Alanis Morissette’s NYE performance of ‘You Oughta Know’ got censored

Alanis Morissette was one of the performers on one of the U.S.’s New Year’s Eve institutions, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, on ABC. She performed with the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill, and the network’s censors bleeped several words in (of course), “You Oughta Know.” Fans weren’t happy:

Fans took to social media on New Year’s Eve to remind ABC censors of the mess they made when they went away and bleeped the performance of Alanis Morissette’s signature song, “You Oughta Know,” during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. Morissette joined the cast of the Broadway play Jagged Little Pill, based on her ’90s mega-smash album of the same name, in a Times Square performance during the network’s annual New Year’s Eve special. The lines “Is she perverted like me?” and “Would she go down on you in a theater?” were censored, as was a later expletive by cast member Lauren Patten.

[From Deadline]

Deadline also shared some of the angry tweets:

So much censorship on Alanis Morissette songs still… like 10 seconds of silence. 🤣 She was super popular when this song came out while I was in high school. — Diana Huang 🎨📚📽 (@DiHuang) January 1, 2020

@ABCNetwork you should be ashamed of your censorship of Alanis Morissette. My god have we become this soft? That you need to censor that Top 40 song? What else are you keeping from me? Dick Clark must be rolling over in his grave. #disrespectful #joke #RockinEve — Erik Crawley (@TheECB17) January 1, 2020

I am not here for the unnecessary censorship on (some) parts of Alanis Morissette's "You Oughta Know," ABC. Even still, I'm loving everything about seeing her on stage right now. 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/708or1PVEn — ❄️Derrick Clifton❄️ (@DerrickClifton) January 1, 2020

(I love the inclusion of the Dogma gif in the last one.) I looked on Youtube for some of the first televised performances of “You Oughta Know,” because I seem to remember that one of the awards shows bleeped out the entire line that contained “f—,” which I remember thinking was overkill. During the next performance (at the VMAs?), the censors got it right and just bleeped the word. I can’t seem to find the former, however. I also loved her performance at the Grammys in 1996: This video is uncensored. I don’t recall an instance where the above lyrics were completely bleeped out, though. I assume the censors did it because they knew that children would be watching. It’s incredibly annoying, but network censors don’t play around and often err on the side of being more cautious than not, wanting to avoid lawsuits, so I’m not sure why anyone was surprised.

