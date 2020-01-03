Alanis Morissette’s NYE performance of ‘You Oughta Know’ got censored

Embed from Getty Images
Alanis Morissette was one of the performers on one of the U.S.’s New Year’s Eve institutions, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, on ABC. She performed with the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill, and the network’s censors bleeped several words in (of course), “You Oughta Know.” Fans weren’t happy:

Fans took to social media on New Year’s Eve to remind ABC censors of the mess they made when they went away and bleeped the performance of Alanis Morissette’s signature song, “You Oughta Know,” during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Morissette joined the cast of the Broadway play Jagged Little Pill, based on her ’90s mega-smash album of the same name, in a Times Square performance during the network’s annual New Year’s Eve special.

The lines “Is she perverted like me?” and “Would she go down on you in a theater?” were censored, as was a later expletive by cast member Lauren Patten.

[From Deadline]

Deadline also shared some of the angry tweets:

(I love the inclusion of the Dogma gif in the last one.) I looked on Youtube for some of the first televised performances of “You Oughta Know,” because I seem to remember that one of the awards shows bleeped out the entire line that contained “f—,” which I remember thinking was overkill. During the next performance (at the VMAs?), the censors got it right and just bleeped the word. I can’t seem to find the former, however. I also loved her performance at the Grammys in 1996: This video is uncensored. I don’t recall an instance where the above lyrics were completely bleeped out, though. I assume the censors did it because they knew that children would be watching. It’s incredibly annoying, but network censors don’t play around and often err on the side of being more cautious than not, wanting to avoid lawsuits, so I’m not sure why anyone was surprised.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to “Alanis Morissette’s NYE performance of ‘You Oughta Know’ got censored”

  1. AnnaKist says:
    January 3, 2020 at 7:30 am

    Oh, what? It’s 2020 ffs. Bloody censorship.

    I was watching the NYE Party on our national broadcaster. They were doing hits of the decades. A young Aussie singer did You Outta Know, and I haven’t -stopped raving about her. She was fabulous! And no censorship, either. That’s Our ABC – they treat us like grown ups.
    We still love Jagged Little Pill, and I hope the stage show comes down here.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment