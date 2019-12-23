Cody Simpson was out with a Playmate, are Cody & Miley Cyrus over?

About two seconds after Miley Cyrus dumped Kaitlynn Carter, Miley started up with Cody Simpson. That was late September and early October. They moved really fast – they seemed to be living together after a few weeks, and of course they were Instagram-official after a few days. Miley tends to burn through relationships or people very quickly, and I thought Miley and Cody would not make it to Thanksgiving. They did make it to Thanksgiving though. But… they probably did not make it to Christmas.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are either playing with our hearts before Christmas, or these signs are being misread. Regardless, allow us to ask … everything alright here? The Australian heartthrob singer was spotted out Saturday in NYC, walking alongside Playboy model Jordy Murray — who’s actually the December 2019 Playmate. So, yeah — she’s a hottie herself. What’s even more curious … no sign of Miley anywhere for this SoHo stroll. Speaking of MC, she posted a message discussing a song she wrote about being lonely for the holidays, but it had a positive vibe … which encouraged folks to love themselves. Miley wrote, “In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC!” She added, “You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are!” She finished her heartfelt message with … “Love always wins!” Seems simple enough, but in light of Cody surfacing with another woman the same day, it sorta reads differently now. As for when we last saw these two together in public, it appears to have been about two weeks ago in L.A. — where Cody tagged along with Miley to a youth homeless shelter. We also know they might be starting a band, but when it comes to social media — Miley and Cody haven’t appeared much together in couple-y photos for a while. The last thing Cody posted with Miley was on Nov. 23, and Miley put something up in late Oct./early Nov.

Yeah, if Miley hasn’t put anything about Cody on her social media since early November, guess what? She’s over it. She burned through him! What’s funny/sad is that they really are (or were) living together too. He truly moved in with her when they were in the first flush of fame-hunger romance. So… did he move out? Or is he just hanging out with Playmates while Miley sits at home, posting messages about loneliness on her social media?