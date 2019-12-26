Prince Andrew didn’t go to church with the royal family on Christmas Day

Prince Andrew did not do the Sandringham church-walk on Christmas day with the royal family. There was some suggestion that he would attend church with his family, but that he wouldn’t do the church-walk. But what happened was that Andrew went to church to an earlier service, before the rest of his family, then returned to Sandringham to spend time with his dad, who also did not go to the 11 am service with the rest of the royals. While I appreciate that at least some people in or around the family understand that Andrew is way too toxic, I still believe that by Beatrice’s wedding in late spring/early summer, Andrew will have “campaigned” to be back in the royal fold. Speaking of, check out this story which dropped just before Christmas:

Prince Andrew missed Princess Beatrice and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi‘s engagement party this week, but it’s not a sign of strife between the father and daughter. A source tells PEOPLE that the couple’s wedding plans are underway, and Prince Andrew will likely play a major part in his daughter’s wedding despite the scandal surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein that caused him to “step back” from his royal duties. “I definitely think he will walk her down the aisle,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “He plays a very traditional role in her life. She’s his greatest supporter. This is obviously very hard times,” adds the insider. Their family — including Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and 29-year-old daughter Princess Eugenie — remains tight-knit. “They are still traveling together, they are still going ahead like normal,” says the source. “Beatrice would never do anything to be hurtful to her father. He’s going to be by her side and she’s going to be by his.”

[From People]

This really bothers me. Andrew used Beatrice as an alibi for why he couldn’t have raped a teenaged human trafficking victim. Then Beatrice was thrown under the bus as one of the reasons why Andrew did that ghastly BBC interview in the first place. And now Andrew is using Beatrice as some kind of Trojan horse for coming back into the royal fold. Poor Beatrice – she doesn’t deserve this mess. I hope she tells her dad to f–k off, but I doubt that will happen.

Embed from Getty Images