Duchess Kate feels like being part of the royal family ‘is a bit like having a contract’

It’s been an odd week for news about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. With the Sussexes’ absence, I was actually expecting William and Kate to step out for a ton of events throughout the month of December, because that seemed to be the whole f–king point of sending Harry and Meghan away: Will and Kate wanted the focus to be on them, their holiday special with Mary Berry, and all of their “regal” appearances. That’s what the People Magazine cover was all about too – to continue to embiggen Kate and Will, often at the expense of the Sussexes. But… Will & Kate continue to not really show up, and when they do show up, they arrive in separate cars and Kate shakes off William’s rose-trimming hand like it burned her. So… it’s always interesting when TMZ gets some royal news. Apparently, Kensington Palace favors leaks to Thomas Markle’s favorite outlet too:
Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing just fine despite some bad optics making their relationship seem rocky … at least that’s the story our Royal sources are selling. Sources directly connected to Will and Kate insist there’s been no falling out between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge … this after signs of friction in their marriage.
As you know, Kate seemingly denied William’s PDA attempt with a super-awkward shoulder shrug this week on TV, bringing comparisons to Donald Trump getting swatted away by Melania. The sources insist the whole interaction was taken out of context from the rest of the TV special, and what most folks didn’t see was Will and Kate being very affectionate and close-knit.
The bad optics didn’t end there, because as we reported … William and Kate showed up to the Royal Family’s Christmas lunch in separate cars. We’re told the couple rode separately because Prince George and William needed to be at Buckingham Palace 30 minutes earlier for a special event — which sources say will soon be made public, and explain the whole car situation.
The family certainly looks happy in their annual Christmas card. Still … that’s just a moment in time. Remember … Princess Diana looked happy in her family Xmas card pics, and she was anything but. The sources we’ve spoken with have generally been fair and accurate in the past, but we’re not naive. There’s a lot riding on that marriage, and damage control always looms.
I wish royal sources would just shrug and say “it is what it is.” That might be the ultimate “just like us” moment. The Cambridge marriage has some ebbs and flows, sometimes they fight, sometimes William cheats and Kate doesn’t say anything, sometimes she doesn’t want his hands on her, and it is what it is. What’s always been said of the Cambridges is that they’ll be together until William doesn’t want that. Kate is in it to win it, and right now, she’s sticking it out for the Queen Consort crown. Speaking of, People Magazine’s royal sources basically make the Cambridge marriage sound contractual:
One day Kate Middleton will serve her country as Queen, but for now, she takes a very pragmatic approach to her role as a working member of the royal family.
“She knows the importance of the institution and her role to play,” a source close to Kate tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “She knows that being a member of the royal family is a bit like having a contract, you sign on the dotted line and you deliver.”
In the last eight years since marrying Prince William, many think that Kate has done just that. She has impressed royal insiders with her ability to support the work of her husband while continuing to build on her own charitable portfolio in early-childhood education and development.
“Kate is in her element right now, she’s really stuck at it and persevered with what she believes in,” adds the friend.
“She has impressed royal insiders with her ability to support the work of her husband while continuing to build on her own charitable portfolio in early-childhood education and development.” She was supposed to announce her Early Years initiative by the end of this year. This, after she was supposed to announce it last year. This, after she was supposed to announce it in early 2019. Now she’s supposed to announce it in early 2020. And we still have no clue what it is. As for the idea that Kate sees her role as vaguely contractual… I mean, she’s not wrong? I bet she does feel that way.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.
building her charity portfolio??? LOL for days.
I did think we would see them a lot more in December. I feel like we usually do – they do a few Christmas charity appearances, but I don’t think we got any of that this year, did we? Unless I completely missed it? Maybe the Mary Berry special was supposed to take the place of all that?
I do think that Kate sees her role as contractual – she gets to wear tiaras and other priceless jewels and live in a palace, and in return she turns a blind eye to William’s cheating and puts in a few months of work a year.
I don’t really ever follow TMZ so I’m amused that they are leaning in so hard to the “troubles with the marriage” story here. Does TMZ regularly cover the royals? (Besides Thomas Markle….) Apparently though I saw on twitter that TMZ called KP to ask about the separate cars while they were still at BP, and then they all left together lol.
The “special event” for William and George sounds like a weird excuse. If it was that special, wouldn’t Kate want to be there? It reminds me of the tusk event that Kate missed – where the RRs kind of batted about a few different excuses before settling on “no babysitter.”
Honest question: were Meghan and Harry “sent away” or did they take a break of their own volition? They said themselves they needed a break and were taking one, but I hear rumors The Queen “ordered it”. I believe Harry when he says he’s suffering and needed time away. Is it a bit of both or are we to believe The Queen pushed them out?
I think both, they were sent away AND they wanted to go
I think they took a break of their own volition and it was approved by the Queen and Charles.
Ugh, I think we’re about six months away from Kate wearing a dress coat with “I don’t really care do u?” spelled out in buttons and tassels. I feel like her early childhood campaign is just abut her raising her children, in the same way BeBest is Melania BeBesting her son.
I’m hardly a Kate fan – she and her husband are as lazy as they come – but she doesn’t strike me as callous and cruel, like Melania and the coat.
I’d actually say it’s not “a bit” like haveing a contract but it totally is. Full stop.
Not sure about her delivery though…
Well if she sees it as contractual then she hasn’t been holding up her end because she hasn’t been working! For nearly 9 years!
I think at one point Kate could overlook Bill’s cheating and be ok with it, because she was getting what she wanted out of the deal. In the early days, maybe that was the case, but I think something has changed. Maybe she thought he’d stop when they had kids or maybe now she’s thinking about how it will affect the kids or maybe she’s angry that he wasn’t discreet enough.
I don’t know, but if it led to a split or even just a rift in their marriage, even though the palace would throw all its influence behind Bill’s image, I do think the public would side with Kate as the cheated party. The royal family’s traditional sway with journalists and the print media doesn’t hold as much power as it once did.
so….have they ditched the whole “normal family” narrative? Cause that’s what I’m getting here. I also don’t understand why they weren’t more active in H&M absence. As for Kate “portfolio” of charity work….the jokes write themselves.
Kate’s jobs in the BRF were to have kids (which I think she wholeheartedly wanted to do) and “dim him her light” ie be a blank slate for people to project onto. And she probably knew that going in, but this self diminishing, it has to be soul crushing on some level , yeah? Getting to wear the big bling doesn’t change that.
I think contractual is exactly the way to describe it. Iirc a couple of years ago there were stories about how the terms agreed upon when she got married had to be changed because she couldn’t keep up with them. This was around the same time as prickly princess stories.
Even without the shrug the tv special was odd. Kate was constantly jumping into convos with things that didnt have to do with what they were talking about. Ex. They all say no looking don’t look.” And she says ” no pressure. ” I use this as an example that kate is so far checked out mentally she only knows the talking points , even the talking points become a problem for her to enter into conversation at the right time. For example ” William’s Chritmas tree tradition is Christmas eve which is great cause …. ” then someone screams time and she looks lost that she cant finish that line.
Carole is back in the fold. They got rid of Quinn who made it impossible for kate to lay around and wait for William. All that push of all the work she was GOING to do then nothing. Then as soon as Carole is back people pr picks up on shadow kate. Who does so much being a shadow. Not talking at functions except whispers to wives. 🙄
The messy pr is a flashback to before. Responding to what they are criticized for changing it the next time.
So they came separately because George and William had something beforehand at the Palace? There’s some speculation that an updated photo of the heirs was taken (and will be released this weekend alongside the Cambridge and Sussex Christmas cards)—I bet that’s why Charles and Camilla came separately too.