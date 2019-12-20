“Get hyped about Eddie Murphy’s return to Saturday Night Live” links

Get hyped about Eddie Murphy’s return to Saturday Night Live this weekend! I’m actually looking forward to it too. [LaineyGossip]
Chris(tmas) Pine & Annabelle Wallis are still happening. [Just Jared]
Will Sofia Vergara replace Gabrielle Union on America’s Got Talent? [Dlisted]
I thought Tom Felton was Tom Hiddleston!! Yikes. [Go Fug Yourself]
Sarah Huckabee Sanders made fun of Joe Biden’s stutter. [Pajiba]
Jason Derulo is not here for any criticism of Cats. [Jezebel]
Harry Styles covers Lizzo’s “Juice”. [Towleroad]
Did a My 600 Lb Life star have a successful surgery? [Starcasm]
The Will & Grace team, 20 years apart. [Seriously OMG]
