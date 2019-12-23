Prince George did a photoshoot with his dad, the Queen & Grandpa Charles

Here’s the reason why Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge arrived separately to the Buckingham Palace Christmas luncheon: William and George needed to do a “four generation” photoshoot at the palace. The Queen, Prince Charles, William and George did a photoshoot where they made “Christmas puddings.” From KP’s Instagram:

Four generations of the Royal Family 🎄 together at Christmas. New photos of The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George have been released as part of the launch of the @RoyalBritishLegion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative. The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive ‘get togethers’ across the charity’s network of outreach centres. The four generations of the Royal Family are pictured here preparing special Christmas puddings — with the four representing a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel, to Second World War veterans. The puddings will become the centrepieces of 2020’s get togethers, and form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity’s network in the UK and the Commonwealth – also marking The Royal British Legion’s 99th year.

So they did a Christmas pudding photoshoot for veterans’ groups and for this Together At Christmas initiative. Nice. Apparently, Kensington Palace did a big press briefing last Friday, in which they announced that they would be making big announcements over the holidays, and I kind of wonder if this “heir photoshoot” was a big part of it:

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton have big news to share this holiday season, according to a briefing from Kensington Palace. Royal expert Omid Scobie — who attended the recent briefing at the royal home — shared on ABC’s Heirpod that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to make several big announcements over the Christmas holiday. “Next year is going to be busy for the Cambridges,” Scobie said, according to Express. “Expect royal announcements over the holidays, which I think is a slight break away from tradition. There was a briefing at Kensington Palace just this week where they gave us a number of new announcements that will be coming out over the holiday period.” He continued, “It’s a smart decision, it’s a quiet time of the year. It is a great time to announce things.”

I wonder if we’re going to get the long-awaited announcement about the launch of Kate’s Early Years project. I bet you $50 that IF we get any information on Early Years, it will be “Kate is so keen to launch Early Years at some point in 2020.” And I bet the other announcements will be “Will and Kate are very keen to really get working this year.” That’s ALWAYS the announcement this time of year. It’s always “keen to really get going.” Keen to be keen.

Last thing: Kate and William will almost definitely bring out Charlotte and George for the Sandringham walk on Christmas Day. The royal reporters and commentators are already salivating at the fact that Will & Kate will have the spotlight to themselves. Camilla Tominey said last week: “The Sussexes aren’t going to be there, so this may be an opportunity for the Cambridges to project their children forward…Looking into 2020, we see the Cambridges as the star couple of the next decade.” LOL, sure.