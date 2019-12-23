‘Cats’ bombed at the box office & the director sent a new version out to theaters

I can’t believe people actually paid money to see Cats in the theater. Like, why would you waste your money on that? It looked like a hellscape, the reviews were awful and the effects looked half-assed and cheap as hell. Well, it looks like very few people actually did go see Cats - it made $2.6 million on Friday, the first day of its domestic opening, compared to The Rise of Skywalker’s $90 million Friday opening (and reported $190 million weekend box office). Cats ended up opening with a very sad $6.5 million for the weekend, which is even lower than the sub-basement level predictions. No one expected Cats to make Star Wars money. But they did hope that it would make some money, at least enough to justify the $100 million production cost, not including promotional cost. This probably doesn’t help either – director Tom Hooper was still working on the visual effects after the film was in theaters. Theaters have been given a new version of the film to show:
How many lives does Cats have? On Friday — the movie’s opening day — Universal notified thousands of theaters they will be receiving an updated version of Tom Hooper’s troubled film with “some improved visual effects,” according to a copy of the memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.
The move is unheard of for a finished title already in release, according to cinema operators and Hollywood studio executives. Insiders say it is being done at Hooper’s request. Cats — which has been ravaged by critics — is in need of any help it can get at the box office after opening to $2.6 million on Friday and receiving a C+ CinemaScore from moviegoers. Hooper has been upfront about the fact that he barely finished the CGI-heavy Cats in time for the Dec. 16 world premiere in New York City. Sources say he subsequently wanted to make more tweaks to certain effects.
Working Title produced the star-studded Christmas film, which cost roughly $100 million to make after tax rebates and incentives, and before marketing. Universal’s dispatch to exhibitors said the changes do not affect the running time.
“Universal’s dispatch to exhibitors said the changes do not affect the running time.” Too bad? Because that was one of the complaints from nearly every review, that the film really dragged and the bizarre cat-human hybrids sang and danced for too long and it was completely nuts. Why not edit that sh-t down? Why spend all that time and effort to just… vaguely improve the CGI cat fur? Wasn’t there any way to take out the cat breasts?
Apparently, the CGI was so terrible in the first version given to theaters that… Judi Dench had a human hand with a wedding ring. My God. What a huge waste of time and money.
This isn’t a joke: CATS was rushed into theaters before being finished so a new version is being sent to theaters with updated effects. How do you know if you have the old version? Look for Judi Dench’s human hand, wedding ring and all. pic.twitter.com/VDUOevePU9
— Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) December 22, 2019
Photos courtesy of ‘Cats’.
Cats bombed?
“Pretends to be shocked”
You have to read some of the threads in Twitter about this mess. They are hilarious and made me laugh hard. I have read stories about Elba looking obscene naked and some dancing cockroaches. I can wait this thing is available in Netflix. I want to watch this mess so bad 😂
my friend and I are getting stupid stoned and going to see this because I think it’s going to be hilarious. but definitely absolutely awful. I’m just sad that I’m getting the one with the CGI fixed.
Soapbox warning!
Can you imagine if a woman or POC was making edits to their film while it was in theaters?!!! They would never work again. Meanwhile I look forward to Tom Hoopers next $100m movie and his press tour focused on his comeback from Cats.
/end soapbox.
This is more on the studio rushing it out unfinished on a stupidly short timeline than on the director.
Looking at you, Guy Ritchie.
Thank God for Aladdin, dude.
I still don’t really understand why this was made.
Or rather – maybe they should have gone with lesser known actors/singers/stage performers who you wouldn’t need to make sure their super famous faces were recognizable enough for their egos. This whole movie was a lot of weird decisions.
That’s a good point. Seems H’wood thinks big names can sell anything, and they don’t understand that some plays just aren’t as effective on film (like ‘A Chorus Line’).
me neither…and as they were checking what was being filmed, think about it, no one realized the cats looked awful?? I remember thinking when watching the trailer for the first time that the only way the movie could work is if the studio repackaged it as a horror movie
The bad reviews were plentiful and hilarious to read.
I will be shocked if no one loses their job over this $100 million fiasco
Someone should. This was an expensive, badly conceived disaster.
Yup. Seems several people should be fired over this because anyone with eyeballs and half a brain can see this is profoundly unappealing. Cats with boobs. That right there should serve as a cautionary reminder for anyone in the future attempting human-animal hybrids.
I really didn’t like Cats as a musical either but it did have some redeeming features in the beautiful costumes/ make up and great dancers! It’s unfortunate that they’ve made the cat movements into some kind of writhing – the title should be “Horny cats – in hell!” And the totally unnecessary cgi “fur” that looks like a bad Sims3 skin 😛I also don’t like the fact that they painted Francesca into a white cat 😏They could have just put all the actors in Angora sweaters and given them a McDonalds paint job and it would have been miles better.
I read an article that quoted from various bad reviews, and it was hilarious. The reviews are just priceless
If this keeps Taylor from being cast in anything again, it will be worth every penny.
I don’t think the blame for this fiasco is going to be pinned on the actors. I see the producers, the director and studio honchos getting the fallout.
It’s really funny that 90% of medias uses Taylor images for articles about Cats, especially right now for articles about Cats box office, and she barely did any promo – one red carpet and one Vogue coverage isn’t promo at all in our times.
They say this was a vanity project for Tom Hooper and he was just too close to see it was crap and he wouldn’t listen to anyone who tried to tell him different. I have an Oscar and know what I’m doing!!!
John Mulaney has a v funny take on Cats:
“I think it’s hilarious. The first musicals my wife saw were Cats and Tommy. She loved and loves Cats. I hadn’t seen it until it came back to Broadway. It came to the Neil Simon a couple of years ago. I was like, “What’s it about?” She was like, “I don’t know.” I’ve seen it once. If you haven’t seen it and you think there’s some story to it that you just haven’t thought about it, you’re wrong. What you see is what you get. It is cats singing about how they are cats. I know there’s Macavity and there’s the big tire and there are a few moves, but it’s basically just cats singing about how they are Jellicle cats. For that reason alone, it’s extremely funny to me. I was laughing the entire time I saw it because I remembered how world famous this had been when I was a kid. I’d never seen it but the logo and just the notion of Cats. Cats meant a hit. Maybe some part of my brain was inspired to make Sack Lunch Bunch. To be this committed to this idea is so funny. The amount of work Andrew Lloyd Webber, the amount of time he put into that, and what it is. Every day he got up to work on that. It’s like, that alone is I think funnier than any comedy could be.”
haha!
I know everyone is a general after the war, but I think this could’ve been fun as an animated movie. I imagine it as a 2D old school style Disney movie, but I doubt that’d ever happen. Still, actually animated CGI cats made from scratch sounds better than this mess.