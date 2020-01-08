Kylie Jenner donated $1 million to Australian fire relief after she wore mink slippers

Because I’m a tennis junkie and the Australian summer tennis swing has been underway for the past week, I’ve been following the whole “people donating to fire relief” issue already. The Aussie players pledged to donate certain amounts of money for every ace they hit, and players of other nationalities quickly followed suit. Maria Sharapova announced a $25K donation and Novak Djokovic pledged the same. Simona Halep said she’ll donate every time she screams at her coach (she worried that she wouldn’t hit enough aces to make a big enough donation). There are very real concerns that the Australian Open in Melbourne will be greatly affected by the devastating brushfire too, especially the air quality and the tourism Melbourne sees every year for the AO.

Non-tennis people are donating too, including… the Kardashian-Jenners. Kylie Jenner actually seems to be donating a huge sum because she f–ked up on social media. Which isn’t the worst outcome, let’s be fair.

Kylie Jenner is donating $1 million to various relief efforts in Australia amid the devastating bushfires, PEOPLE exclusively confirms. The star’s generous donation comes after she faced backlash for posting a photo wearing mink fur slippers on social media, while simultaneously raising awareness about the rising death toll of animals in Southern Australia via her Instagram stories. Fans felt that Jenner, 22 was hypocritical after she shared a pic of herself wearing $1,480 Louis Vuitton mink fur slippers amid the wildfires devastation, which have claimed the lives of at least 25 people, burned through more than 11 million acres and taken the lives of at least half a billion animals since they sparked in September. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul previously posted several Instagram Stories raising awareness about the fires. But a source tells PEOPLE that Jenner wants to do whatever she can to help Australia. “That post was completely unintentional,” the insider says. “Kylie stands behind her desire to want to help provide relief towards the devastation the fires have caused.” Jenner’s donation comes shortly after after older sister Kim Kardashian West, 39, clapped back at a fan who accused her family of not donating to the Australian wildfires relief efforts on Twitter Sunday night. In the original since-deleted tweet that tagged Kardashian West along with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie, the fan wrote: “Nothing gets me more heated than to see the Kardashians/Jenners talk about climate change/wildfires & not donate even a penny.” Kardashian West replied by saying that just because they haven’t spoken out about making donations, doesn’t mean they aren’t doing their part. “Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything,” Kardashian West tweeted.

[From People]

It was stupid and out-of-touch to even wear mink slippers, nevermind post a photo of the mink slippers while giving a message about the half a billion native wildlife that were killed in the still on-going fires. But $1 million is a good place to start. Here’s the thing though… I don’t get why we’re yelling at celebrities and shaming celebrities about donating? We need to yell at politicians, voting blocs and whole-ass governments about this, rather than some reality stars.

meanwhile kylie jenner posting her 1100 dollar REAL FUR slippers right after her “heart was broken” about animals being killed…. imagine being this disconnected from reality pic.twitter.com/EKOKtbPNMA — Sebastian Williams (@sebas_williams) January 6, 2020