1. tealily says:
    December 19, 2019 at 12:17 pm

    I CANNOT WAIT FOR CATS. It looks terrible.

  2. Veronica S says:
    December 19, 2019 at 12:17 pm

    Star Wars fans literally spent twenty years wailing about the prequels. Lucas is probably relieved somebody faffed it worse than him so he can retire in peace lol.

  3. Marie says:
    December 19, 2019 at 12:18 pm

    I just finished Sarah’s review over at LaineyGossip. Good Lord, I can’t stop laughing.

    • minx says:
      December 19, 2019 at 12:33 pm

      Just read it 🤣😂

    • Snazzy says:
      December 19, 2019 at 1:02 pm

      I can’t understand how anyone thought this movie was a good idea
      Also, that review is gold :)

    • Tiffany :) says:
      December 19, 2019 at 1:13 pm

      When I saw the musical as a kid, I thought it was the worst thing I had ever seen. Not sure why people thought a movie version would be better, because the stupid story and songs stay the same.

      That being said, some people love it because it is so cheesy terrible. I think this movie was probably made for them, not me.

  4. Ali says:
    December 19, 2019 at 12:22 pm

    Poor Judi Dench. Sometimes the boat you missed is one that shouldn’t have taken…

  5. Middle of the road says:
    December 19, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    Cats stands currently at 17% with rotten tomatoes. I have no idea what the movie is even about or what the point is so I have no desire to watch it

  6. jenner says:
    December 19, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    I can’t even handle the photos of Cats, much less the actual live action.

  7. Other Renee says:
    December 19, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    Seeing it live was enough torture. I have no intention of seeing this ridiculous movie. Just looking at all that cat hair on humans gives me the total creeps.

