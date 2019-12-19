People: The Cambridges have ‘an old-fashioned marriage, but it seems to work’

Before we start in on Part 2 of People Magazine’s dumb cover story, I’m sure many of you saw that people began posting the Christmas card from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge online. The Cambridges didn’t release the image (as of this writing), but once their Christmas cards go out, it’s just a matter of time before the recipients begin posting the card. This year’s card was an image of the whole family on a motorcycle with a sidecar. It’s actually quite cute:
The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar ❄️🎄 pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS
— Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019
I feel like Kate chose this because her kids looked so good in it, and it must have been just the right magical moment where they were all looking at the camera. Louis looks like he’s in the middle of saying “VROOM VROOM” and George has posed himself like James Spader in Pretty In Pink and Charlotte is like “I’ll take the sidecar all to myself.”
As for the People cover story – we discussed the first part yesterday, and good lord is it stupid. It’s just more cloying, sugary Future Queen and Future King sh-t, and glory to the Cambridges because they are hanging around, being keen. But did you also know that the Cambridges are the most perfect people alive because they have an old-fashioned marriage? *cough*
Prince William may be the future monarch, but his marriage to Kate Middleton is true partnership. William’s intense side is balanced by Kate’s unwavering poise and calm, making her a strong partner.
“They look after each other but in different ways,” a friend tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “Some people might say it’s an old-fashioned marriage, but it seems to work.” The friend adds, “They have different roles, but they come together as a team.”
The teamwork between William and Kate, both 37, was on full display during the couple’s tour of Pakistan in October.
“They are a great double act,” according to a senior royal source. “People make much of William giving the big speeches, but Kate is there too, asking questions of presidents and their wives. These things are easier when they are side-by-side.”
In many ways, William was given a stronger foundation than his father. Charles grew up distant from his mother and found himself in an unhappy marriage to Diana by the time he was William’s age. By contrast, even in the midst of his parents’ bitter split, William had a nurturing childhood, and years later gained the crucial support of Kate’s family, Carole and Michael Middleton. “He is better set and better grounded than any predecessor one can remember,” says royal historian Robert Lacey.
What’s funny about the Cambridges is that… they ARE old-fashioned, and they have an “old-fashioned” royal marriage. Whenever people used to talk about how Kate helped modernize the monarchy, I was always like “how and where?” Kate is a very old-fashioned kind of royal wife/consort – Diana was the rule-breaker, the one who wanted a modern marriage of equals while still believing in true love, fidelity, romance and the fairytale. Kate… was always more pragmatic. She allows William’s wandering sceptre to plunge itself into rose bushes and she keeps calm and carries on (in this case, “carries on” means “barely working”). As for William being “better set and better grounded”… yeah, I mean, on paper it looks that way, but the reality is that he’s a petulant man-child who throws tantrums when he doesn’t get his way.
Here are the photos of the Family Cambridge leaving Buckingham Palace together, in one car, yesterday after the luncheon. So… did they just leave the second car at the palace??
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, cover courtesy of People.
…this whole situation reminds me of the meme of the dog sitting in house that’s on fire.
Whoever is feeding the tabs these sound bites, clearly doesn’t understand how foolish they sound.
It all just fuels speculation
When TMZ is covering the flinch and the separate car story, then your PR isn’t working. And promoting the image of a 1950s marriage where women were submissive and silent is not going to work for a majority of the people out there either. Using the term “old fashioned” does not evoke anything other than William gets to do what ever he wants and Kate has to take it. That’s not acceptable to most women and hasn’t been for decades. Probably not the best image to project if they want to be seen as the future of the modern monarchy.
@nic919 – yeah, the reference to “old fashioned” is a dog whistle to the sexist part of their base who want a quiet submissive woman – which, taking it to its logical conclusion, is also a slam against Meghan & Harry for their modern equal partnership.
Old-fashioned like he gets to cheat and she just smiles next to him for pictures?
Exactly.
It also explains the lack of affection and dead in the eyes look they both have…
The way old women on this site are always wanking off to fantasies of a stranger allegedly cheating is hilarious
The way random handles show their angry bitterness by attacking posters is what’s hilarious. Sometimes the lot of you seem more invested than the rest of us, frankly.
Go away Carole.
(also I’m 31, but nice try)
Exactly what I thought. And a chill ran through my body. Because even if she knew what she was signing up for, that doesn’t mean when it all happens, she is okay with how it feels. What a depressing future.
The Cambridges put out an image of a perfect marriage and family. Rose says otherwise. That’s why William shut down the stories; he will be seen no better than Charles. Kate sitting back and looking the other way is nothing to strive for. Someone will break the story and bring receipts which will make the hit on KP much harder.
Did Rose say otherwise? I don’t remember Rose saying anything.
Rose being given advice and guided through it all by the KP staffers? That tells you how desperate William was to cover it up. That and the threats of legal filings about ‘right to a private life’ not a libel suit with proof no affair occurred.
That threat fuelled the fire and pretty much confirmed that there was something.
I think their Christmas card pic is cute, but I have liked most of them over the years (except for the one super formal one from a few years ago, where Kate is in the blue suit.) Kate’s hair looks nice here too, more natural, which I like. I wonder if this was in Mustique? (its clearly from over the summer, since the kids are in summer clothes, but maybe they went away this fall or something.)
“old-fashioned marriage” – lol. this PR is just so ridiculous and obvious.
I sort of wonder if they even go to Mustique anymore. It’s got to be 5-6+ time zones away and that’s really hard on kids. Doesn’t make a lot of sense when there’s private villas all across the Mediterranean.
It was widely reported they went this year, and while I don’t remember the specific sources, it seemed legitimate? But honestly the more I see how the RRs cover the Sussexes, the more I realize how little they actually know.
Where are all of the fandom and tabloid complaints about this photo being six months old? Sussex family has been attacked for that in the past, but of course when W&K do it no one blinks.
@Nota – yes, agreed! Which I don’t get, bc the royal family often uses older pictures for the Christmas cards (“older” – being a few months old, from a tour or whatever). I am excited to see the Sussex card, I loved their pic from last year.
@Notasugarhere
Honestly that’s what I came here to comment on. It’s just odd that they have a spring/summer looking picture for their Christmas card.
An old fashioned marriage where he trims the rose bushes and she shops a lot?
And plays tennis.
And diets excessively, works out with her personal trainer, and goes to the salon to keep getting her hair dyed lighter.
The motorcycle/side car reminds me
Of WWII. I think it’s a strange choice. They are really crediting Diana and the Middletons with giving Will his emotional grounding. He simultaneously says he is more emotionally prepared to be king than anyone ever and dumping on his father. I really don’t care about the Rose thing. It’s really just his and Kate’s business.
A segment of the population keeps insisting Charles is not allowed to be king because of an extra-marital affair.
When an heir to the throne, William, constantly threatens a free press to silence information about his life that could cost him his cushy lifestyle and job? Abusive of power anyone? William having extra marital affairs does end up being public business.
That little Louis looks like he’d be hilarious.
If that’s what works for them, more power to them. Better to be pragmatic consenting adults in a mutually agreed arrangement than to be a Barbara Cartland loving teenager with illusions that would be inevitably shattered.
Not everyone finds the super romantic true love experience, after all. The kids look healthy and well adjusted, it can’t be all bad.
As long as it is indeed a mutually agreed arrangement.
Diana wasn’t as wide eyed as some think. She deliberately targeted Charles as the one man who wasn’t legally allowed to divorce her. Lied about how much she loved the country life and shooting, played games with the press (Whittaker, Arthur Edwards) to get them to promote her in the press as the ideal wife for Charles.
This made me realize something: short of Will getting a real job and Kate staying completely out of the public eye, theirs sound like any other marriage of a well-off couple today. It’s not old fashioned in any shape or form, because it’s also not modern or unusual. He is a rich guy with charities, she is a rich wife with many children and charities. Both are just another white married couple of today.
That good old fashioned marriage where the husband sleeps around and the wife looks the other way.
Now that the UK has voted overwhelmingly in favour of Bozo… W&K are also signalling that their values are in line with that traditional conservatism.
I guess the emoji’s on Instagram for the ‘cool kids’ is just a facade then…
We are entering the “prince and princess of whales” era for the Cambridges. As they are elevated up the chain of succession, they and their marriage will be judged, ridiculed, gossiped about about endlessly. It will only get more intense and ridiculous.
Kate most definitely did not go into this relationship expecting to just let him cheat whenever he wanted – but whenever she broke up with him, her mother would lecture her to forgive him and get back together whatever the issue was. The shoulder shrug indicates to me that maybe she’s not as resigned to this as we thought…
He was seen partying Tuesday night until 12:30 so it’s unlikely that it was the first time he did that. For a parent of young kids to go out like that especially on a weeknight probably suggests he’s not very involved in raising them and while Kate has nanny Maria there still may be some level of resentment for having to do the majority of the parenting on her own. That resentment is going to build and manifest itself in many ways.
William was out partying Tuesday night?
With the latest stories about childcare emergencies, and the leaked story they’re going skiing after Christmas with Carole and Mike babysitting? I wonder about the status of Nanny Maria and her troop of assistants.
Yeah it could be that the resentment and disdain is not over his cheating but the fact that he’s not supporting or helping with raise their family that most of the parenting is done by her, Carole and the nannies.
Chuck was a terrible husband but he was a good father, Diana herself often commented about how involved he was. We’ve seen so many times of the years that he still lives his life as a childless bachelor. He’s too busy partying to spend time with his children.
Huh, interesting theory @DU. Maybe Kate doesn’t care about any cheating – maybe she cares that he ditches her with the kids. Remember that weird comment about finding time to see them?
And out partying Tuesday night….we can tell someone doesn’t have to get up early for work, lol.
@nota There is a comment in yesterday’s separate car post that he was seen by that poster at 5 Hertford Street partying until his security whisked him away at 12:30. It’s a private club so unlikely to be reported by the tabs. It’s unlikely that this was the first time this has happened.
I mean, partying during the holidays! The monster!
I’m not going to begrudge parents from going out occasionally – even to party. Nobody has a child an suddenly hates all the things that they used to enjoy. It’s not like the kids were up at that hour, so it’s not like he’s choosing to spend time away from them where he could have been doing something with them.
Hey, maybe it IS something. But given the time of year, I just don’t think it’s exactly a smoking gun.
Sounds sad but if that works for them then okay. I still don’t understand why her and carol didn’t scheme to get a non famous rich guy. She could still be in this old fashion marriage but at least it wouldn’t be in front of the world. Dealing with William and the BRF seems like more trouble than it’s worth especially as she doesn’t seem to keen on work part of things. I also wonder if this old fashion marriage spiel is them switch gears from the normal family image? Or is all of this just a tactic to get us talking about them. All of this has been covered by ET Canada, TMZ and other publications..hmm.
I have wondered the same thing myself. She would have had the best of both worlds – the wealth and all it entails, but no royal duties and all the scrutiny that goes along with it.
My understanding is that Carol has always been obsessed with Diana and/or the monarchy. She likely married Michael due to his royal connection. His dad was a pilot with Prince Philip in South America for a month or something. She wasn’t just in it for Kate to be set for life. She wanted to the Royal connection. I think she likes being a mother figure to William more than she cares about Kate. She’s known to always take his side and such.
Yep. Vanity Fair (years ago before it went downhill) even confirmed Carole Middleton’s phone wallpaper was a picture of William.
Ditto @Ainsley – I have gotten the impression that royalty was the goal for Carole, not just wealth/privilege. She wanted to be the grandmother of the future monarch and all of that. I think she wanted Pippa to marry someone titled as well – remember George percy? I don’t know if there was anything romantic ever there, but I bet Carole wanted there to be.
Those kids are cute! My fav royal pic ever…tiny Prince George in his royal blue pjs and robe shaking hands with Obama at Xmastime. Adorable!
As for the rest of the BRF…..meh.
Umm old fashioned as in he keeps cheating and she keeps pretends everything is fine in front of the world? Yeah we already know that.
An old fashioned marriage where the husband does whatever he wants to do with the wife’s approval and silence as long as the affair is kept quiet. That kind of old fashion, People? Because that’s what I see in W&K. William is the same guy he was in college. Kate leans into her laziness and desire to be a rich SAHM. The power lies with the crown. The marriage works because Kate won’t rock the boat like Diana.
The second car was probably driven back by one of the RPOs.