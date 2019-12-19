People: The Cambridges have ‘an old-fashioned marriage, but it seems to work’

Before we start in on Part 2 of People Magazine’s dumb cover story, I’m sure many of you saw that people began posting the Christmas card from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge online. The Cambridges didn’t release the image (as of this writing), but once their Christmas cards go out, it’s just a matter of time before the recipients begin posting the card. This year’s card was an image of the whole family on a motorcycle with a sidecar. It’s actually quite cute:

The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar ❄️🎄 pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019

I feel like Kate chose this because her kids looked so good in it, and it must have been just the right magical moment where they were all looking at the camera. Louis looks like he’s in the middle of saying “VROOM VROOM” and George has posed himself like James Spader in Pretty In Pink and Charlotte is like “I’ll take the sidecar all to myself.”

As for the People cover story – we discussed the first part yesterday, and good lord is it stupid. It’s just more cloying, sugary Future Queen and Future King sh-t, and glory to the Cambridges because they are hanging around, being keen. But did you also know that the Cambridges are the most perfect people alive because they have an old-fashioned marriage? *cough*

Prince William may be the future monarch, but his marriage to Kate Middleton is true partnership. William’s intense side is balanced by Kate’s unwavering poise and calm, making her a strong partner. “They look after each other but in different ways,” a friend tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “Some people might say it’s an old-fashioned marriage, but it seems to work.” The friend adds, “They have different roles, but they come together as a team.” The teamwork between William and Kate, both 37, was on full display during the couple’s tour of Pakistan in October. “They are a great double act,” according to a senior royal source. “People make much of William giving the big speeches, but Kate is there too, asking questions of presidents and their wives. These things are easier when they are side-by-side.” In many ways, William was given a stronger foundation than his father. Charles grew up distant from his mother and found himself in an unhappy marriage to Diana by the time he was William’s age. By contrast, even in the midst of his parents’ bitter split, William had a nurturing childhood, and years later gained the crucial support of Kate’s family, Carole and Michael Middleton. “He is better set and better grounded than any predecessor one can remember,” says royal historian Robert Lacey.

What’s funny about the Cambridges is that… they ARE old-fashioned, and they have an “old-fashioned” royal marriage. Whenever people used to talk about how Kate helped modernize the monarchy, I was always like “how and where?” Kate is a very old-fashioned kind of royal wife/consort – Diana was the rule-breaker, the one who wanted a modern marriage of equals while still believing in true love, fidelity, romance and the fairytale. Kate… was always more pragmatic. She allows William’s wandering sceptre to plunge itself into rose bushes and she keeps calm and carries on (in this case, “carries on” means “barely working”). As for William being “better set and better grounded”… yeah, I mean, on paper it looks that way, but the reality is that he’s a petulant man-child who throws tantrums when he doesn’t get his way.

Here are the photos of the Family Cambridge leaving Buckingham Palace together, in one car, yesterday after the luncheon. So… did they just leave the second car at the palace??