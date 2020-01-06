Margot Robbie in Chanel at the Golden Globes: lovely or too informal?

For some reason, I thought Margot Robbie would be wearing Tom Ford at the Globes, because I thought she had a lowkey sponsorship with Tom Ford?? But no, she doesn’t… anymore. Nowadays, she’s lowkey contractually obligated to wear Chanel on every major awards red carpet. And as with so many Chanel girls, I often feel like it’s not the best fit. I’m kind of here for the top of this – imagine if the whole dress was made from that embroidered material. It would be very interesting, possibly even beautiful. The white skirt throws it off, imo. Maybe if the skirt was black? Her styling is really dull too – she was probably aiming for “beach waves and lowkey makeup” but she just looks too informal.

Margaret Qualley also got to wear Chanel and this look has a more “Chanel” feel. It has beautiful construction, but it’s kind of boring. She’s so pretty.

Embed from Getty Images

Nicole Kidman in Versace. I’m a little bit surprised with this – Nicole moved away from “bombshell” dresses years ago and these days, her style is more lacey and fussy and twee. But here she is in a sleek red Versace gown? She still made it look fussy with that hair though. Can someone please explain why she insists on that terrible blonde shade? Imagine how striking she would look here with her old carrot-red hair.

Rachel Weisz, not Margot, got to wear Tom Ford at the Globes. This is just as simple and elegant as you would expect, albeit kind of boring. I “get” that this is Tom Ford’s thing, but imagine this construction in a rich purple or vibrant green. The necklace was a bad call from Rachel too.