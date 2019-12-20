Christianity Today: ‘Grossly immoral’ Donald Trump should be removed from office

Donald Trump has been impeached. I’m still enjoying a residual Impeachmas season joy, and I’m trying not to worry too much – right now – about the upcoming shenanigans in the Republican-controlled Senate, which I’m sure will be mind-numbingly terrible. Until then, I’ve been enjoying the dog-pile from print media, with editorial boards across the country chiming in about how Donald Trump needed to be impeached, and now he needs to be removed from office by the Senate. Yesterday, Christian Today’s editorial board published their editorial too: “Trump Should Be Removed from Office.” The editorial includes this:

…The facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral. The reason many are not shocked about this is that this president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration. He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud. His Twitter feed alone—with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders—is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused. Trump’s evangelical supporters have pointed to his Supreme Court nominees, his defense of religious liberty, and his stewardship of the economy, among other things, as achievements that justify their support of the president. We believe the impeachment hearings have made it absolutely clear, in a way the Mueller investigation did not, that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath. The impeachment hearings have illuminated the president’s moral deficiencies for all to see. This damages the institution of the presidency, damages the reputation of our country, and damages both the spirit and the future of our people. None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character.

[From Christian Today]

It’s an okay read, and they give Trump some points, saying that the Democrats have had it out for Trump from the start, and that they still want to be welcoming to all Christians across the political spectrum. But that their charter, as founded by Billy Graham, was to speak on important matters of faith and morality. It’s a big deal, and Christian Today is considered an influential media source for the Evangelical/Baptist community. So of course Trumo had a sh-t fit. And of course he mislabeled the acronym – WHICH IS JUST TWO LETTERS – and turned CT into ET. ET being Entertainment Tonight, of course. Such malarkey.