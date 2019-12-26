The Cambridges & Sussexes released (separate) new photos of their kids

This year, one of my Christmas gifts to myself was “refusing to stress out about the royals.” I knew there would be many shenanigans around the royal Christmas at Sandringham, and I knew that there would be a renewed interest in how the Sussexes were NOT spending this Christmas at Sandringham. What I guess I didn’t know is that so many people would waste so much time creating intricate timelines and conspiracies involving… royal Christmas cards. I’m not blaming the true-blue royal fans, but lord almighty, all of this got way out of hand.
First of all, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex waited until December 23rd to release their Christmas card image, seen above. This is the original, undoctored, un-Photoshopped image – Archie in focus, Meghan and Harry out of focus in the background, in black-and-white. My first, second and third thoughts were along the lines of “how charming and sweet.” It’s a cute, unconventional shot for royals, but it has more festive cheer than… you know, a lot of other royal Christmas cards. People complained about everything – how Meg and Harry were out of focus, how the image is in black and white, how it’s an “e-card” rather than something tangible. And then the Daily Mail just decided to run a fan-edited version of the card where Meghan looks more “in focus” and Harry still looks blurry, and then the Daily Mail claimed that version was the official version sent out. It was not. The DM lied. They lied to paint Meghan as a diva, as self-absorbed, whatever.
It was also said that the Cambridges were trying to push the Sussexes into releasing their Christmas card at a specific time, because the Cambridges were trying to upstage the Sussexes or something. I don’t know. But I do know that hours after the Sussexes released their card, the Cambridges released a new image of William with all three Cambridge children. The photo was taken by Kate. This is one of her best photos yet, quite honestly. And look, it’s in black-and-white!! I AM LAUGHING. I’m sure that everyone will continue to fight about who these children look like, but with each passing year, I think the Middleton genes really are coming out in Charlotte. She really takes after Kate and Carole.
Photos courtesy of Janina Gavankar via The Sussexes, Backgrid.
I really like both of these, actually. All the children are adorable!! Archie looks just like Harry.
Aw but look at his eyes, they are Meghan’s
All the kids looks good. The Middleton genes are strong, I can also see her Aunt Pippa in Charlotte
But the Cambridge and Sussexes didn’t officially release their Christmas cards? Wasn’t it their charities? The Cambridges’ card was a picture of a picture which doesn’t seem like they okayed it but I don’t think there’s any rule that says the people who receive their card can’t share it on social media. We haven’t seen Charles and Camilla’s yet but I think that’s because no one who received it has bothered sharing it on the Internet yet.
Charles and Camilla’s was of the two of them in a car
Charles and Camilla were the only ones who officially released their picture and card.
The Sussexes was released by the QCT and I’m sure they had permission to do so (but I don’t think they “needed” it, but probably as a courtesy). The Cambridge’s was also released by a charity – not sure which one.
This picture of the kids though was released by KP.
I like both pictures. I did laugh at the black
And white Cambridge picture though.
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.
The rest of that Oscar Wilde quote is “…that mediocrity can pay to greatness.”
It’s honestly intensely creepy the sense of ownership some British people have over the Sussexes. The intense vitriol people had over them not being in focus in the picture (and also falling for the DM’s doctored story) was very weird and scary.
I guess black and white photos aren’t Hollywood after all! Love the Sussex Christmas card. Archie is so cute and I think it was a candid and Archie was crawling over to his Auntie Jania. I especially love that they released it through QCT a great way to increase awareness of the charity. The followers have more than doubled since the release. No comment about the Cambridge’s cause idc about them or their children.
I completely agree
This isn’t the Cambridge official card though. They sent out traditional paper cards so their card got leaked before the Sussexes. The release of this second BW photo after the Sussex card release only reaffirms that the Cambridges are in some weird one-sided competition with the Sussexes.
Agree, and it’s sad.
I think H&M had Archie in front of them all ready for the shot, and he decided the camera was more interesting and took off to get a closer look.
Love family photos and both are cute but I am partial to curious Archie pushing up and peering into the camera.
Agreed!
I’m surprised by how affectionate William has been with his kids lately. It seems like he is much more involved than he had been when they were smaller.
I think it’s just more that he’s being more involved in photo-ops. For reasons we all know, lol.
The Cambridge picture is weird to me. Charlotte is the only one looking at the camera. It’s fine for a family snapshot, but a weird one to release. But it gives the Kate embiggeners something new to hold up to show her mastery of a subject like using the portrait mode on an iPhone 11, so it served its purpose.
Cute pictures, cute kids. Charlotte reminds me of mix of Pippa and Sarah Chatto
The Fail, Times and even BBC ran stories about the doctored Sussex photo. Can understand the Fail but for so called respectable Times and BBC to be spreading fake news- the decline in trust in journalism isn’t good. The media are doubling down on nastiness.
Both photos are nice. It was truly eye opening to see the vitriol and insanity that ensued from the Sussexes Christmas card. I honestly didn’t realize The extent to how psychotic and toxic the media and some people are about the Sussexes. Holy crap…that was craziness to the nth degree.
