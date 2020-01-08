Royal commentator: The Queen admires Duchess Kate’s ‘quiet dignity’

Her Majesty The Queen, HRH The Duchess of Cornwall and HRH The Duchess of Cambridge attends the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on Sunday 10 November 2019

As it always is these days, whenever the Cambridges are not in the news or doing events, royal-commentator types continue their Embiggening campaign. Some of you feel like those commentators could be putting Prince William and Kate “in their place,” which I will also accept as a theory. In fact, I think both are true: the royal pundits are keeping the Cambridges on a short leash, AND they’re helping with the Embiggening. So here’s the latest: the Queen thinks Kate has a “quiet dignity” because Kate effortless waits to be queen. Or something.

The Queen ‘admires’ the way that Kate Middleton has adapted to her life as a member of the royal family, claims a royal expert. The BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond, 69, from Devon, revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge has ‘come into her own’ in recent years and says the royal often works ‘behind the scenes’. Appearing on Lorraine via video link, she said that Kate, 37, has a ‘quiet dignity’ which she believes the British public are beginning to ‘love’ about the future Queen.

The correspondent said: ‘She’s doing very well isn’t she? She’s so dignified. She has a quiet dignity about her which I think the public is growing to love and she works behind the scenes.’

Host Christine Lampard then asked: ‘Do you think she’s the Queen’s favorite?’

‘The Queen is very, very fond of Sophie countess of Wessex – she often takes her place besides the Queen,’ responded Jennie. ‘But I think she admires the way that Catherine, as she’s known in royal circles, has adapted to the job being a Queen-in-waiting’.

[From The Daily Mail]

I like how Jennie Bond can’t say that Kate is the Queen’s favorite, because… Kate is not. Sophie is the favorite in-law, and Anne and Andrew are the favorite children. Anyway, is this embiggening or is it just the now-ceaseless whitewashing of what actually happened with the Queen and the Cambridges. The Queen was concerned about Kate’s laziness for years, when Kate was William’s waitying beck-and-call girlfriend. Then the Queen was concerned that Kate wasn’t doing enough in the first years of marriage, and that Kate was wearing skirts that blew up in the wind. But now it’s all about Kate’s Quiet Dignity. Deep sigh.

The Queen's Diplomatic Reception

Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid and Avalon Red.

20 Responses to “Royal commentator: The Queen admires Duchess Kate’s ‘quiet dignity’”

  1. Sofia says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:45 am

    You know what? I can believe The Queen likes Kate being quiet?

    Why? Because after the messes of Diana, Camilla and Fergie, HM is probably glad to have a married in royal woman who stays in the background and doesn’t say much and is a stepford wife

    She’s in her early 90s and she probably appreciates Kate not rocking the boat

    Reply
  2. lucia says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:48 am

    Man these stuffy old British people, nobody is buying it. “Quiet dignity” = shutting up and doing whatever your husband/superiors tell you to do.

    Reply
  3. Myra says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:49 am

    If all is true and Meghan/Harry decide to give up the HRH title and move to Canada to focus on their foundation…Kate will need the Queens support because the Brits need a Royal punching bag.

    Reply
  4. Scorpio ♏️ Rants says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:49 am

    All can actually be true though. The Queen thought 20 something Catherine was ….well 20 something. And now she sees maturing and likes and appreciates that? Makes sense.

    Reply
  5. Chica1971 says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:49 am

    Yep, William cheated and Kate can’t get rid of side piece. Stuff upper lips is dignity personified when married to adulterer. Kate got this, Diana she ain’t.

    Reply
    • Eleonor says:
      January 8, 2020 at 10:34 am

      This.
      The translation should be: the Queen appreciates Kate closing her eyes when facing the future king infidelities.

      Reply
  6. ShazBot says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:52 am

    OMG I just commented this like 2 days ago!! HAHAHAHAHAHA

    Wills affair became public, Kate went quiet, they gave her the Order to keep on keeping on, and we get all the stories about how the Queen loves her quiet dignity because she’s handling being a royal spouse in the way that royal (female) spouses are expected to – calling out your cheating husband? How peasanty.

    Reply
  7. HMC says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:52 am

    Yet another article where the Queen seems to celebrate Catherine’s willingness to be a voiceless doormat.

    Reply
  8. Beach Dreams says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:52 am

    It’s funny how there’s been so many articles about the queen appreciating Kate’s “quiet dignity” after certain not-so-rosy ‘rumors‘ of last spring 🙃

    Reply
  9. notasugarhere says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:53 am

    Queen appreciates Kate and Carole can be silenced with a piece of glass on a ribbon, and they fall in line for a pap stroll with William’s fav Rose.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      January 8, 2020 at 10:10 am

      Yup, exactly. Of course she appreciates her “quiet dignity” – she doesn’t rock the boat and looked the other way when William cheated on her.

      Reply
  10. aquarius64 says:
    January 8, 2020 at 9:54 am

    To me it confirms the pruning of a Rose. The queen doesn’t want another scandal; Andrew is bad enough. A royal sex scandal involving the future king practically prints money for the British media. The press is mad about Will’s lawsuit and I think it’s setting up House Cambridge up for a fall, letting the Cambridges think they have the upper hand.

    Reply
    • aria says:
      January 8, 2020 at 10:02 am

      omg so true. you cant trust the press, they will one day bite the cam bridges. I think press is waiting for the right time to trash the cam bridges. I think more about affairs comes when will a becomes prince of wales.

      Reply
  11. kerwood says:
    January 8, 2020 at 10:00 am

    Emphasis on QUIET.

    Reply
  12. Jen says:
    January 8, 2020 at 10:02 am

    I do think the Queen values Kate’s discretion. But I hate how the writers gloss over that Will is not the next in line for the throne. She’s waiting to be Queen patiently? It makes it sound like she’s thinking “Gosh, Liz and Chuck…. bite it already so we can have our turn!” which I’m sure is not the case.

    Reply
  13. Becks1 says:
    January 8, 2020 at 10:13 am

    So, I do think all these puff pieces are part of the Embiggening, but I think they are using the Embiggening to remind the Cambridges of their place. Basically – “we can raise you up, and we can bring you down, so you better play ball.” There is a lot of shade in some of these articles and it seems to me to be a not-so-subtle reminder that the press has the dirt on them.

    Reply
  14. Peg says:
    January 8, 2020 at 10:21 am

    Is someone trying to sell the London Bridge again? The original one is in Arizona.

    Reply
  15. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 8, 2020 at 10:31 am

    Mature dignity is wonderful as opposed to mouthy, immature and embarrassing. But having dignity in certain circles means being ornamental. Pets. Leashes. Subordinate. It’s old school, and it generally breeds the opposite behavior, but I imagine it’s a gift in royal arenas lol.

    Reply
  16. Shauna says:
    January 8, 2020 at 10:32 am

    I love how they have to have articles about this. When you’re the Queen’s fav you don’t need it written down, it’s obvious, like with Sophie, Anne and unfortunately Andrew. When they stop writing stories about how “loved” Will and Kate are I’ll start thinking they’re actually doing something other than throwing tantrums behind closed doors.

    Reply

