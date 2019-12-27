Jennifer Hudson: We all have that recurring dream where you’re running but can’t move



Star Magazine has a new interview with Jennifer Hudson to promote Cats. I feel sort-of sorry for anyone in that terrible movie, except for Taylor Swift because I always have schadenfreude with her. (Incidentally did you see that Twitter thread with the cast of Cats as medieval paintings? It was priceless, as is this tweet about the plot.) Jennifer talked a little about dreams, and about recurring dreams particularly. Star just reports this with the header “last recurring dream,” which I’ve never heard asked in an interview and wanted to know more about. Did they come up with that question or did Jennifer bring it up on her own? Here’s more of that interview:

Last moment of bliss

I had lots this summer. I got to bike ride. I got to go to an amusement park. One of my goals was to simply just sit on my front porch and eat ice cream. It was the absolute best ever. Last recurring dream

I think we all have that dream where you’re running but you can’t. And I’m trying but my legs are like noodles or something. And I need to get away. Don’t ask me what I was running from. Last time I faced my fears

I probably walked past a spider. Oh my God, I lose my mind. I cannot deal with that at all. Even toy spiders at Halloween.

[From Star Magazine, print edition, December 30, 2019]

I wonder if Jennifer is getting that dream more now after Cats. I’ve never had the dream where you’re running but can’t move. I have had the “didn’t prepare for the test/never went to class and have to take a final” dream many times. My most frequent dream in the winter is the one where I’m trying to drink water and can never quench my thirst. I almost think I’m awake when that happens. This is of course because the heat in my bedroom makes my mouth so damn dry! I need to put a humidifier in there. I’ve also had the “teeth falling out/you’re getting old” dream a couple of times. It’s so funny to me that Hudson assumes we all have that dream, because I did that in a conversation recently. I said “you know that dream where you’re drinking but your mouth is still dry?” and my friend answered “no, I’ve never had that one.” Also, I like Jennifer more after she said that sitting on the porch and eating ice cream is the best! Eating ice cream is usually a highlight of the day and I will remember to eat it on the porch, maybe at dusk so I can watch the sun go down. I’ll have nice dreams that night.

I love this dress!