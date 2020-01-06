Ana de Armas in Ralph and Russo: one of the best looks of the Golden Globes?

Ana de Armas attended the Golden Globes as a presenter, and she was there because Knives Out was nominated for Best Comedy/Musical. Ana honestly had one of my favorite looks of the night – this Ralph & Russo looked absolutely amazing in motion, both on the red carpet and when she was on stage with Daniel Craig. In photos, it does look slightly flat, but trust me… this is a gorgeous gown, tailored perfectly.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge also wore Ralph & Russo – an impeccable tuxedo suit which was SO on-brand for her. I love all of this, honestly. Phoebe won for Best Actress for Fleabag, and Fleabag picked up the Best Comedy award. The Hot Priest – Andrew Scott- was there!

Olivia Colman wore Emilia Wickstead and it was… not great. I don’t think Olivia really knows or cares about fashion, I think she probably just wears whatever her stylist tells her to wear. This was a mess, but it’s fine. While she won a Globe for The Crown, she gave a shout-out to Fleabag in her speech. Which was great!