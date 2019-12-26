Jennifer Lopez celebrated Christmas Eve in red spandex, at a Miami gym

I celebrated Christmas is Virginia, where it’s reached a balmy 60-some degrees throughout the week. I wore a short-sleeved t-shirt throughout much of the day on Christmas Day. I follow some Southern Hemisphere peeps on Instagram, and it looks like there are a lot of South Americans having a sweltering holiday too. CB is down in Florida, and I’m sure it’s quite hot down there too. Maybe CB has run into Jennifer Lopez, who is wandering around Miami in red spandex. Jennifer went for a Christmas Eve workout at a local Miami gym and the Miami-based paparazzi caught sight of her in this get-up.

So… let’s talk about holiday exercise, something I think about a lot. One of my Christmas gifts to myself this year was “not working out for three full days.” I used to want to get in a lot of workouts at the end of the year, when my schedule is lighter and before the gym gets swarmed by sweaty, dawdling newbies come the New Year. But… I don’t do that anymore. My body can’t handle it, for one. But I actually find it depressing to go endlessly to the gym around Christmas (I’m still going today, for what it’s worth). This is the time of year when we should be eating Christmas chocolate and feeling sick from all of the mashed potatoes. Sigh…

In Jennifer’s case, she’s probably keeping up with her fitness – and then some – because she’s going to have an amazing fashion show throughout the awards season, where she’s likely to win most of the Best Supporting Actress awards. She wants to keep lean for the sake of the couture come January. I admire her willpower and professionalism.

I honestly cannot believe that ass is 50. Glorious. She was super-proud of how she looked in this ensemble too, she even posted a selfie on Instagram.