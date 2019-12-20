Christianity Today: ‘Grossly immoral’ Donald Trump should be removed from office

Donald Trump has been impeached. I’m still enjoying a residual Impeachmas season joy, and I’m trying not to worry too much – right now – about the upcoming shenanigans in the Republican-controlled Senate, which I’m sure will be mind-numbingly terrible. Until then, I’ve been enjoying the dog-pile from print media, with editorial boards across the country chiming in about how Donald Trump needed to be impeached, and now he needs to be removed from office by the Senate. Yesterday, Christian Today’s editorial board published their editorial too: “Trump Should Be Removed from Office.” The editorial includes this:
…The facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.
The reason many are not shocked about this is that this president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration. He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals. He himself has admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women, about which he remains proud. His Twitter feed alone—with its habitual string of mischaracterizations, lies, and slanders—is a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.
Trump’s evangelical supporters have pointed to his Supreme Court nominees, his defense of religious liberty, and his stewardship of the economy, among other things, as achievements that justify their support of the president. We believe the impeachment hearings have made it absolutely clear, in a way the Mueller investigation did not, that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath. The impeachment hearings have illuminated the president’s moral deficiencies for all to see. This damages the institution of the presidency, damages the reputation of our country, and damages both the spirit and the future of our people. None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character.
It’s an okay read, and they give Trump some points, saying that the Democrats have had it out for Trump from the start, and that they still want to be welcoming to all Christians across the political spectrum. But that their charter, as founded by Billy Graham, was to speak on important matters of faith and morality. It’s a big deal, and Christian Today is considered an influential media source for the Evangelical/Baptist community. So of course Trumo had a sh-t fit. And of course he mislabeled the acronym – WHICH IS JUST TWO LETTERS – and turned CT into ET. ET being Entertainment Tonight, of course. Such malarkey.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Long overdue.
WAY overdue… but I’m also afraid their words won’t alter the base one iota. They are *WAY* more concerned in stacking the courts and stopping women’s reproductive rights over any “moral compass” or “democracy” issues.
I could use a dose of positive thinking this morning. Fissures crack and become chasms. This might actually shake the Republican party. Then again, it might be more more bs. 🤞
I agree with you! Walls are closing in on him…
LMAO, like he’s ever even heard of CT/ET, let alone read it. I can’t, just can’t, with his tweets anymore. Holy hell.
I heard this story early this morning on the radio and was amazed and a little heartened, until they said Franklin Graham is condemning the editorial and once again I feel like nothing matters.
Right. Like he reads. And the editorial does little to smooth my feathers. I knew this would be a shit show in 2016. And I fought for my stance in the face of delusion and derision. I’m happy I don’t have to waffle.
Him saying he would never read “ET” again implies that he can…ya know….read. Yet another lie.
And Christianity Today becomes Fake News!!! in three, two, one…
It won’t count worth a rat’s ass to the Old Testamenters who have substituted donald trump for Jesus as their god.
He’s just tweeted that it’s a “far left magazine.” Ffs.
Too little, too late. It would have been a meaningful editorial if it had come out before the election when he admitted to sexually assaulting women.
I can’t help but think this is a big deal. Especially the way he’s trying to downplay it. It’s the first crack—and a big one—in the slavish evangelical support he’s enjoyed. I wonder if this is Pence’s doing—taking his shot before it all goes down in flames.
Yes! Agreed!!
Finally…. this might just be the push the GOP needs to push the Donald out.
Personally (Brit here recovering from our own shit show), I don’t think the impeachment with affect Trump’s ability to secure a second term. If anything it will embolden his supporters and make then double down as they view any attack on Trump as a personal attack on themselves.
Instead I think he will be re-elected and then removed by the GOP, whom by now have large amounts of compromat on him and will then vote to remove him from office. But they will secure re-election first…
Essentially I am predicting that Trump will be the first US President to be impeached TWICE.
As much as I would love to see that happen, being impeached twice, I hope he doesn’t get re-elected for it to happen. Did anyone watch the debates last night? Was it just another sh*t show?
ET actually makes the most sense. Since most of the time he sounds like his brain is on another planet and his followers (or at least a good amount of them) would believe anything he tells at them, including aliens being his #1 supporters.
Too little, too late, but I’d still prefer to see this happen late than never.
Even if it chips away at only a small percentage, every little bit will help.
I think this is significant albeit later than it should have been. I hope this shakes some of the evangelicals and I think it might.
That top pic is so funny to me! His face! Bahahaha!!!
OMG THAT PICTURE!!!! I bust out laughing!! You ALWAYS choose the BEST pictures of this buffoon, Kaiser!
I have a lot of friends in various throes of evangelical Christianity, and this article yesterday was HUGE for them. It was posted no fewer than five friends’ walls, and there were a lot of excellent discussions about the Christian’s role in calling out abuse and dishonesty. There were a lot of discussions happening, and comments being made by previously pro-Trump supporters. In outside circles it probably seems minor, but this was a big thing to a lot of people, and opens the door to talking about some of these issues.
Graham’s son, a huge MAGAT is out screaming that the magazine is wrong and people must still support Trump.