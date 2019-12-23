Prince Charles’ London residence, Clarence House, needs extensive, expensive repairs

One of the biggest fake scandals in royal gossip in 2019 was about the cost of the Frogmore Cottage renovation, which came in at around $3 million. Keep in mind, the Queen often gifts certain run-down properties to her relations because she needs an excuse to renovate and do some proper upkeep. Kensington Palace Apartment 1 was given to the Cambridges for a similar reason – renovations needed to be done, so she handed it off to the Cambridges. What was remarkable about the fuss over the Frogmore Cottage reno was that SO many people were upset about it and behaved like it was the first time any royal had ever used public funds to renovate a public property for royal use. There was also a racial/racist undercurrent to the criticism, like how dare Meghan specifically get to live in a home renovated by public funding.
So what will the reaction be to this news? Prince Charles’ London residence, Clarence House, is apparently in dire need of some renovations and repairs. The reno cost will reportedly be very expensive.
Prince Charles’s official London residence is set for a costly makeover in the New Year. Royal staff have applied for permission to carry out an urgent ‘major repair programme’ on Clarence House, which dates from the early 19th Century. The works will be paid for from the Government’s annual Sovereign Grant to the Queen, set at £86 million next year.
In planning documents submitted to the City of Westminster Council, architects outline the ‘substantial repairs’ required on the north side of the mansion in St James’s. A heritage statement says that ‘areas of the render are failing and there are cracks and damage to decorative mouldings’. It adds: ‘If the works are not carried out, the render will continue to fail and eventually the appearance of the building will be compromised. The failure of the render could also compromise the underlying structure leading to more substantial issues.’
I mean, if a historical site is falling down, by all means, repair it. But I wonder if Charles (and the rest of the royal family) will face criticism for any of this? Clarence House isn’t really a “palace” and I don’t think Charles even allows public tours? It’s not like the cost of repairs can be offset with the argument of “it’s a massively historical site and a popular tour destination.” CH is arguably the most modernized royal residence in London, and Charles already did a big renovation when he moved in, after the Queen Mother passed away. But yeah… my guess is that this huge, expensive repair job will barely make a blip. There’s a reason why this news came out over the weekend before Christmas, in the middle of a news/gossip drop about Charles’ sons and their wives. Meanwhile, the tabloids will rage about how Meghan dared to want an en suite bathroom. Update: I totally reported this the wrong way with the 86-million-pound figure, my bad. I’m sorry.
All of these residences should be open to substantial tours to help pay for upkeep. In addition, taxing some portion of the Duchy and income is called for
The Duchy of Cornwall is currently taxed.
and Prince Charles’ white cheddar cheese is THE BEST I have ever, ever tasted.
This is insane. The country is in a terrible mess, homelessness is increasing all time and the Royals need to spend this kind of money on a property which really doesn’t benefit anyone but themselves.
I get this is meant to be paid for out of the Sovereign Grant and I think Frogmore was tax payer funded separately but the grant also comes from taxes. None of the Royals will last much longer at this rate.
Fact: if the story doesn’t involve Meghan, there will be no outrage!!
The press won’t make a fuss as he’s a white royal and they aren’t trying to blackmail Charles for access, so the public won’t be riled up.
What the hell?! I know it’s an old house but why don’t they have maintenance plan implemented that includes repairs through the years? Wouldn’t that stave off the need for all of these costly repairs.
This isn’t just a condo in a city.
Seems like a lot of work/money for a place he will only be in a short time since I assume he will move to Buck House when the Queen “retires.” Who will move into Clarence House once Charles is gone??
Either William or Harry is my guess.
I screwed this up but it’s fixed now. My bad.
I’m on mobile and the photo of PC that comes after the article is hilarious given the context of the article 😭 I see what you did there!
I don’t think the numbers here are right.
“The works will be paid for from the Government’s annual Sovereign Grant to the Queen, set at £86 million next year.”
The 86 million is the total amount of the grant they give her. The costs of this renovation will be paid from that account, but will not cost the whole thing. I read it’s some facade work , which in no way will cost 86 million, and that they’re getting bids for the work, so they don’t even know the costs yet.
What a bunch of freeloaders.
I’ve been to Clarence House (this summer, actually, for a reception). In fact it IS in a less-than-perfect state and visibly looks like it needs some updating and modernisation. (I say this as someone who works in the heritage field but also feels strongly about royals not abusing their power to make the taxpayer cough up for expensive luxury ‘add-ons’ that aren’t necessary). Anyway, although CH isn’t open to tours daily by the general public, it is used frequently by special interest groups (charities, arts organisations, etc.) for receptions and events. The ground floor, where we were, is a sort of semi-public space for hosting just such events. It was still fascinating to see the pictures Charles and Camilla had quite consciously displayed (lots of W & H and their families, one of he and Meghan at their wedding, almost none of his own siblings) AND that their style was super…fusty dusty. I expected good paintings and decorative arts (to be fair there was a Monet), but perhaps displayed with a bit more panache? It looked a bit like an old lady’s sitting room!
I know it’s probably PR, but I love that he has one of himself and Meghan. I hope it’s also meaningful, since I like both of them. And thank you for the insider’s look at Clarence House!
I read somewhere that the Charles keeps the more public rooms as they were when his grandmother, the Queen mum, lived there — as a tribute to her — and that those are her things on display for the most part. I’ll bet the private quarters look more like Highgrove. Although I agree with you that what we can see of Clarence House interior looks old fashioned and fussy. Also, Charles has gone on record that he does not want to live in Buckingham Palace when he is king. He wants BP to be more “his office/reception location”. I’ll bet he retains CP as his private London residence if allowed. Phillip wanted that too when Elizabeth became queen, but was over-ruled by Elizabeth’s newly widowed mum, the couriers, and the government.
I have had the chance to visit St James Palace (brick building next door) which are the Prince’s offices so to speak. Even the official rooms (only used for receptions and guided tours) looked quite tatty and in need of solid refurbishment.
Letting go derelict such historical buildings would be a crime. The other side looks directly on The Mall and Buckingham Palace. It is a lovely neo-classical building with very elegant and delicate stucco on the facade. Its integrity needs to be preserved, facade and outerwork require specialists, it s big work, with huge costs that often cannot be predicted accurately and can spiral quickly, hence why they tend to be delayed and delayed until it cannot anymore.
Kick Charles out or grump about the BRF but, please, don t go after the palace, it is OUR heritage as a society and we should claim it for our benefit rather than draw joy from its destruction.
I have a childhood memory of Prince Charles. He was coming to our city in Canada. All the schools were making a field trip out of it. We waited hours outside to see him. He drove by, waving his hand out the window. We didn’t even get to see his face. That was it. Hoursss just to see a waving f*cking hand.
Shouldn’t he be moving soon anyway? I mean tick tock- the queen is ancient. He will move into the palace when she finally dies- since she’s too selfish and stubborn to abdicate.
Also interesting is the amount of comments this piece received here compared to the Meghan and Harry renovations…so little comments,nothing about renouncing his titles.People only care when it’s the biracial royal getting those same perks