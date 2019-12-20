“Get hyped about Eddie Murphy’s return to Saturday Night Live” links

Get hyped about Eddie Murphy’s return to Saturday Night Live this weekend! I’m actually looking forward to it too. [LaineyGossip]

Chris(tmas) Pine & Annabelle Wallis are still happening. [Just Jared]

Will Sofia Vergara replace Gabrielle Union on America’s Got Talent? [Dlisted]

I thought Tom Felton was Tom Hiddleston!! Yikes. [Go Fug Yourself]

Sarah Huckabee Sanders made fun of Joe Biden’s stutter. [Pajiba]

Jason Derulo is not here for any criticism of Cats. [Jezebel]

Harry Styles covers Lizzo’s “Juice”. [Towleroad]

Did a My 600 Lb Life star have a successful surgery? [Starcasm]

The Will & Grace team, 20 years apart. [Seriously OMG]