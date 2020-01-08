Royal commentator: The Queen admires Duchess Kate’s ‘quiet dignity’

As it always is these days, whenever the Cambridges are not in the news or doing events, royal-commentator types continue their Embiggening campaign. Some of you feel like those commentators could be putting Prince William and Kate “in their place,” which I will also accept as a theory. In fact, I think both are true: the royal pundits are keeping the Cambridges on a short leash, AND they’re helping with the Embiggening. So here’s the latest: the Queen thinks Kate has a “quiet dignity” because Kate effortless waits to be queen. Or something.

The Queen ‘admires’ the way that Kate Middleton has adapted to her life as a member of the royal family, claims a royal expert. The BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond, 69, from Devon, revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge has ‘come into her own’ in recent years and says the royal often works ‘behind the scenes’. Appearing on Lorraine via video link, she said that Kate, 37, has a ‘quiet dignity’ which she believes the British public are beginning to ‘love’ about the future Queen. The correspondent said: ‘She’s doing very well isn’t she? She’s so dignified. She has a quiet dignity about her which I think the public is growing to love and she works behind the scenes.’ Host Christine Lampard then asked: ‘Do you think she’s the Queen’s favorite?’ ‘The Queen is very, very fond of Sophie countess of Wessex – she often takes her place besides the Queen,’ responded Jennie. ‘But I think she admires the way that Catherine, as she’s known in royal circles, has adapted to the job being a Queen-in-waiting’.

[From The Daily Mail]

I like how Jennie Bond can’t say that Kate is the Queen’s favorite, because… Kate is not. Sophie is the favorite in-law, and Anne and Andrew are the favorite children. Anyway, is this embiggening or is it just the now-ceaseless whitewashing of what actually happened with the Queen and the Cambridges. The Queen was concerned about Kate’s laziness for years, when Kate was William’s waitying beck-and-call girlfriend. Then the Queen was concerned that Kate wasn’t doing enough in the first years of marriage, and that Kate was wearing skirts that blew up in the wind. But now it’s all about Kate’s Quiet Dignity. Deep sigh.