Prince Andrew didn’t go to church with the royal family on Christmas Day

Prince Andrew did not do the Sandringham church-walk on Christmas day with the royal family. There was some suggestion that he would attend church with his family, but that he wouldn’t do the church-walk. But what happened was that Andrew went to church to an earlier service, before the rest of his family, then returned to Sandringham to spend time with his dad, who also did not go to the 11 am service with the rest of the royals. While I appreciate that at least some people in or around the family understand that Andrew is way too toxic, I still believe that by Beatrice’s wedding in late spring/early summer, Andrew will have “campaigned” to be back in the royal fold. Speaking of, check out this story which dropped just before Christmas:
Prince Andrew missed Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi‘s engagement party this week, but it’s not a sign of strife between the father and daughter. A source tells PEOPLE that the couple’s wedding plans are underway, and Prince Andrew will likely play a major part in his daughter’s wedding despite the scandal surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein that caused him to “step back” from his royal duties.
“I definitely think he will walk her down the aisle,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “He plays a very traditional role in her life. She’s his greatest supporter. This is obviously very hard times,” adds the insider.
Their family — including Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and 29-year-old daughter Princess Eugenie — remains tight-knit.
“They are still traveling together, they are still going ahead like normal,” says the source. “Beatrice would never do anything to be hurtful to her father. He’s going to be by her side and she’s going to be by his.”
This really bothers me. Andrew used Beatrice as an alibi for why he couldn’t have raped a teenaged human trafficking victim. Then Beatrice was thrown under the bus as one of the reasons why Andrew did that ghastly BBC interview in the first place. And now Andrew is using Beatrice as some kind of Trojan horse for coming back into the royal fold. Poor Beatrice – she doesn’t deserve this mess. I hope she tells her dad to f–k off, but I doubt that will happen.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN, Backgrid.
The fact that Prince Charles walked with Andrew to the earlier service was what stuck out to me. They are ALL closing ranks around Andrew.
I don’t want to say I have no issue with it, but in a private human capacity I can’t fault Charles for being a brother to his brother. I’m glad he didn’t appear at the public service and I hope is is forced out and faces justice, but we can’t require families to abandon criminals.
I thought about that too…but Andrew needed to develop a case of the flu this time around. After the ride with mummy the day of Epstein’s death, it’s a way too loaded situation.
Absolutely. PC was going to the later service, so there was no reason to walk with Andrew earlier.
@Ellen – Exactly – so much for the “Charles is furious” and “Charles banned him and forced him to resign” PR spin. There was also a line in one of the British rags about PedoAndy not going to the second service because he was going to spend the day “keeping Philip company”. Again, so much for the Philip runs the family where the queen is too soft PR spin. They’re all complicit in this and it’s sickening.
So tired of the papers referring to his “friendship” with Epstein only and overlooking the credible accusations of rape.
Exactly. The media are complicit. They completely airbrush out accusations against Andrew in their reports to act like controversy is just over friendship with Epstein.
And yes not surprisingly the royals have closed ranks around Andrew.
So true. The friendship with Epstein shows what kind of a person he is, but it is the rape that makes him a full on criminal who should be facing trial!
The relevant question is: how many media owners and personalities are involved, too?
They act like Andrew walking Beatrice down the aisle is some sort of human right that she is owed. They completely ignore that he should be in jail for raping an underage girl who was a sex trafficking victim. And should have been in jail years ago and prior to Eugenie’s wedding as well.
I know Bea is grown woman but someone needs to step in and tell Andrew he needs to step to the side, for the sake of his daughter if nothing else. If she’s not gonna tell her dad to F off, her finance needs to. this is his wedding too.
How do we know that Beatrice isn’t on board with this?