Leonardo DiCaprio is happy about the Golden Globes’ vegan-only cuisine

At most of the awards shows, the celebrities get fed. Or rather, food gets put out and maybe some people eat. I tend to think most people just drink, because there’s always an open bar as well. I think at the Oscars, people have to leave the main room and go out to the little bar area to have a drink. Plus, the Oscars also have the post-show meal catered by Wolfgang Puck. The Golden Globes actually serve drinks and food at the table, and I think the SAG Awards do that too. And this year’s Globes will have… only vegan food.
As part of its sustainability efforts, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be serving a plant-based meal at the Golden Globes on Jan. 5, making it likely the first major awards show to go all-vegan. The menu is a last-minute change from a menu previewed in December that included fish. The new menu includes an appetizer of chilled golden beet soup with locally grown chervil and amaranth and a main dish of king oyster mushrooms cooked and presented to call to mind scallops, with wild-mushroom risotto, roasted baby purple and green brussels sprouts, globe carrots and pea tendrils.
“We had the menu with fish. Then we got together with the HFPA and they wanted to make this change to send a good message. It’s definitely the first Golden Globes that has gone vegan,” says Beverly Hilton executive chef and sustainability champion Matthew Morgan, who got a call from the HFPA just a few days before Christmas with news of the planned switch. Morgan’s vegan dessert “is a take on an opera cake.”
The HFPA is also planning to reuse this year’s new red carpet at other events and, to reduce plastic waste, has a partnership with Icelandic Glacial to serve water in glass bottles (a year after the appearance of Fiji Water Girl). “The climate crisis is surrounding us and we were thinking about the new year and the new decade. So we started talking between us about what we can do to send a signal,” says HFPA president Lorenzo Soria, who did a last-minute tasting on Dec. 30. “We don’t think we’ll change the world with one meal, but we decided to take small steps to bring awareness. The food we eat, the way it is processed and grown and disposed of, all of that contributes to the climate crisis.”
It’s nice, I guess. I would imagine that most of the attendees are vegan anyway, or try to be vegan or vegetarian most of the time. As I said, though, it’s not like most of the people are eating at the Globes. They’re mostly drinking. So… food waste is an environmental issue too. But that’s another conversation, I guess.
So why did I use Leonardo DiCaprio photos in this post? Because Leo thinks this is a good idea:
Thank you HFPA @goldenglobes 👏 https://t.co/WQ1yCKd57i
— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 2, 2020
Fair enough. Leo is going to the Globes this year too – he’s nominated for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. I saw it over the holidays and… I weirdly thought he was the best part of the movie? Am I becoming a late-in-life Leo stan? Also: will Leo bring Camila Morrone as his date to the Globes? They’re on vacation right now in St. Barts, and she’s been around for nearly two years. It might be time to make it red-carpet official??
Leonardo DiCaprio gets flirty with his girlfriend Camila Morrone in St. Barts https://t.co/GQELYC03ms pic.twitter.com/uRb16q28It
— Page Six (@PageSix) January 3, 2020
No body eat at GG contrary to SAG .The food is awful and cold
The man who flew to Dubai to eat a steak prepared by saltbae is happy with a plantbased cuisine? The man who has flown numerous private jets between christmas and new year so he could vacation in Aspen, New York and St. Barts? Poseur! And again: The woman half his age that he’s feeling up? Hes known her since she was 10. I’m so goddamn tired of the Leo-stanning I could barf. He’s disgusting.
Exactly! Mr. “Eco-Warrior” who flies private everywhere, w/out a stop, who rents out these mega-yachts multiple times a year for his “Pussy-Posse”… yeah…don’t preach to ME about going green/vegan and saving the planet until YOU start reducing YOUR carbon footprint. I am SO SICK of Hollywood Hypocrites.
(And his “thing” about his GF… it IS vomit inducing. Wonder if SHE will be aged out in 3 yrs?).
Omg, I had no idea she was related to Al Pacino and that he’s known her since she was 10 years old. This is truly disgusting.
He’s also a huge hypocrite with regards to his PJ’s and yachts, etc. Barf. No longer supporting this douche tool.
It just grinds my gears SO MUCH! Im not saying that anybody has to be perfect in order to be concerned about the environment, but he is just on another level. I’m really sorry you all have to witness my ranting here, but I’m just so fed up with him and I wish that someone just for once could really confront him. I genuinely feel like he is doing more damage than good for the enviromental cause at this point, because he continuously railroad everything he says with his actions. And I’m still feeling like I’ve fallen into a rabbithole with the whole girlfriend thing. I just have a hard time believing anybody but him would get away with such a predatory relationship.
She’s not related to Al Pacino. Her mother dated him. I’m sure that’s part of why Leo groomed her.
I thought that was Kaia Gerber. God how old is she??
I don’t know how hold she is, but her mom is younger than Leo. So…yuck.
When do they eat at the GG? I know they do, bc the table is set, but I never see anyone actually eating, or servers moving about or anything. Is it all done that quickly during commercial breaks?
Now the drinking, I see, lol.