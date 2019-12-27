Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth have already worked out the terms of their divorce

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still together, despite the sighting of Cody out and about in LA with an attractive Playmate. Cody and Miley hadn’t been making any appearances on each other’s social media for several weeks, then just before Christmas, Cody was seen with another lady, so people thought that Cody and Miley were over after roughly less than three months. I was one of those people! Turns out, I was wrong – Miley and Cody spent Christmas together with the Cyrus family. Cody gave Miley a giant gold skull necklace for the holiday. There were Instagram Stories, etc. So, still together. But for how long?

Meanwhile, it seems like Miley and Liam Hemsworth have worked out the terms of their divorce, but it’s still going to take a few more months until everything is finalized:

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have worked out all the details of their divorce … TMZ has learned. Sources directly connected to Liam and Miley tell TMZ, her lawyer will file legal docs Tuesday declaring the 2 have reached a settlement in their divorce. The divorce was marked by significant bitterness on both sides, but that seems to have subsided as they decided it’s better to move on than fight. It really wasn’t that difficult to ultimately settle up. They have no kids, she’ll keep the animals and our sources tell us there’s a prenup so dividing property wasn’t all that tough. The lawyers behind the settlement — disso queen Laura Wasser repping Liam and Judith R. Forman repping Miley — were able to quietly work through the stumbling blocks and submit the paperwork to the judge. Liam’s the one who filed for divorce back in August, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce won’t become final for 6 months after filing … so they should be single in March.

[From TMZ]

Lord, I totally forgot that Miley and Liam got married on December 23, 2018. One year ago, I did not think that they would last forever, but I did think they would last longer than seven months. I was wrong about that as well. Sources close to Miley told People Mag: “Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce. She just wants to move on.” Sure, source. Even though Liam was the one to file and even though these same Miley sources were still talking about reuniting with Liam just before he filed. I don’t doubt that they had huge problems in their marriage, but it’s always bugged me how Miley handled everything publicly. She was really rude to Liam, and it was like she was trying to hurt him. Oh well – they’ve both already moved on.