Sharon Stone was kicked off dating app Bumble for being Sharon Stone

Judging from the gossip columns and Page Six’s updates, my take is that most celebrities only really use one dating app, Raya. Apparently, Channing Tatum just joined Raya following his split from Jessie J. Celebrities feel like they need the fanciest, most exclusive dating app, which is sort of Raya’s branding. But then there’s Sharon Stone. Sharon Stone is 61 years old and single. She’s not on Raya. She was on Bumble. Until Bumble kicked her off for being Sharon Stone. Like… I think that’s what happened? No one could believe that Sharon Stone was really on Bumble.

I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁

Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!

Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️

Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019

If I was a Bumble executive, I would be freaking out right now. Not only did they miss an opportunity to brand themselves with Sharon Stone, they kicked her off! Unless this is all some sort of undercover advertising for Bumble. Would Sharon Stone do that? Would she take a fat check for participating in this “controversy”? I don’t know. Still, if Sharon Stone wants to get dates through Bumble, let her! Damn, let the broad LIVE.