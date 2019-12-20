Why has Emma Watson been largely M.I.A. during ‘Little Women’ promotion?

Believe it or not, but I always forget that Emma Watson has, like, diehard stans. True-believer stans who expect her to be front and center of every promotional tour, even when she’s just one part of an ensemble. So it is with Little Women – I wasn’t expecting that much from Emma on the promotional trail, and my expectations were basically met. She attended the New York premiere (in an awful dress) and she covered the December issue of British Vogue. That’s it. She hasn’t gone to any of the other premieres or screenings. I think she maybe did one day of junket-ing. She plays Meg in Little Women, and Meg really isn’t the go-to character, you know? People have stronger feelings about Jo, Beth and even Amy. They have strong feelings about Laurie too. But Meg? Nah. So maybe Emma was aware of that and she decided to leave the promotional heavy lifting to Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet and Greta Gerwig (good luck getting Greta out of the spotlight for the promotion). And now Page Six is turning it into a thing:
Emma Watson refused to join the promo tour for “Little Women,” Page Six can reveal. Watson’s been MIA, and we’ve been told that her reps informed Sony Pictures she would join co-stars Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet and her royal highness Meryl Streep only at the premiere at MoMA on Dec. 7.
While the rest of the cast has been hitting the promo circuit hard, with late-night appearances, morning-show spots and touring the globe, a movie source revealed: “Emma’s reps told Sony that she would only do the premiere. We don’t really know what happened, if she wasn’t happy with the movie or fell out with the cast.”
However, a source insisted that Watson was thrilled with the film, pointing out that she had flooded her Instagram account — she has 52.9 million followers, more than anyone else in the cast — with photos of the movie, and said she’s also not a lead character. (She plays Meg — 1 of the 4 little women.) Having such a massive social-media footprint means that she could easily skip the tour and have equal impact, the insider pointed out.
Given what (little) I know of Watson, I don’t think that she would just skip out on promotion because she wasn’t happy with the film? That doesn’t seem like her at all. It’s far more likely that it’s what I said – she’s Meg, and there aren’t many Meg stans. And instead of trying to pull focus from Saoirse and Timmy, Emma just decided to sit it out. Why go all out when you’re just part of the ensemble? Why prepare a million outfits for the promotion when… you don’t have to? When you can just tell the studio “nah, I don’t feel like it.”
Maybe another option is “Laura Dern is Emma’s nemesis as well.” I hope so! More people need to get on the “Laura Dern is THE WORST” bandwagon. Come on, there’s room!
All I got from this is even MOAR curiosity as to why you consider LD your nemesis! Spill the tea, girl.
We’ve talked about it in the podcast – Dern just rubs me the wrong way and I think she overacts like crazy. I’m turned off by the whole “Laura Dern Is Amazing” campaign too.
What did Laura Dern do? I have always liked her.
I barely know her work, so I don’t have strong opinions, but I would like to know too.
I honestly don’t even remember what happens with Meg at all. I remember the three other sisters, but I couldn’t tell you what Meg does. besides that, she has been posting about it a lot on her Instagram, which is a form of promotion in itself.
Yeah, I think its just that Meg is not the focus of the story in the way the others are, and Emma probably is letting the “stars” do the heavy lifting for promoting it. And her IG posts are reaching millions of people, so that helps.
Emma is obviously busy banging Tom Felton.
She’s the least talented person of all the cast.
Not promoting the movie while you have 0 projects in the future is not a good look. Her last movie was in 2017 and then this, because Emma Stone dropped it for Zombieland 2, her career is going nowhere and I’m glad.
She was the weakest link in the Harry Potter films too. She’s just not a good actor.
Agree, very mediocre actor.
She did a lot of promo with the book fairies and the novel as well. I guess she just didn’t do the traditional promo but like you said , lady G wants to be the center of attention anyway
That guy she’s with in the the bottom pic, I think he’s hot. He’s in British stuff. Will he be in Little Women? I don’t know his name! He’s in Grantchester and was in Belle! He’s so cute
James Norton!!! He plays John Brook, Meg’s hubs.
She was miscast as Meg, no? Meg is the housewife, the conformist middle class sister.
Meg was beautiful and demure… If Emma could act at all, the casting would be fine. She can’t, and she’s in a cast of really highly regarded young actors. I think her performance was panned early on and she just doesn’t want to do the promotion. Let Timothee and Saoirse do it.
Other gossip sites suggest that Watson isn’t well liked by her cast members, and rarely is in the films she makes.
I gotta say she rubbed me the wrong way when she made a big deal claiming she just wanted to be a regular uni student – and then showed up at her Brown first-year orientation in a helicopter. And then dropped out because she claims she was “bullied” (other kids would make Harry Potter jokes around her. Hardly bullying.)