The Cambridges & Middletons will likely go on a ski holiday after Christmas

Everybody’s talking about how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are hyping a “big announcement” or a series of announcements over the Christmas holiday. Perhaps they will, or perhaps the announcements will be along the lines of “Kate is becoming a patron of such and such” and “they’re very keen to get working in the New Year.” It remains to be seen. What’s interesting is that William and Kate seem to be setting up some expectations for themselves over the next few weeks, and it also looks like they’re going to go on vacation as soon as the Christmas rigmarole is over.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are planning to take their three kids skiing after spending Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham, a source has claimed. The insider said that Kate Middleton, 37, has been eyeing up some ski outfits for her brood before they hit the slopes.
The source told Fabulous Digital: “The Cambridges want to head out skiing early in the new year with the children. Also in attendance is expected to be Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who will babysit back in the ski chalet.”
The Cambridge family reportedly took Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, skiing earlier this year in their spring half-term holiday – but it is thought this will be one-year-old Louis’ first time at a ski resort. Kate is said to be stocking up on some skiing supplies for their latest visit to the pistes. The source added: “Kate has been checking out ski outfits for her trio. Prince George and Princess Charlotte might be sporting Jack Wolfskin £100 jackets with fold out chin guards and also Finnish designer Reima’s well insulated and light-as-a-feather Roxane ski jackets at £125, which are stocked by Snow & Rock. These are firm favourite with Kate.”
It has been confirmed that the Cambridge family will spend Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham, and that Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, will not join the festivities. The source added that after December 25, where Charlotte and George will make their Christmas Day church debut, the family will head to Kate’s parent’s home in West Berkshire. The insider said: “Immediately after Boxing Day, all the Cambridges are leaving Anmer and going to stay with parents Carole & Michael Middleton in Bucklebury to really celebrate James Middleton’s October engagement to Alize Thevenet and discuss wedding plans.”
I mean, it’s not shocking or surprising that the Cambridges will slip away for a ski holiday after Christmas. They love a post-Christmas holiday and they love to ski. What’s interesting to me is that they’re going on vacation… while also setting up expectations that they’re going to make some big announcements. I also wonder if the British tabloids will crawl up their royal arses about the flights to and from the ski vacation. Yeah, probably not.
You can tell Carole is back in control as this is the first time in a while we’ve had a ‘Middletons are just as royal as the Royal family’ vacation type story. For the past few years these family vacations have been on the down low. And rarely mentioned in the press.
Plus this has Carole damage control written all over it.
You mean Kate is in control by virtue of Bill being on the back-foot for trimming Rose bushes and so by implication Carole gets to be Royal adjacent again….
Carole used to force them back together when they broke up or had issues. Why should this situation be any different?
This article is weird. It feels like a line of ski/winter clothes is leaking the info or something lol. These are the brands we think they might wear!!
I’m sure they will go skiing, I imagine they go skiing a few times a year so this isnt really anything earth-shattering.
But the emphasis on the Middletons is interesting and something we havent seen in a while….
Yeah my guess is the rag that published the story reached out to the companies who make those clothes and offered to throw references in for $.
Lol at the Middletons “babysitting” when you know Nanny Maria and whoever else takes care of the kids will most certainly be in tow. Carole isn’t going to be sitting around making chicken fingers and Mac and cheese for the kids.
Talking about what the kids might wear to ski is just so bizarre. But it does sound like Carole is the source for this article… I mean why is James Middleton still being brought up months after he was engaged. Does anyone actually believe they were too busy not to have a party until now? None of them work. Also who even cares about him?
I couldn’t care less about these two.
Start a diversion over here to detract from vacay
Why put the D’s of Sussex wont be there? Such clear bus throwing for no reason.
No comment about them leaving while prince Philip was in the hospital.