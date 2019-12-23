“Merry Christmas & happy holidays” links
  December 23, 2019

  By Kaiser
  • Links

three-white-snowman-decorations-753500

Merry Christmas & happy holidays from all of us here at Celebitchy! XOXO

Ricky Gervais spent hours on Friday tweeting transphobic crap. [Dlisted]
Hilary Duff married David Koma and her wedding gown was a pleasant surprise, and she gave Vogue a look at it. [Just Jared]
I love the idea of giving all dogs French names. [LaineyGossip]
Other festive royal photos from the past week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Eddie Murphy’s SNL hosting episode was really good. [Pajiba]
This woman sounds like a typical Trump supporter. [Jezebel]
OMG, there are Wine Cave Truthers now. [Towleroad]
Dude from Before the 90 Days sounds like a predator. [Starcasm]
James Corden had a special Hanukkah message. [Seriously OMG]
Paris Hilton talks about the JUICY Couture tracksuit. [OMG Blog]
Spoiler-filled review of The Rise of Skywalker. [The Blemish]
Tilda Swinton looks vaguely normal here?? WTF. [RCFA]

gray-tabby-cat-lying-on-white-string-lights-923360

snowman-and-drum-decor-1028724

tabby-cat-lying-under-christmas-tree-with-gifts-770012

Photos courtesy of Pexels.

1 Response to ““Merry Christmas & happy holidays” links”

  1. koko says:
    December 23, 2019 at 11:36 am

    Merry Christmas. :)

