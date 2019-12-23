The Cambridges & Middletons will likely go on a ski holiday after Christmas

Everybody’s talking about how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are hyping a “big announcement” or a series of announcements over the Christmas holiday. Perhaps they will, or perhaps the announcements will be along the lines of “Kate is becoming a patron of such and such” and “they’re very keen to get working in the New Year.” It remains to be seen. What’s interesting is that William and Kate seem to be setting up some expectations for themselves over the next few weeks, and it also looks like they’re going to go on vacation as soon as the Christmas rigmarole is over.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are planning to take their three kids skiing after spending Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham, a source has claimed. The insider said that Kate Middleton, 37, has been eyeing up some ski outfits for her brood before they hit the slopes. The source told Fabulous Digital: “The Cambridges want to head out skiing early in the new year with the children. Also in attendance is expected to be Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who will babysit back in the ski chalet.” The Cambridge family reportedly took Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, skiing earlier this year in their spring half-term holiday – but it is thought this will be one-year-old Louis’ first time at a ski resort. Kate is said to be stocking up on some skiing supplies for their latest visit to the pistes. The source added: “Kate has been checking out ski outfits for her trio. Prince George and Princess Charlotte might be sporting Jack Wolfskin £100 jackets with fold out chin guards and also Finnish designer Reima’s well insulated and light-as-a-feather Roxane ski jackets at £125, which are stocked by Snow & Rock. These are firm favourite with Kate.” It has been confirmed that the Cambridge family will spend Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham, and that Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, will not join the festivities. The source added that after December 25, where Charlotte and George will make their Christmas Day church debut, the family will head to Kate’s parent’s home in West Berkshire. The insider said: “Immediately after Boxing Day, all the Cambridges are leaving Anmer and going to stay with parents Carole & Michael Middleton in Bucklebury to really celebrate James Middleton’s October engagement to Alize Thevenet and discuss wedding plans.”

[From The Sun]

I mean, it’s not shocking or surprising that the Cambridges will slip away for a ski holiday after Christmas. They love a post-Christmas holiday and they love to ski. What’s interesting to me is that they’re going on vacation… while also setting up expectations that they’re going to make some big announcements. I also wonder if the British tabloids will crawl up their royal arses about the flights to and from the ski vacation. Yeah, probably not.