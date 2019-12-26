Duchess Kate wore Catherine Walker to the 2019 Sandringham church-walk

Sure, I was happy to see Prince George and Princess Charlotte join the Sandringham Christmas Day church-walk, but you know what made me even happier? Seeing the Duchess of Cambridge debut some new Christmas Buttons. Kate asked Santa for more buttons, and Santa delivered in the form of this Catherine Walker coat in what appears to be a grey wool boucle (or some kind of textured something). Conservative hem on the coat(dress) and two rows of buttons, how nice. The coat also features faux fur cuffs and collar. I wonder if the collar is detachable? It looks like it. I like this look a lot for Kate, quite honestly. The grey feels wintery and I enjoy the rich green accents – the shoes, the clutch, and the hat. It’s a really great look and while it looks 100% Christmas-appropriate, it could also be worn at any other winter appearance.
As for the kids… Prince Lou got left behind at the house, probably with Grandma Carole. Charlotte and George walked alongside their parents and granddad Charles, and they even interacted with some of the peasants who had waited hours to get a glimpse. Charlotte’s coat was by Amaia. Here’s a video of the Cambridges, the Queen and the other royals exiting the church. Charlotte mimicked her mom’s curtsy (that was likely what Kate bent down to tell her), and you get to see the kids interacting with the peasants a bit.
Prince Andrew did not attend this particular service – it was confirmed by several royal reporters that Andrew went to a service earlier Christmas Day, then stayed home with Prince Philip while everyone else was Christmas-walking. As you can see though, both the York princesses were there, as were Edo and WhatsHisFace, Eugenie’s husband. Bland? Egg? No, Jack. His name is Jack.
Kate looked super-tired? I wonder if she’s like me and she puts off wrapping gifts until late on Christmas Eve. This is the look of someone who was putting together a Barbie playhouse all night and cursing to herself.
Definitely a coat. She’s wearing the green peacock Michael Kors dress underneath (which is a great dress). Would have liked the coat more with a shirt collar leaving the fur to the cuffs
Lovely coat. Not a coat dress – she’s wearing that patterned green dress again under it. You can see in Charlotte pics.
Speaking of tired eyes Christmas morning, oh man, yes! I looked awful yesterday! Setting up is no joke.
Kate’s coat was nice – wintery and appropriate for Christmas but not theme-y – sometimes she leans too hard into the Christmas coat. I didn’t even mind the buttons bc they blended into the rest of the coat.
Kate did look tired and/or annoyed In a lot of pictures – like she would smile and then her face immediately snapped back to that aexpression. Despite my love of conspiracy theories I’m not reading too much into it bc man Christmas morning can be exhausting for parents lol.
None of the Cambridges looked particularly happy during that walk. George looked scared and Charlotte didn’t seem into it either. Kate dropping the show smile probably was because there was a lot of tension in presenting the kids and they probably still weren’t ready or comfortable to do this at this age.
From the videos that I’ve seen of George, he appears to be a bit shy. I’m sure the photographers and well wishers shouting at them has to be a bit much for someone who is already a bit shy.
Tension in presenting the kids?! She looks like having the Christmas’ breakfast and lunch to cook all by herself before going to the church (included the washing of the dishes and doing a quick clean up over the house). Even during the period of Rose’s scandal she wasn’t that much down: she was thin, very thin, but not…. worn out.
You’re actually right though. The videos showed her smiling and dropping the expression like hot coals as soon as whoever she smiled at stopped paying attention (she did this several times). Very much like Melania at the inauguration, lol.
I suspect hair and make up having to be done by herself today and less nanny help than usual
I mentioned on the Andrew article that the family is closing ranks around Andrew (despite his convenient absence here) but the other thing that was sadly all too clear was that despite the papers gushing how adorably Charlotte handled the church walk and interactions with well wishers…George is the heir and that “making a Christmas pudding” photo was designed to underline that. Obviously we all know that…but the whole set up, with Kate and Charlotte arriving later in the separate cars etc…one of these kids is WAY more important than the other and I can’t imagine how twisted it must be to grow up like that in a modern era.
With all of that being said, one child being treated differently than the other, you would think that William and Kate would be perceptive enough to look at how Harry is being treated and in turn connect that with how tensions could arise between the heir and the spares. Charlotte is not taking a backseat to George. If their personalities seemingly stay the same, they’re either going to force Charlotte to dim her light or continue on the destructive path of one child being thrown under the bus for the heir.
They all dressed appropriately and looked smart.
Their adoring subjects lined up for hours to meet their royal highnesses and hopefully manage to, gasp, touch one of them. Maybe some pudding will send some Christmas cheer.
I think Kate looked quite lovely. I like how she coordinated her colors with Charlotte.
This is a surprisingly good outfit, probably her best one for the Christmas walk imo. Coat’s not super twee or matronly, and it’s a nice shade of grey. Good shade of green to pair the coat with too.
Kate was definitely grumpy/disgruntled/*something*. I saw some videos on Twitter and she kept switching between her happy face and an annoyed expression. William didn’t look too cheery himself…honestly, the whole (Windsor) family looked exceptionally stiff, even by their own standards. The kids didn’t look happy to be there at all. Shame on Will & Kate for pushing them out like this.
Using their kids to act as a pr shield for pedo Andy didn’t actually work and it’s shameful that they pushed out their kids in public for that reason. The monarchy won’t die because Andy is pushed out, it will lose its sheen because they help cover up the actions of despicable people like Andy and use young kids for it.
She looked fine outfit wise. I think they’re using the kids to distract from Andrew, which is gross. I did wonder with the previous pregnancy speculation if that could be the case – her bust looked fuller than usual and she looks pretty tired.
Does anyone know the story with the curtsy protocol? Kate was the only person who curtsied as they Queen left. Princess Anne, Camilla or Eugenie didn’t. Why is that?
This is a very Carole outfit.
It’s a pretty standard cut for a ‘good’ coat
OT: I was kind of surprised that there was 3 articles on royals today, but nothing on the Norwegian Crown princess ex husbands suicide. It feels kind of newsworthy that a royal household would be as open about it as they have been.
On the same day that her new boyfriend makes his first appearance with the royal family too
Very Doctor Zhivago
I’m kind of obsessed with Anne’s coat, is anyone able to ID it? I’ve not been able to find anything, I guess it could very well be vintage.
Those kids look so sad