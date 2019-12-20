Duchess Kate feels like being part of the royal family ‘is a bit like having a contract’

It’s been an odd week for news about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. With the Sussexes’ absence, I was actually expecting William and Kate to step out for a ton of events throughout the month of December, because that seemed to be the whole f–king point of sending Harry and Meghan away: Will and Kate wanted the focus to be on them, their holiday special with Mary Berry, and all of their “regal” appearances. That’s what the People Magazine cover was all about too – to continue to embiggen Kate and Will, often at the expense of the Sussexes. But… Will & Kate continue to not really show up, and when they do show up, they arrive in separate cars and Kate shakes off William’s rose-trimming hand like it burned her. So… it’s always interesting when TMZ gets some royal news. Apparently, Kensington Palace favors leaks to Thomas Markle’s favorite outlet too:

Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing just fine despite some bad optics making their relationship seem rocky … at least that’s the story our Royal sources are selling. Sources directly connected to Will and Kate insist there’s been no falling out between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge … this after signs of friction in their marriage. As you know, Kate seemingly denied William’s PDA attempt with a super-awkward shoulder shrug this week on TV, bringing comparisons to Donald Trump getting swatted away by Melania. The sources insist the whole interaction was taken out of context from the rest of the TV special, and what most folks didn’t see was Will and Kate being very affectionate and close-knit. The bad optics didn’t end there, because as we reported … William and Kate showed up to the Royal Family’s Christmas lunch in separate cars. We’re told the couple rode separately because Prince George and William needed to be at Buckingham Palace 30 minutes earlier for a special event — which sources say will soon be made public, and explain the whole car situation. The family certainly looks happy in their annual Christmas card. Still … that’s just a moment in time. Remember … Princess Diana looked happy in her family Xmas card pics, and she was anything but. The sources we’ve spoken with have generally been fair and accurate in the past, but we’re not naive. There’s a lot riding on that marriage, and damage control always looms.

[From TMZ]

I wish royal sources would just shrug and say “it is what it is.” That might be the ultimate “just like us” moment. The Cambridge marriage has some ebbs and flows, sometimes they fight, sometimes William cheats and Kate doesn’t say anything, sometimes she doesn’t want his hands on her, and it is what it is. What’s always been said of the Cambridges is that they’ll be together until William doesn’t want that. Kate is in it to win it, and right now, she’s sticking it out for the Queen Consort crown. Speaking of, People Magazine’s royal sources basically make the Cambridge marriage sound contractual:

One day Kate Middleton will serve her country as Queen, but for now, she takes a very pragmatic approach to her role as a working member of the royal family. “She knows the importance of the institution and her role to play,” a source close to Kate tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “She knows that being a member of the royal family is a bit like having a contract, you sign on the dotted line and you deliver.” In the last eight years since marrying Prince William, many think that Kate has done just that. She has impressed royal insiders with her ability to support the work of her husband while continuing to build on her own charitable portfolio in early-childhood education and development. “Kate is in her element right now, she’s really stuck at it and persevered with what she believes in,” adds the friend.

[From People]

“She has impressed royal insiders with her ability to support the work of her husband while continuing to build on her own charitable portfolio in early-childhood education and development.” She was supposed to announce her Early Years initiative by the end of this year. This, after she was supposed to announce it last year. This, after she was supposed to announce it in early 2019. Now she’s supposed to announce it in early 2020. And we still have no clue what it is. As for the idea that Kate sees her role as vaguely contractual… I mean, she’s not wrong? I bet she does feel that way.