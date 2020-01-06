Kirsten Dunst in Rodarte at the Golden Globes: dippy but it doesn’t matter?



This is a post dedicated to some of the women in pink at last night’s Globes. Kirsten Dunst is so happy and adorable that everyone just notices her beautiful smile. This pale pink frilly Rodarte dress is lacking, but there were so many worse looks last night and look at how cute she is with Jesse Plemons! They’re couples goals. Kirsten was nominated for best actress in a TV series for her work in Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida. That category went to Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Embed from Getty Images

Yeo-jeong Jo of Parasite looked so gorgeous in a billowing ruffled pink gown with a simple ribbon-like belt. Check out some of the beautiful candid photos she posted. I ran some of her captions through Google translate and she said that she had to rush to the airport right after the ceremony. Parasite absolutely lives up to the hype and I’m going to watch it again to catch some of the details I surely missed the first time. Bong Joon-ho joked during his acceptance speech for best foreign language film that Americans need to get over the one inch barrier of captions. It’s true! I watch absolutely everything with captions as my mom is hard of hearing and we’ve been doing that since I was a child. Try it sometime, you’ll notice so much that you missed. Getting back to this look, I can’t wait to see what she wears to the Oscars! Look at her little starburst earrings and matching necklace.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra was in Cristina Ottaviano, a designer I’ve never heard of before. This is a striking gown and it fits her beautifully but we’ve seen variations of it on so many red carpets. It looks like something Sofia Vergara would wear.

Embed from Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish had on a pink gathered Galia Lahav gown. The bustline could be a little more fitted, but I mostly noticed how much fun she was having. Tiffany should be invited to all the things. Ooh and I bought some cute gold chain link earrings, similar to what she’s wearing here, after seeing a pair she wore to a talk show appearance! I’m going to wear those soon.

I’m putting in Isla Fisher at the end, even though her dress was purple. Isla was in a Monique Lhuillier gown with those balloon sleeves which were so popular last night. Look at how delicately the bodice is draped and folded, the details are impressive. I also like how she’s coordinated with husband Sacha Baron Cohen but not too matchy. Did you see Sacha’s speech? While introducing JoJo Rabbit he called out Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook! His delivery was so deadpan and awesome.

Embed from Getty Images