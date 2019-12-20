Kim Kardashian accused of doing ‘blackface’ for the 7Hollywood editorial

I’ve never even heard of this magazine, 7Hollywood. Kim Kardashian covers the winter edition of the magazine, with an editorial directed by Theirry Mugler. Kim wore a wig which makes her look a bit like a vintage Eartha Kitt. Her face also looks different, right? Is it the wig or the makeup? She looks very cat-like. But that’s not what people are talking about. People are talking about how Kim’s skin looks darker in these photos, and they’re accusing her (once again) of doing blackface in an editorial or photoshoot. This is like the millionth time Kim has been accused of this. But she wants us to know that it’s all just an innocent lighting situation.
A source close to Kim Kardashian has responded to critics of her new 7Hollywood magazine cover, denying allegations of “blackface” or that the beauty mogul was purposely attempting to look like a black woman.
“It’s the lighting that makes her look darker in this specific image,” a source close to Kardashian, who was on set for the shoot, told Page Six. “There are multiple covers and images from this shoot where the lighting looks more natural. People are so quick to find the negative in everything and also often forget that she is of Armenian descent.”
The mother of four, 39, received immediate criticism after posting the Winter 2020 cover of the fashion mag to Instagram, with several followers saying that her tan and/or makeup looked far too dark — bordering on blackface — an accusation the reality star has faced time and time again.
“Would you please stop with the blackface it’s ridiculous to say [at] least,” wrote one of Kardashian’s followers, while another commented, “She look black in that 2nd photo … hmmm here she go again.”
7Hollywood’s Instagram page has also been flooded with comments calling out Kardashian and the publication. “Y’all are sick for this. She is not a black woman,” wrote one critic, with another accusing the mag of “promoting blackface.”
Horsesh-t. But at this point, I’m not going to get outraged by this stuff. That’s what Kim wants, that’s what the magazine wants. I get that people will be legitimately outraged by this family’s continuous blackfishing, but they all know better and they continue to do it anyway. Kim knew what she was doing when they applied the dark tan makeup on her body. Kim knew what she was doing when she put on this wig. The photographer knew what they were doing too. Ugh.
Covers courtesy of 7Hollywood.
While in some other photos I can see the blackface, here all I see is the fake tan.
And fake boobs. And fake everything. As per usual.
The Armenian angle doesn’t work because without their fake tan they are very pale women especially Khloe.
The Armenian heritage comes from their father. Khloe’s biological father has long been rumoured to be Alex Roldan rather than Robert Kardashian.
Robert is very likely Khloe’s bio dad and has people in his family with her coloring who look very similar to her (including his own mother), but people will keep saying that she’s everyone else’s kid but his no matter how unfounded it is. People just want to know why she didn’t end up with the dark hair and dark eyes. That’s genetics.
chloe is not a karTRASHian…..trash yes…but….
Let’s not forget the big butt is bc she is Armenian lol
Armenians are white. Some Armenians have more of what people think of as a stereotypical “Middle Eastern” look, with darker features and darker coloring, and some of them are as white as any Scandinavian. Kim naturally has dark hair, dark eyes and white skin. The extreme bronzing she does is as fake as it is when Ariana Grande does it and they both know what look they’re going for and how it helps the image they are trying to sell. They both are consciously adopting a certain aesthetic in order to monetize it in a way that black women are not usually able to. In Kim’s case, she also bought the body. People also use the Italian defense with Ariana, and it’s completely bogus. The girl is naturally completely pale, as many Italians are (and many are not). You have to look at their aesthetic and their image in their totality, the full packaging, to understand what’s happening (i.e. Ariana uses AAVE with certain types of audiences and then completely drops it with others).
I’m mixed race Latina. In the winter time I’m pale AF and I blow out my hair cuz it’s just easier to deal with so I look like a white woman, but in the summertime I get olive-skinned from being out in the sun and I wear my hair naturally curly and I look like a completely different person, different race. I look more stereo-typically “Latina”. By the end off July, I have to use foundations that are 6 shades darker than my winter foundations. While I understand Kim and Ariana use a lot of fake tanner, they could probably tan several shades darker, but probably stay away from the sun to avoid UV damage.
Kourtney is naturally tan. When I saw some of her toddler pics, she looked like a little Mexican girl to me, so It’s not a stretch that Kim can tan well. But I do agree she OD’s on the spray tanner to a shade that she probably couldn’t achieve by just being out in the sun. And we know how she likes to troll and play with appropriation and at this point should know better so I don’t give her any passes here.
I agree, Jessica. I know four Armenian families. Not that it’s conclusive by any means, but they are all very fair-skinned with black/dark brown hair. I am Italian. My siblings (5 of us) all look Italian, and we have dark hair and naturally pale skin, which tans easily if we’re silly enough to lie in the sun. Our older sister is the odd one out. She has red hair and pale, freckled skin which burns easily. It’s just genetics.
KKW has been doing the fake dark tan for years, and her aesthetic has definitely swung you-know-where since she’s been with Kanye West. She has deliberately changed her face, body and colouring to look more like him, and now, their children. One only needs to look through the Celebitchy Kardashian archives to see the transformation.
I see no difference between that picture and how she usually looks?
There’s a very subtle difference (in my view), but this is where I think people take the criticisms a little bit too far. Imitation is the best form of flattery (I sincerely believe this), so I have no issues with her dressing/looking this way. I mean, what is the harm? Where is the insult? What is the injury? I just don’t get it. 🤷🏼♀️🧐
I thought that was someone else
I thought it was Oprah with more weight-loss in the thumbnail! lol.
When I saw the two pics inside, I thought vintage Gina Lollobridgida! Check out these images of her…verrrry similar!
https://www.google.com/search?q=Gina+Lollobrigida&client=safari&rls=en&sxsrf=ACYBGNTKKh_ydCK8mbrQv33xDWcffGHrQQ:1576850830755&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjdz4WNs8TmAhVVHjQIHTySBHMQ_AUoAXoECA8QAw&biw=1181&bih=771&dpr=2
+1
Really thought it was Oprah!
I read somewhere she was channeling Elizabeth Taylor. Whatever, it’s lie Trump’s constantly lieing – totally expected and not earth shattering.
I thought it was Diahann Carroll.
I’m glad you told me who it was, regardless of skin color, I wouldn’t have recognized her face.
Apology in 5 minutes… It’s rinse and repeat with these people.
Right? Nothing new to see here. And is it just me, or does she look like JLo in the b&w photo?
I was thinking more Elizabeth Taylor than Eartha Kitt.
You always know its intentional when they bring up Armenian heritage.
We have seen kim and co. with no makeup on and they are pale. Period. You wanna see the real? Look at an unedited pap photo of them and notice the difference in color between their face and hands.
Re: the backlash- its what she wants. Ignore it.
She’s tan, I don’t see it. She’s always this tan, sometimes it’s not that deep. It’s tan.
OMG, lol, soooooooo vintage Eartha Kitt. And yes, they knew exactly what they were doing. The wig? Come on. The dress? The pose? 😒
That’s who I see, too-Eartha Kitt. She is appropriating an African-American icon.
The disdain I feel for every grownup in that family…could power a mid-size metropolitan city
Same. Sleazy, superficial lying grifters, all of them.
Feeling disdain for the professionals around them who profit from this sh*t.
The top photo reminded me of Whitney. She is definitely doing blackface. SMH
This is such obvious blackface. I couldn’t believe it when I first scrolled past the pics on another site last night. If I hadn’t stopped to read the headline, it never would have occurred to me that this is Kim. This is her shtick. This is what she does, and what she’s popularized among every Instamodel who tries to act “exotical” or fetishize and build an identity around being “mixed race” (read up on Chris Brown’s baby mama who advertises herself as “Blasian” with “Cherokee blood” but who, it turns out, is fully, 100% Thai and nothing else; she’s just one example who got exposed recently). The only white person I might think of looking at these pics is Elizabeth Taylor, but there are a ton of black women who come to mind first. Nevermind the extreme bronzing. Kim Dolezal is at it again but her stans will refuse to see.
So, this is where I get confused on this issue….I feel like this is completely different from blackface. Blackface was done (for the most part) as a way to mock black people and their physical features.
This feels like the opposite? I’m not suggesting it’s a good thing necessarily, but I don’t really see where the outrage comes from.
She’s adopting the features and aesthetics of black women in order to monetize them in way that black women are rarely able to. This seems pretty obviously harmful to me, but I’m not black and black women can speak for themselves on this if they want to. Suffice it to say that there is an incredibly long history of white people and people of other races adopting black features, black mannerisms, black culture, etc. and being able to profit from them in a way that is not often afforded to black people. Kim gets to be celebrated and become a multimillionaire for adopting an aesthetic and having a (surgically enhanced) body type that black women have often been derided and mocked for. Call it blackface or blackfishing, the criticisms are the same.
I think its the idea that blackface is when someone changes their skin colour as darker sometimes it was to mock in the past and other times for costumes ect (though someone correct me if I am wrong) . So I would assume that because she used makeup and tanner to achieve this look, and profits from it, that is why it is considered blackface.
I also understand the confusion especially when I feel like every instagram influencer, Kim K, amd even my friends I know use an unreal amount of tanner. They range from orange to purple to very dark brown depending on if they are using self tanner or beds, and their background. People just need to go more au natural.
@Jessica, you explained it perfectly. Me, a black woman, can’t wear my natural hair without people commenting. Me, a black woman, can’t wear braids or lock my hair, without being questioned about it or told to do something different with my hair because wypipo have deemed it unprofessional looking. My lips, my hips, my thickness is deemed undesirable by magazines who hold up European standards as the end all be all. But…a Kardashian can plump their lips and hips and they are all the rage. They take our culture and because they are white, it’s deemed acceptable. So, it is a big deal to black women and why most don’t support the culture vultures.
There’s nothing wrong with her actual skin tone and she should use it. We know what they’re trying to do and I’m glad people are calling her out.
Her entire life is blackface so….. yeah for consistency.
Lmao!!!!
There goes Kim showing her ass again. She knows EXACTLY what she is doing and how offensive it is and she doesn’t give a shit.
In the bottom cover she just looks like her usual shade of tan, and that seems to be the photo with the closest to natural lighting and least editing.
They’ve very obviously amped up the contrast in the bed photos, which is making her look darker.
The styling with the hair and excessive jewellery suggests they were going for Elizabeth Taylor.
I wouldn’t call this blackface but I would call it blackfishing. It’s a term that describes white people who tan to look vaguely black or ethnically ambiguous. Ariana Grande is another one who does this.
This is my take on it as well. Ariana in her “Thank u Next” video was on another level of tan than usual and it was the first thing that came to my mind when I saw it, but she never really gets called out for it.
Other than the wig, I think she looks like she always does? If you hadn’t told me her skin was supposed to look darker I wouldn’t have realized.
EDIT: Actually now that I do know I went and googled pics of Kim through the ages and… I still don’t see it. It still looks like her skin tone. This isn’t like Ariana Grande who goes from Hayley Williams to Ciara. I know the K’s have done plenty of problematic things regarding this issue but this is one were I really don’t see it.
At this point, I wish these stories would never resurface again, it’s ridiculous at this point as I find most stories about who was lightened or darkened in a magazine, and she’ll do anything for attention while her audience who claims to hate her, watch her every move to scrutinize her for anything…to give her more of the attention that she wants.
This family of trolls need to go away. Very different than her Halloween custom the Legally Blonde character. Shes a disgusting stunt queen. Since her buddy has been impeached she has to go back to her old Tricks.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/kim-kardashian-channels-legally-blonde-for-halloween-2019/amp/
I mean…I’m white, so my contribution’s value is limited here, but I straight up thought that was a black woman on the cover at first glance, with an eye to emulating the mid-century soul singer look. Seems pretty cut and dry to me where intent is concerned.
This kills me. I love the times when you can see her scalp and truly see just how pale skinned she actually is. I think she’s been tanning for soooo long that people forget how she really looks.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.irishmirror.ie/showbiz/celebrity-news/kim-kardashians-throwback-shows-frighteningly-13372008.amp
In some of the photos she looks like Scarjo in blackface.
She knew what she was doing.
Of course it’s all done on purpose to get us all to talk about her. Also, what does her being part Armenian have to do with it? She’s naturally very light in skin color.
I though my she was doing Sophia Loren.
I’m confused. So in the US kim/Kourtney are considered “white” but Oscar Isaac isn’t..and she looks the same to me
Oscar Issac is Guatemalan and Cuban and has a natural olive complexion. Central and South Americans have a lot of Native American ancestry. The Native Americans weren’t just in the continental US. So from his Guatemalan side he’s probably got a lot of Native DNA.
I wouldn’t even recognize that as Kim Kardashian. When surgery, make up, and photoshop can morph you into anything, why even have a live model?
Anything for attention. She’s exhausting.