Sharon Stone was kicked off dating app Bumble for being Sharon Stone

Billy Porter, Sharon Stone, and Lewis Hamilton attend GQ Men of the Year awards!

Judging from the gossip columns and Page Six’s updates, my take is that most celebrities only really use one dating app, Raya. Apparently, Channing Tatum just joined Raya following his split from Jessie J. Celebrities feel like they need the fanciest, most exclusive dating app, which is sort of Raya’s branding. But then there’s Sharon Stone. Sharon Stone is 61 years old and single. She’s not on Raya. She was on Bumble. Until Bumble kicked her off for being Sharon Stone. Like… I think that’s what happened? No one could believe that Sharon Stone was really on Bumble.

If I was a Bumble executive, I would be freaking out right now. Not only did they miss an opportunity to brand themselves with Sharon Stone, they kicked her off! Unless this is all some sort of undercover advertising for Bumble. Would Sharon Stone do that? Would she take a fat check for participating in this “controversy”? I don’t know. Still, if Sharon Stone wants to get dates through Bumble, let her! Damn, let the broad LIVE.

Sharon Stone gets the luxury treatment during spa time in Beverly Hills

3 Responses to “Sharon Stone was kicked off dating app Bumble for being Sharon Stone”

  1. Allergy says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:35 am

    They know she has that ice pick.

  2. Sam the Pink says:
    December 30, 2019 at 10:55 am

    I though Bumble has a verification process where you can submit your pics to prove it’s you. Could they just not believe that it was really her?

    And props to Sharon for being on the app for plebs, as opposed to one of those “exclusive” apps for rich douches (chough*Channing Tatum’s on Raya*cough).

