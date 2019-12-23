The Duke & Duchess of Sussex have spent their six-week holiday in Canada

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not in Montecito for the entirety of their six weeks’ holiday. I mean, I still think it’s possible that they’ve switched locations a few times, so many they were in Montecito for Thanksgiving, but they are absolutely in Canada at the moment. We know this because… well, the timeline in interesting. We know this because Rebecca English at the Daily Mail had the exclusive information, and then Buckingham Palace (Harry and Meghan’s office) confirmed it. How did Rebecca English get the scoop? Well, it looks like she got some kind of briefing from Kensington Palace (William and Kate). So here’s that “scoop” from the Daily Mail, which had already been edited to reflect the confirmation from BP:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living in Canada on their six-week break from royal duties, the Mail can reveal. Harry and Meghan flew with their eight-month-old son Archie across the Atlantic last month to a secret address, where they have been keeping a low profile ever since. The duchess’s mother, Doria, has been visiting from LA – and will be spending Christmas with the couple – as well as a number of friends. Meghan, 38, lived in Toronto for seven years while working as an actress on the legal drama Suits. Her close-knit group of friends in the country included fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney, her television presenter husband Ben and their three children, who all had roles at the royal wedding. Meghan is also spending a great deal of time with her closest male confidant, Markus Anderson, of private members club group Soho House. Other friends from the US have been crossing the border to see them. Harry, 35, and his wife are understood to have felt they would have more chance of spending their time away from the UK undetected in Canada than in Meghan’s home country of America. A friend said: ‘They have barely set foot outside the door and have been enjoying some quality family time together.’ Palace sources said at the time it was likely that they would be spending time in the US. But the Mail understands the family later decided to stay in Canada and will remain there until the New Year. A spokesman for the couple told the Mail yesterday that they would not discuss their ‘private travel plans’. Last night Buckingham Palace confirmed the Daily Mail’s exclusive story that the couple have been in Canada. In a statement it said: ‘As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada. The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.’ It said it would not be releasing any further details for security reasons and requested that their privacy is respected. The spokeswoman added: ‘The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I admire the wisdom and forethought of Harry and Meghan for choosing to vacation quietly in a British commonwealth country. Even though they hoped their location wouldn’t be leaked, they knew that if their location was leaked, it would be easy to argue that they are all about the commonwealth and all of that jazz. As for how the information was leaked… of course there are conspiracies, and I believe those conspiracies. It does seem particularly suspicious that Rebecca English had the scoop, considering she’s one of the go-to journos for Kensington Palace leaks. It’s also suspicious that this came right after KP did a briefing for a lot of royal journalists about all of the stuff they’ve got coming out. Was this yet another example of William screwing over his brother? Probably.

PM Justin Trudeau is glad to have them though – I bet he’s even seen them while they’ve been in the country.

Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 21, 2019