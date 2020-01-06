Margot Robbie in Chanel at the Golden Globes: lovely or too informal?

For some reason, I thought Margot Robbie would be wearing Tom Ford at the Globes, because I thought she had a lowkey sponsorship with Tom Ford?? But no, she doesn’t… anymore. Nowadays, she’s lowkey contractually obligated to wear Chanel on every major awards red carpet. And as with so many Chanel girls, I often feel like it’s not the best fit. I’m kind of here for the top of this – imagine if the whole dress was made from that embroidered material. It would be very interesting, possibly even beautiful. The white skirt throws it off, imo. Maybe if the skirt was black? Her styling is really dull too – she was probably aiming for “beach waves and lowkey makeup” but she just looks too informal.
Margaret Qualley also got to wear Chanel and this look has a more “Chanel” feel. It has beautiful construction, but it’s kind of boring. She’s so pretty.
Nicole Kidman in Versace. I’m a little bit surprised with this – Nicole moved away from “bombshell” dresses years ago and these days, her style is more lacey and fussy and twee. But here she is in a sleek red Versace gown? She still made it look fussy with that hair though. Can someone please explain why she insists on that terrible blonde shade? Imagine how striking she would look here with her old carrot-red hair.
Rachel Weisz, not Margot, got to wear Tom Ford at the Globes. This is just as simple and elegant as you would expect, albeit kind of boring. I “get” that this is Tom Ford’s thing, but imagine this construction in a rich purple or vibrant green. The necklace was a bad call from Rachel too.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, WENN.
Margot is always glowing, she could wear a grocery bag and still look good.
The dress grew on me as the night went on. I liked it. It’s not the Oscars, and I think the dress was appropriate. Her make-up was maybe too subdued though.
Nicole Kidman’s dress was great – fit very well and she looked stunning when she moved.
Rachel is a goddess.
I enjoy how Nicole Kidman embraces her beautiful pale skin. I think the problem is she needs a different blond color? Do any blondes agree? I’m a brunette from a family of brunettes…but it seems to me there are very flattering blond shades for pale humans.
I always think Nicole looks better with any other shade than this one.
I love Margot’s look. Adore it.
How is Nicole Kidman’s smooth straight hair ‘fussy’? I don’t think there’s anything fussy about her look.
Rachel is beautiful, Nicole looks great too. As for Margo she is so pretty but the first thing I see are her roots, and and I don’t usually even pay attention to that.
Margot has never had a relationship with Tom Ford and her contract to Chanel has been highly publicized and she’s starred in multiple ads for them. How is that low key….?????? Anyway she’s been wearing Chanel for years and it rarely works for her.
Agreed.
The Margot + Chanel combo is 👎👎
And her hair is atrocious here!
I can’t wait when her contract with Chanel will expire, she’s gorgeous woman, they just ruin her style with their weird dresses they think is “high chick” and “parisienne”.
Nic look great, gotta give her credit she poses ready for the camera/red carpet. She helps her look by always having great posture.
I think the look on Rachel might be more elegant in person, it looks dull in the pic. Agree it needs a better necklace. Or maybe a different hairstyle would pull it together better.
Margot Robbie outfit .. I dunno.. I like the top part but the white floppy bottom part is not good.
Margaret Q., isn’t she Andie McDowells daughter? If you want to be a celeb..please learn to pose on red carpets with confidence. She looks like a nervous school kid playing dress up.
Very plain look too.
The fashions are my fav part of awards shows.
Margot is impossibly beautiful, and I always feel she underplays that on the red carpet for some reason. She never goes for the showstopper. She always sort of blends…
Rachel is the only one who looks good here.
Face, hair & body on point.😗
I think Nicolle is battling the grey hair, but yes it’s too blah. I wish I could go back in time and save my skin. She looks amazing.
Rachel IS a goddess. That face!
And Margot as said always a stunner.
Margot looks great…the white combination over the top is beautiful
I think Margot’s outfit was too casual.
Was the bottom part of Margot’s outfit pants? Because it seemed to move more like loose palazzo pants than a skirt. I liked the top but the bottom would have been much better in black or a dark color.
Nicole’s dress was fantastic. As for her hair, red shades from a bottle are hard to do. My brother-in-law’s sister destroyed her red hair when she started going gray. She could never get the right shade of red and ended up having to buzz it and switch to blond.
Agree – this is old-school fabulous Nicole!
The bottom was a maxi skirt looking thing,I saw her on stage and it didn’t flow when she walked.She is beautiful,a stronger eye,and turn this into a jumpsuit would have looked nicer.
Nicole posted some photos from Aus over Christmas/New Year’s where her hair is au naturel. It was thin, frizzy and the the curl was uneven. Her hair looked fried. She must use a lot of wigs and extensions to get it looking as good as it did last night.
They’re all beautiful, Margot being impossibly gorgeous.